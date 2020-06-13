195 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in San Fernando, CA
1 of 12
1 of 14
1 of 10
1 of 33
1 of 17
1 of 16
1 of 15
1 of 18
1 of 21
1 of 6
1 of 13
1 of 42
1 of 39
1 of 16
1 of 11
1 of 13
1 of 1
1 of 11
1 of 13
1 of 6
1 of 18
1 of 22
1 of 5
1 of 21
Valley girl central: San Fernando was the first community recognized by the "Valley" (San Fernando Valley, that is).
San Fernando, not to be confused with the Valley of the same name, is a nice little city with a population just over 23,000. The city itself is one of the many neighborhoods that make up San Fernando Valley. Because of its small size, the city is extremely walkable, meaning you can reach nearly every destination on foot in no time at all. This is the perfect location for anyone looking to enjoy living in California. See more
Finding an apartment in San Fernando that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.