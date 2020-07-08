1245 Peach Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Terrific 2 bedroom 1 bathroom SLO apartment for lease.



One story apartment features updated flooring, cabinets, counter tops, all new appliances-including washer and dryer. Other features include 1 designated off street parking spot, small back yard area and open floor plan.



Located within close walk of downtown and shopping.



12 Month Lease. This is a NO PETS property. No smoking is allowed inside the home.The tenant is responsible for all utilities associated with the property. Owner to provide gardener for common areas (not private patio area).



If selected as tenant, a Move-in Fee of $49 per household is required. Fee covers Move-in inspection with agent, including digital records of property condition for tenant protection.



DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT TENANTS. An RPM showing agent from our company must be present to show you around the home.



Applications are available on our website www.rpmmidcoast.com, under search rentals. At top green button APPLY NOW. Applications will only be considered once the proposed applicant has attended an Agent Showing for the property. Applications can be submitted to our office in person or e-mail as a PDF.



To register for an agent showing, please click on the registration link below. Top right orange button (SCHEDULE AGENT SHOWING). If there are currently no available showing times, (ADD TO WAITLIST) you will be placed on interest list and will be contacted via email and text message when showing times are available.



The link for a virtual tour of the property is:

https://poly.google.com/view/79aT9f56BMx



The registration link for the property is:

https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1986229?source=marketing



CA BRE Broker's License # 01876023



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,800, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $2,700, Available 9/1/20

Contact us to schedule a showing.