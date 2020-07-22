30 Apartments for rent in San Gabriel, CA with move-in specials
1 of 32
1 of 47
1 of 20
1 of 33
1 of 42
1 of 25
1 of 12
1 of 10
1 of 25
1 of 24
1 of 33
1 of 50
1 of 28
1 of 27
1 of 23
1 of 28
1 of 41
1 of 16
1 of 25
1 of 25
1 of 45
1 of 29
1 of 16
1 of 30
"All the time, San Gabriel, rhymes planned intracranial /The composition of the streets is pride and soul /My feet reside where's there's a goal/I write flowing fire, and fight, no perspire." (-- MC Rimmer, "San Gabriel")
San Gabriel, with a population of just under 40,000, is a city on a mission, as its motto goes. With an eye always toward improving the lives of its citizens, San Gabriel has an improving economy, and thriving businesses, which make living in this California city a great experience. Proximity to L.A. is a plus, but this city also has plenty of its own charms to offer. See more
Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to San Gabriel apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.
Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.
No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.
San Gabriel apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.