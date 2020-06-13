195 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in San Fernando, CA

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Northridge
4 Units Available
Legacy Apartment Homes
18452 Halsted St, San Fernando, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,279
1143 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Legacy Apartment Homes feature contemporary rental apartment living in Northridge - one of the more desirable areas in LA's San Fernando Valley.
Results within 1 mile of San Fernando
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Sylmar
7 Units Available
Dronfield Mountain View
13140 N Dronfield Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,723
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,981
876 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,269
1087 sqft
At our beautiful community, you will find comfort and elegance along with great customer service.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Sylmar
2 Units Available
Astoria Mountain View
14067 W Astoria St, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,897
917 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
At our beautiful community each apartment includes all the amenities you need to make you feel right at home, including a large kitchen fully equipped for in-home cooking, separate dining and living areas, central air conditioning, and even a

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sylmar
1 Unit Available
13280 Dronfield Avenue #18
13280 Dronfield Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1472 sqft
Wonderful townhome in 28 Polk Village complex at Polk and Dronfield. - Unit #18 is located in the back of the complex away from traffic noise. New paint. New carpet.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:38pm
Sylmar
1 Unit Available
14852 Castille Way
14852 W Castille Way, Los Angeles, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
1546 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom, 1,574 sqft home in a private community with open floor plan. Kitchen includes stainless appliances, quartz countertops and lots of storage space. Small private patio and garden area in the back.

1 of 16

Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
Sylmar
1 Unit Available
13437 Wheeler Avenue
13437 Wheeler Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1300 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.

1 of 15

Last updated July 21 at 09:14am
Sylmar
1 Unit Available
13825 Beaver Street #33
13825 Beaver Street, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1199 sqft
13825 Beaver Street #33 Available 08/10/19 Coming Soon! North Pointe Villas 3 Bedroom Condo in Sylmar! - San Fernando Valley Rental Home located off of Dronfield Avenue in the North Point Villas Community of Sylmar.
Results within 5 miles of San Fernando
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Sylmar
9 Units Available
Rockwood at the Cascades
16601 Foothill Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Surrounded by vast open space in Sylmar. One- and two-bedroom apartments with huge windows, walk-in closets, and private balconies. Community offers a TV lounge, swimming pool, game room, fitness center, and dog park.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Foothill Trails
4 Units Available
Monte Vista
11777 Foothill Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,830
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Contemporary homes with extra storage and patios. Community includes a tennis court and laundry center. By I-210. Near numerous attractions, including Discovery Cube Los Angeles, Hansen Dam Equestrian Center and San Gabriel Mountains National Monument.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Granada Hills
1 Unit Available
16867 Kingsbury St. 241
16867 Kingsbury Street, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,745
700 sqft
Upgraded 1x1 units in Granada Hills - Property Id: 274475 Upgraded 1 bedroom unit located in Granada Hills. This spacious unit boasts quartz countertops, new stainless steel appliances, new flooring, fresh paint, central AC.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Arleta
1 Unit Available
8673 Canterbury Avenue
8673 Canterbury Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1200 sqft
7 Bedrooms
Ask
Step inside this newer built 3 bedroom & 2 1/2 bath back house. This house is fully permitted to be used as an Assisted Living facility, but also ideal for someone in need of handicap accessible amenities.

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Granada Hills
1 Unit Available
12000 Highwater Rd
12000 Highwater Road, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
Available 07/01/20 VIEWS TO DOWNTOWN Mid Century on 5 acres private & secluded. N. of Rinaldi, with views to downtown from the yard & pool area. Gated, long driveway leads to a private paradise.

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Granada Hills
1 Unit Available
15548 Crestview Lane #49
15548 Crestview Lane, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,795
1522 sqft
Gorgeous Panoramic Hilltop Views 2+3 Fully furnished Long or short term in Granada Hills - Breathtaking, awesome views from all windows, patios, and balconies. Spacious 2 Bedroom 3 bath Home! Approx.1522 sq.ft.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Granada Hills
1 Unit Available
12339 Jolette Ave.
12339 Jolette Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
5 Bedrooms
$3,695
2288 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW! 5+2.5 w/large lot, mtn view + more! (12339 Jolette) - Granada Hills home for lease - READY FOR MOVE-IN! Features include: two-story floorplan w/5BR + 2.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
North Hills East
1 Unit Available
8108 Langdon Ave 1
8108 Langdon Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,475
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Cascade Pointe - 1 Bed/1 Bath - Great Value - Property Id: 300511 Truly a great value in an upcoming building. Cascade Pointe is showing a 1 bedroom, 1 bath available now. Great deal, great size, rent-controlled.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Arleta
1 Unit Available
9656 Sandusky Ave
9656 Sandusky Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
800 sqft
Sandusky - Property Id: 273128 This is a newly remodeled home. Everything is brand new. The owner pays for water, power, gas, and trash. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/273128 Property Id 273128 (RLNE5839401)

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North Hills East
1 Unit Available
15125 Nordhoff St. 12
15125 Nordhoff Street, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1128 sqft
Unit 12 Available 06/15/20 Spacious Corner Townhome - Property Id: 291931 Recently remodeled spacious townhouse in great central location. -Nearby freeways; 5, 118 & 405. -Gated community offering pool and Jacuzzi.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Panorama City
1 Unit Available
8157 Lennox Ave.
8157 Lennox Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
838 sqft
Panorama City 2+1 home w/1 car garage + backyard FOR RENT! (8157 Lennox) - Single-story house for rent in Panorama City! Features include: 2BR + 1BA floorplan w/over 800 SQF of space; living room; kitchen has stove/oven included; formal dining area;

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Van Nuys
1 Unit Available
15216 ST RUNNYMEDE
15216 Runnymede Street, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1170 sqft
This newly renovated single family residence boasts 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom. This home offers a contemporary interior design, and a beautiful green front and back yard.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
North Hills West
1 Unit Available
9009 Monogram Avenue
9009 Monogram Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,200
500 sqft
Awesome brand new construction! 500 SQFT House with its own separate address, mailbox, driveway, gates, and parking for 2 cars! Even has a small section where you can set up BBQ. Pets are welcome!

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
Panorama City
1 Unit Available
14828 Rayen St
14828 Rayen St, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,599
1468 sqft
NEW Beautiful Modern Luxury Apartment - Elegant apartments conveniently located close to the 5, 170 and 405 freeways. You'll love the close proximity to shopping, dining, major employers and easy freeway access.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
Granada Hills
1 Unit Available
10420 Zelzah Avenue #a
10420 Zelzah Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1551 sqft
Fabulous remodeled large townhouse in great convenient area.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
North Hills West
1 Unit Available
15730 Vintage Street
15730 Vintage St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,695
450 sqft
Beautiful, newer built, detached studio unit located in North Hills. This spacious unit comes with private entrance, new bathroom, large walk in closet, and backyard area.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Van Nuys
1 Unit Available
13639 Leadwell Street
13639 Leadwell Street, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
840 sqft
Built in 2019, The Summit on Woodman shines with its modern aesthetic, thoughtful additions and beautifully designed landscaping throughout the building.
City Guide for San Fernando, CA

Valley girl central: San Fernando was the first community recognized by the "Valley" (San Fernando Valley, that is).

San Fernando, not to be confused with the Valley of the same name, is a nice little city with a population just over 23,000. The city itself is one of the many neighborhoods that make up San Fernando Valley. Because of its small size, the city is extremely walkable, meaning you can reach nearly every destination on foot in no time at all. This is the perfect location for anyone looking to enjoy living in California. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in San Fernando, CA

Finding an apartment in San Fernando that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

