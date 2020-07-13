1351 Royal Way

Amenities

2 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom Condo located in the Laguna Lake area of San Luis Obispo. This is a 2 story condo that features a fireplace, forced air heat and a 2 car garage. Located close to Laguna Village Shopping Center, Smith Park, Laguna Lake Park,CL Smith Elementary School and Laguna Middle School. Kitchen has refrigerator, stove / oven, dishwasher. The laundry room has washer & dryer.



12 Month Lease. This is a NO PETS property. No smoking is allowed inside the home. The tenant is responsible for all utilities associated with the property.



If selected as tenant, a Move-in Fee of $49 per household is required. Fee covers Move-in inspection with agent, including digital records of property condition for tenant protection.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,300, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $3,450, Available 7/27/20



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

