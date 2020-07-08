All apartments in San Luis Obispo
Last updated July 8 2020 at 7:36 PM

1245 Peach Street

1245 Peach Street · (805) 351-3999
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1245 Peach Street, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
Downtown SLO

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit A · Avail. now

$1,800

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Terrific 2 bedroom 1 bathroom SLO apartment for lease.

One story apartment features updated flooring, cabinets, counter tops, all new appliances-including washer and dryer. Other features include 1 designated off street parking spot, small back yard area and open floor plan.

Located within close walk of downtown and shopping.

12 Month Lease. This is a NO PETS property. No smoking is allowed inside the home.The tenant is responsible for all utilities associated with the property. Owner to provide gardener for common areas (not private patio area).

If selected as tenant, a Move-in Fee of $49 per household is required. Fee covers Move-in inspection with agent, including digital records of property condition for tenant protection.

DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT TENANTS. An RPM showing agent from our company must be present to show you around the home.

Applications are available on our website www.rpmmidcoast.com, under search rentals. At top green button APPLY NOW. Applications will only be considered once the proposed applicant has attended an Agent Showing for the property. Applications can be submitted to our office in person or e-mail as a PDF.

To register for an agent showing, please click on the registration link below. Top right orange button (SCHEDULE AGENT SHOWING). If there are currently no available showing times, (ADD TO WAITLIST) you will be placed on interest list and will be contacted via email and text message when showing times are available.

The link for a virtual tour of the property is:
https://poly.google.com/view/79aT9f56BMx

The registration link for the property is:
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1986229?source=marketing

CA BRE Broker's License # 01876023

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,800, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $2,700, Available 9/1/20
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1245 Peach Street have any available units?
1245 Peach Street has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1245 Peach Street have?
Some of 1245 Peach Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1245 Peach Street currently offering any rent specials?
1245 Peach Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1245 Peach Street pet-friendly?
No, 1245 Peach Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Luis Obispo.
Does 1245 Peach Street offer parking?
Yes, 1245 Peach Street offers parking.
Does 1245 Peach Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1245 Peach Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1245 Peach Street have a pool?
No, 1245 Peach Street does not have a pool.
Does 1245 Peach Street have accessible units?
No, 1245 Peach Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1245 Peach Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1245 Peach Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1245 Peach Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1245 Peach Street does not have units with air conditioning.
