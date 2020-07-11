/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 11 2020 at 12:39 AM
88 Apartments for rent in San Lorenzo, CA with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
1 Unit Available
San Lorenzo
Washington
15700 Washington Ave, San Lorenzo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
860 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious 2- and 3- bedroom townhouses feature patios and private entries as well as carports. Details include French doors and upgraded appliances. Community has a large pool, fitness center and easy access to BART.
1 of 16
Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
San Lorenzo
1233 Bockman Road Unit 24
1233 Bockman Road, San Lorenzo, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1361 sqft
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before April 30, 2020.
Results within 1 mile of San Lorenzo
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Burbank
1026 Martin Luther King Dr.
1026 Martin Luther King Jr Drive, Hayward, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1853 sqft
1026 Martin Luther King Dr. Available 07/19/20 COMING SOON - LARGE HOME IN NEWLY DEVELOPED NEIGHBORHOOD! - This property is not yet available for showing, but will be available for showing on 7/19.
Results within 5 miles of San Lorenzo
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
16 Units Available
Mission-Garin
Metro Six55
655 Tennyson Rd, Hayward, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,086
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,353
940 sqft
Upscale newly-built spacious apartments boast dark cherry furniture, plush carpets and vaulted ceilings. Make use of a large outdoor pool, clubhouse, BBQ grill deck and fitness center. Near to I-880, I-580 and Oakland International Airport.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
9 Units Available
Santa Clara
Amador Village
24080 Amador St, Hayward, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,002
917 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,644
1211 sqft
Located minutes from Downtown San Diego, hiking, and shopping. Pet-friendly. Homes feature walk-in closets, a private balcony or patio, and ample natural light. On-site heated pool, spa, and hot tub.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
15 Units Available
Mission-Garin
Cadence Apartments
28850 Dixon St, Hayward, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,213
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,612
1043 sqft
New apartment community close to downtown, CSUEB and BART. Easy commute to San Jose, Oakland, the Peninsula. Easy access to South Hayward transit station, local shopping and dining. Pet-friendly, newly renovated one- and two-bedroom apartments.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
$
8 Units Available
Santa Clara
The Mark Apartments
24650 Amador St, Hayward, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,895
562 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
810 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to The Mark, where California charm meets modern living! The Mark is a peaceful apartment community nestled in Hayward, a beautiful suburb between San Francisco and San Jose.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 11 at 12:19am
6 Units Available
Jackson Triangle
Solis Garden
20 W Harder Rd, Hayward, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,798
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,325
775 sqft
Welcome to your new home at Solis Garden Apartments in Hayward, CA! Nestled in the heart of Hayward, Solis Garden Apartments offers all the rewards and comforts of high-class living.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
1 Unit Available
Quail Hill Apartments
20800 Lake Chabot Rd, Castro Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1020 sqft
Located on Castro Valley Blvd., close to dining and shopping. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Community offers parking, pool and package receiving.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 9 at 06:57pm
1 Unit Available
Magnolia Grove
21019 Baker Road, Castro Valley, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,295
1300 sqft
This stunning complex is the epitome of luxurious living. Each home is built to condominium specifications and comes fully equipped with Stainless Steel appliances, Granite Counters, Maple Cabinets and Hardwood Floors throughout.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
2 Units Available
Bon Aire Apartments
20499 Santa Maria Ave, Castro Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,699
491 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A well-appointed community with green space, a pool and sundeck area. Modern appliances and spacious layouts. Grill area and courtyard. Bike storage provided. Near area playgrounds and parks.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
2 Units Available
Vista Creek
22432 Center St, Castro Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,050
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,599
800 sqft
Great location, minutes from Laurel School. Luxurious community offers 24-hour maintenance, parking, laundry and courtyard. Apartments have carpet, dishwasher, extra storage and patio or balcony.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated April 3 at 12:35am
7 Units Available
Mt. Eden
Alvista at The Bridge Apartments
25800 Industrial Blvd, Hayward, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,051
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
901 sqft
These ultra-modern, engaging apartment homes in Hayward are just what you've been looking for. Open-plan units feature beautiful touches such as plank-style flooring, high ceilings and stainless steel appliances.
