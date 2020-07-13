All apartments in San Luis Obispo
Find more places like 1351 Royal Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Luis Obispo, CA
/
1351 Royal Way
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:49 PM

1351 Royal Way

1351 Royal Way · (805) 351-3999
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Luis Obispo
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1351 Royal Way, San Luis Obispo, CA 93405
Madonna

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit APT 18 · Avail. now

$2,300

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1125 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Photos coming soon.

2 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom Condo located in the Laguna Lake area of San Luis Obispo. This is a 2 story condo that features a fireplace, forced air heat and a 2 car garage. Located close to Laguna Village Shopping Center, Smith Park, Laguna Lake Park,CL Smith Elementary School and Laguna Middle School. Kitchen has refrigerator, stove / oven, dishwasher. The laundry room has washer & dryer.

12 Month Lease. This is a NO PETS property. No smoking is allowed inside the home. The tenant is responsible for all utilities associated with the property.

If selected as tenant, a Move-in Fee of $49 per household is required. Fee covers Move-in inspection with agent, including digital records of property condition for tenant protection.

DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT TENANTS. An RPM showing agent from our company must be present to show you around the home.

Applications are available on our website www.rpmmidcoast.com, under search rentals. At top green button APPLY NOW. Applications will only be considered once the proposed applicant has attended an Agent Showing for the property. Applications can be submitted to our office in person or e-mail as a PDF.

To register for an agent showing, please click on the registration link below. Top right orange button (SCHEDULE AGENT SHOWING). If there are currently no available showing times, (ADD TO WAITLIST) you will be placed on interest list and will be contacted via email and text message when showing times are available.

The registration link for the property is:
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1986399?source=marketing

CA BRE Broker's License # 01876023

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,300, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $3,450, Available 7/27/20

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1351 Royal Way have any available units?
1351 Royal Way has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1351 Royal Way have?
Some of 1351 Royal Way's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1351 Royal Way currently offering any rent specials?
1351 Royal Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1351 Royal Way pet-friendly?
No, 1351 Royal Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Luis Obispo.
Does 1351 Royal Way offer parking?
Yes, 1351 Royal Way offers parking.
Does 1351 Royal Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1351 Royal Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1351 Royal Way have a pool?
No, 1351 Royal Way does not have a pool.
Does 1351 Royal Way have accessible units?
No, 1351 Royal Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1351 Royal Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1351 Royal Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 1351 Royal Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 1351 Royal Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1351 Royal Way?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

San Luis Obispo 2 BedroomsSan Luis Obispo 3 Bedrooms
San Luis Obispo Apartments with BalconiesSan Luis Obispo Apartments with Parking
San Luis Obispo Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Santa Maria, CAEl Paso de Robles, CAAtascadero, CA
Morro Bay, CACayucos, CALake Nacimiento, CA
Arroyo Grande, CALompoc, CAOrcutt, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Allan Hancock College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity