Last updated July 22 2020 at 4:33 PM

30 Apartments for rent in San Gabriel, CA with move-in specials

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to San Gabriel apartment renters looking to save. However, it's important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
7 Units Available
East San Gabriel
Villa Tramonti
9100 Duarte Rd, San Gabriel, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,952
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
1168 sqft
Welcome home to Villa Tramonti Apartment Homes! This Spanish-style community offers newly renovated studio, one, two, and three bedroom apartments in San Gabriel, CA featuring hardwood-inspired flooring, designer two-tone paint, granite countertops,
Results within 5 miles of San Gabriel
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
29 Units Available
Downtown Pasadena
Terraces at Paseo Colorado
375 E Green St, Pasadena, CA
Studio
$2,260
489 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,915
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,018
974 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments located a stone's throw away from Paseo Colorado Shopping Village. Spacious floor plans with hardwood flooring, walk-in closets, high ceilings. Community amenities include hobby rooms, a business center, and a state-of-the-art fitness center.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 01:52 PM
$
16 Units Available
Downtown Pasadena
Villas of Pasadena Apartment Homes
300 E Bellevue Dr, Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,040
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,392
937 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Community features include a salt water pool and high-class fitness center. Units have a private patio or balcony, breakfast bar, cable and satellite hook-ups and spacious closets. Granite counters and GE appliances.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 22 at 04:29 PM
$
29 Units Available
Downtown Pasadena
Avila
75 W Walnut, Pasadena, CA
Studio
$2,243
601 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,498
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,908
1192 sqft
Nestled against the mountains of sunny Pasadena, Avila is moments away from bustling shops, lively cafes, eclectic art galleries and lush parks.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 22 at 04:05 PM
$
33 Units Available
Downtown Pasadena
Theo
289 North El Molino Avenue, Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,635
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,285
1175 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for self-guided tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 22 at 04:05 PM
$
15 Units Available
Monrovia
Areum
1110 S 5th Ave, Monrovia, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,355
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,670
1053 sqft
Brand new homes with quartz counters and wood-plank flooring. Residents get access to a resort-style pool and social lounge. Near two Metro Gold Line stations for easy transportation around greater Los Angeles.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
10 Units Available
Monterey Park
Emerald Hills Apartment Homes
855 W El Repetto Dr, Monterey Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,770
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,025
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Emerald Hills Apartments is a gorgeous community taking inspiration straight from a tropical getaway with lush greenery and resort-like features.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
3 Units Available
Alhambra
South Olive
241 S Olive Ave, Alhambra, CA
Studio
$1,450
367 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to local schools and Metro bus line stops. Pet-friendly apartments come with one carport each as well as air conditioning, wood-like floors, granite countertops and private patio/balcony. Community amenities include pool and 24-hour laundry.
Results within 10 miles of San Gabriel
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 22 at 06:01 PM
$
14 Units Available
Historic Cultural
Blossom Plaza
900 N Broadway, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,951
422 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,688
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,649
1006 sqft
Luxury apartments in Chinatown offer a variety of floor plans. Located close to Metrolink Gold Line station, LA State Historic Park, and interstates and freeways. Community has dining space, media area and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 04:05 PM
$
22 Units Available
Tropico
The LINK
3909 San Fernando Road, Glendale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,315
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,115
985 sqft
Life changes, let The Link redefine yours! Located in Glendale, CA, our brand-new community combines Southern California’s vibrant lifestyle with the glamour we all desire.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
188 Units Available
Downtown Los Angeles
Trademark
437 S. Hill St., Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,945
522 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,350
623 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1000 sqft
Styled and spirited. Trademark is a new boutique address on Hill Street. It’s mixing high-design and posh amenities with a hip, walkable location that’s at the intersection of DTLA’s best neighborhoods and destinations.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
72 Units Available
Historic Cultural
Aliso Apartments
950 East 3rd Street, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,969
627 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,781
898 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,410
1143 sqft
Welcome to a reinterpretation of the microcosm, articulated as only the Arts District could.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
13 Units Available
Downtown Los Angeles
Santa Fe Lofts
121 E 6th St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,780
1189 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,595
799 sqft
In the heart of the downtown area in two historic buildings. Urban living with a rooftop sundeck, fitness center and storage lockers. Pet-friendly. Beautiful architecture in each home.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
4 Units Available
Downtown Los Angeles
San Fernando Building Lofts
400 S Main St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,145
1124 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,015
749 sqft
Located in a historically preserved building with 1920s architecture. Loft-style homes with open floor plans, gourmet kitchens, and high ceilings with exposed beams. Right on the bus line.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
2 Units Available
Greater Echo Park Elysian
Del Mor Apartments
1551 Echo Park Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,000
526 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,300
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This modern space is near the 101 and I-5. Within walking distance of area restaurants and shops. Apartments feature refurbished hardwood floors and large windows with stunning views. Community amenities include a fitness center.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
263 Units Available
Downtown Los Angeles
Park Fifth
427 West 5th Street, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,340
604 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,770
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,095
1061 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
$
24 Units Available
Historic Cultural
AVA Little Tokyo
236 S Los Angeles St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,315
642 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,075
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1115 sqft
Pet-friendly community in the center of Little Tokyo, with downtown LA views. Apartments feature fully equipped kitchens and private outdoor areas. Property offers multiple courtyards, fitness facilities, social lounges, and DIY workshops.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 04:29 PM
$
42 Units Available
Downtown Los Angeles
Metro 417
417 S Hill St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,665
390 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,815
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,630
1106 sqft
Luxury living next to Los Angeles' Financial District. Community boasts a doorman, business center, and 24-hour maintenance. Apartments contain granite counters and in-unit laundry. Grand Central Market and the Bradbury Building across the street.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 22 at 12:07 PM
$
97 Units Available
Historic Cultural
AMP Lofts
695 S. Santa Fe Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,900
598 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,375
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,450
1339 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at AMP Lofts in Los Angeles. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 22 at 12:28 PM
$
25 Units Available
City Center
AMLI Lex on Orange
321 N Orange St, Glendale, CA
Studio
$2,017
690 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,191
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,423
1222 sqft
Easy walk to award-winning Glendale restaurants and shopping, while remaining quiet and peaceful. Brand new apartments with high-end appliances and finishes. Outdoor yoga deck, rooftop pet park and VIP lounge overlooking pool courtyard.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 22 at 04:29 PM
$
70 Units Available
Historic Cultural
LA Plaza Village
555 North Spring Street, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,775
463 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,120
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,675
966 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 22 at 04:29 PM
$
43 Units Available
Downtown Los Angeles
Topaz Apartments
550 S Main St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,715
644 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,955
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,505
1125 sqft
Conveniently located close to FIDM, Wild Living Foods, and Performing Arts Center of Los Angeles County. Community has vehicle-charging stations, common Wi-Fi, and pool. Residents enjoy units with balcony, kitchen backsplash, and soaking tubs.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
24 Units Available
Downtown Los Angeles
The Lofts at the Security Building
510 S Spring St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,535
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,115
938 sqft
Modern homes within a historic building in downtown LA. Tenants get access to a media room with billiards table, 24-hour fitness center and meeting space. Near Angel City Brewery, Grand Central Market and The Broad.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
3 Units Available
Pico Rivera
The Island
8222 Rosemead Blvd, Pico Rivera, CA
Studio
$1,450
347 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
The Islands is perfectly situated in the heart of Pico Rivera, close to everything Southern California has to offer and is just minutes from shopping, dining and entertainment with easy access to the 5 and 605 freeways.
City Guide for San Gabriel, CA

"All the time, San Gabriel, rhymes planned intracranial /The composition of the streets is pride and soul /My feet reside where's there's a goal/I write flowing fire, and fight, no perspire." (-- MC Rimmer, "San Gabriel")

San Gabriel, with a population of just under 40,000, is a city on a mission, as its motto goes. With an eye always toward improving the lives of its citizens, San Gabriel has an improving economy, and thriving businesses, which make living in this California city a great experience. Proximity to L.A. is a plus, but this city also has plenty of its own charms to offer. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in specials in San Gabriel, CA

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to San Gabriel apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

San Gabriel apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