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown San Leandro
1767 Carpentier St
1767 Carpentier Street, San Leandro, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1332 sqft
1767 Carpentier St Available 07/15/20 Single Family Near San Leandro BART 3 beds/2 baths - $3300/mo, Available July 15th - Fab single family home near BART and downtown San Leandro (E 14th).
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Hayward
688 Grand Ter
688 Grand Terrace, Hayward, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1170 sqft
688 Grand Ter, Hayward, CA 94541 - Section 8 OK / No pets OR short-term housing Open 7/11 Sat, 10am-12 noon - Application forms available during showing Smoke-free, vacant townhouse w/ 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 half bath, attached 2-car
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Glen Eden
27759 Del Norte Ct
27759 Del Norte Court, Hayward, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,395
1474 sqft
Available 07/13/20 4BD/3BA Townhouse walking distance from schools - Property Id: 312256 Spacious Town Home for Rent! **4BD/ 3BA 1,474 SqFt ** Located in Hayward CA off Hesperian Blvd and Arf Ave.
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Halcyon-Foothill
14835 East 14th St Apt 7
14835 East 14th Street, San Leandro, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
957 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bedroom Condo Located in the Heart of San Leandro - 14835 E.
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Eastshore-Davis Street
1540 Orchard Ave #B
1540 Orchard Avenue, San Leandro, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
Join our open house Friday July 3rd 1:00pm-2pm - Tucked away One bedroom one bathroom rear In-Law Unit, kitchen, Utilities not included, 1/3 utility water bill back, Washer and Dryer (as-is), Unit has shared backyard with the front house, Street
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Eastshore-Davis Street
1625 Orchard Avenue Unit F
1625 Orchard Avenue, San Leandro, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,000
Discount / Promo: LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 6 months if you sign a lease with us on or before March 31, 2020.
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Hayward Highland
26937 Hayward Blvd #111
26937 Hayward Boulevard, Hayward, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Well Maintained Lower Floor Condo in Hayward Hills - Beautiful Hayward Hills Condo for lease. Security door access into the building. Lower unit with large outside patio.Distance to Cal State East Bay.
1 of 5
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
2759 Shellgate Circle
2759 Shellgate Circle, Hayward, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
1964 sqft
2759 Shellgate Circle Available 07/16/20 2759 Shellgate Circle, Hayward, CA 94545 - This property approximate availability is 7/16/2020. This single story house is located in the Eden Shores community.
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Cherrywood
348 Accolade Drive
348 Accolade Drive, San Leandro, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
1768 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Private bedroom & bathroom in suburban community - Property Id: 315871 Looking to rent out a fully furnished room in a beautiful property located in a quiet suburban community in San Leandro.
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
Marina Faire
14240 Outrigger Drive
14240 Outrigger Drive, San Leandro, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1033 sqft
Recently updated, well maintained 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo in San Leandro. Not furnished. Quiet and comfortable gated community at Marina Seagate. Short walk from San Leandro Marina. 5 minute drive to Kaiser San Leandro.
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Tennyson-Alquire
554 Spalding St
554 Spalding Street, Hayward, CA
5 Bedrooms
$3,450
2198 sqft
Large Hayward 5 Bedroom 3 Bath 2 story house available soon! - 554 Spalding St, Hayward, CA - Beautiful 5 bedroom 3 bath home with close access to highway 880 and Mission Blvd.
Similar Pages
San Lorenzo 1 BedroomsSan Lorenzo 2 BedroomsSan Lorenzo 3 BedroomsSan Lorenzo Accessible ApartmentsSan Lorenzo Apartments with Balcony
San Lorenzo Apartments with GarageSan Lorenzo Apartments with GymSan Lorenzo Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSan Lorenzo Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA
Fairfield, CARedwood City, CAPleasanton, CALivermore, CASan Leandro, CAVacaville, CAAmerican Canyon, CALos Altos, CASuisun City, CABrentwood, CAHercules, CAEl Cerrito, CA