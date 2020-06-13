195 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in San Fernando, CA

Valley girl central: San Fernando was the first community recognized by the "Valley" (San Fernando Valley, that is).

San Fernando, not to be confused with the Valley of the same name, is a nice little city with a population just over 23,000. The city itself is one of the many neighborhoods that make up San Fernando Valley. Because of its small size, the city is extremely walkable, meaning you can reach nearly every destination on foot in no time at all. This is the perfect location for anyone looking to enjoy living in California.