Last updated June 2 2020 at 7:45 PM

1155 Buchon Street

1155 Buchon Street · (805) 351-3999
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1155 Buchon Street, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
Downtown SLO

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$1,150

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 350 sqft

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
NO GUARANTOR'S/ CO-SIGNERS ACCEPTED FOR APPLICANTS

Terrific studio for rent near downtown SLO. This stand alone studio is located in back of property with 2 other residences. There are large trees on lot that give the area rural feel-yet located downtown. 1 off street parking spot.

12 Month Lease. This is a FIRM NO PETS property. No smoking is allowed inside the home. Owner pays water and trash. The tenant is responsible for all other utilities associated with the property.

If selected as tenant, a Move-in Fee of $49 per household is required. Fee covers Move-in inspection with agent, including digital records of property condition for tenant protection.

DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT TENANTS. An RPM showing agent from our company must be present to show you around the home.

Applications are available on our website www.rpmmidcoast.com, under search rentals. At top green button APPLY NOW. Applications will only be considered once the proposed applicant has attended an Agent Showing for the property. Applications can be submitted to our office in person or e-mail as a PDF.

To register for an agent showing, please click on the registration link below. Top right orange button (SCHEDULE AGENT SHOWING). If there are currently no available showing times, (ADD TO WAITLIST) you will be placed on interest list and will be contacted via email and text message when showing times are available.

The registration link for the property is:
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1868411?source=marketing

CA DRE Broker's Lic # 01876023

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,150, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,725, Available 7/1/20

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1155 Buchon Street have any available units?
1155 Buchon Street has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1155 Buchon Street currently offering any rent specials?
1155 Buchon Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1155 Buchon Street pet-friendly?
No, 1155 Buchon Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Luis Obispo.
Does 1155 Buchon Street offer parking?
Yes, 1155 Buchon Street does offer parking.
Does 1155 Buchon Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1155 Buchon Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1155 Buchon Street have a pool?
No, 1155 Buchon Street does not have a pool.
Does 1155 Buchon Street have accessible units?
No, 1155 Buchon Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1155 Buchon Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1155 Buchon Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1155 Buchon Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1155 Buchon Street does not have units with air conditioning.
