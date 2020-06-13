/
accessible apartments
30 Accessible Apartments for rent in San Fernando, CA
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Northridge
4 Units Available
Legacy Apartment Homes
18452 Halsted St, San Fernando, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,279
1143 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Legacy Apartment Homes feature contemporary rental apartment living in Northridge - one of the more desirable areas in LA's San Fernando Valley.
Results within 1 mile of San Fernando
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Sylmar
2 Units Available
Astoria Mountain View
14067 W Astoria St, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,901
917 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
At our beautiful community each apartment includes all the amenities you need to make you feel right at home, including a large kitchen fully equipped for in-home cooking, separate dining and living areas, central air conditioning, and even a
Results within 5 miles of San Fernando
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Sylmar
9 Units Available
Rockwood at the Cascades
16601 Foothill Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Surrounded by vast open space in Sylmar. One- and two-bedroom apartments with huge windows, walk-in closets, and private balconies. Community offers a TV lounge, swimming pool, game room, fitness center, and dog park.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 02:09am
Granada Hills
1 Unit Available
17539 Horace Street
17539 Horace Street, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1287 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 17539 Horace Street in Los Angeles. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Arleta
1 Unit Available
8673 Canterbury Avenue
8673 Canterbury Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1200 sqft
7 Bedrooms
Ask
Step inside this newer built 3 bedroom & 2 1/2 bath back house. This house is fully permitted to be used as an Assisted Living facility, but also ideal for someone in need of handicap accessible amenities.
Results within 10 miles of San Fernando
Verified
1 of 52
Last updated June 13 at 01:01am
North Hollywood
16 Units Available
Gallery at NoHo
5416 Fair Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,180
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,581
1031 sqft
Close to local theatres, galleries and stores, this NoHo development features amenities such as covered private patios, large walk-in closets, 9-foot ceilings and breakfast bars in all units.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 12:41am
Encino
3 Units Available
Newcastle Towers Apartments
5415 Newcastle Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,925
1094 sqft
Newcastle Towers is a revitalized multi-courtyard building with lush landscaping and a large pool. Remodeled kitchens feature modern appliances with new cabinetry.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Northridge
22 Units Available
Candlewood North Apartment Homes
9830 Reseda Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,550
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,775
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,145
1030 sqft
Spacious units with open floor plans. Luxurious amenities including hardwood floors and walk-in closets. On-site amenities include a hot tub, full lobby area and pool. New construction. Pet-friendly community.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Chatsworth
24 Units Available
Terrena Apartment Homes
9400 Corbin Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,875
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,340
1189 sqft
Central Los Angeles location with easy access to the 405, 101 and 188 freeways. Community has plenty of beautiful shared spaces for socializing. Spacious, open apartments with built-in desks and huge baths.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
North Hollywood
7 Units Available
The Social
11011 Huston Street, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,330
899 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,559
1202 sqft
In the heart of the NoHo Arts District, you’ll find The Social, an apartment community like no other in North Hollywood.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Northwest District
18 Units Available
Empire Landing
1901 N Buena Vista St, Burbank, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,758
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,702
1113 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,066
1543 sqft
*Empire Landing is among a very small group of companies that have won the Best of Burbank Award for three consecutive years.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
4 Units Available
The Retreat
22900 Oak Ridge Dr, Santa Clarita, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,290
1005 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,535
1126 sqft
Located in the heart of Santa Clarita, The Retreat is a rare find! The spacious Santa Clarita, CA apartment homes with fully renovated interiors are the perfect place to call home.
Verified
1 of 51
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
10 Units Available
Canyon Country Villas
26741 Isabella Pkwy, Santa Clarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,653
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,753
1009 sqft
Located in the heart of Santa Clarita, California, the apartments at Canyon Country Villas provide an endless variety of amenities and designer apartment floor plans amid a beautifully landscaped retreat.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 06:14pm
North Hollywood
33 Units Available
The Lofts at NoHo Commons
11136 Chandler Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,955
767 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,775
930 sqft
Pet-friendly community with studio and one-bedroom apartments. Gated for privacy with a BBQ/picnic area and business center on premises. Great location in North Hollywood with Orange and Red Line Metro across the street.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
Sherman Oaks
6 Units Available
Summerview Beach Resort Luxury Apartments
15353 Weddington St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,695
641 sqft
Our convenient location is just minutes from the 405 and 101 and within walking distance of The Galleria. Woodley Ave Park, Balboa Sports Center and the Sepulveda Golf Complex are also just around the corner.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
Encino
2 Units Available
Encino Garden
17730-40 Burbank Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Superb living can be yours with one visit or phone call - you have just found your new home at Encino Gardens Apartment Homes.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
Valley Village
1 Unit Available
Club Riverside
12747 Riverside Drive, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1270 sqft
Quality living the way it is meant to be in a highly desirable Valley Village, CA location situated between Studio City and Sherman Oaks - welcome to your new home at Club Riverside Apartments! The perfect complement to any renter's lifestyle, our
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
North Hollywood
1 Unit Available
Blix 32
10834 Blix Street, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
900 sqft
Blix32 Apartments offers affluent accommodations with an urban work-live feel. Our prestigious community is located in Toluca Lake, California. Step into our pet-friendly and controlled access community into endless possibilities.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Studio City
3 Units Available
4250 Coldwater Canyon Apartments
4250 Coldwater Canyon Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,099
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,499
1140 sqft
Our convenient location puts you exactly where you want to be. These luxury apartments in Studio City, CA offer our residents the finest in modern amenities, including controlled access, an elevator, and a laundry room on every floor.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
2 Units Available
Taiko Village
1601 Scott Rd, Burbank, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1408 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury awaits at Taiko Village Condos & Townhomes. Our modern Burbank apartments offer contemporary 1 and 3 bedroom condos as well as 2 bedroom tri-level town homes. Taiko Village now offers short-term leases and furnished unit options.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
North Hollywood
1 Unit Available
nVe
11405 Chandler Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,899
962 sqft
Luxury living in NoHo. Resort-like pool with sundeck, pet spa, fitness center, rooftop lounge. USB charging stations, custom closets, hardwood floors. Across the street from the Orange/Red Metro lines.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Valley Village
1 Unit Available
NoHo Gallery
11005 Morrison St, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1100 sqft
NoHo Gallery Apartments in North Hollywood CA is located in the heart of the NoHo Arts District. This gated apartment community is actually two complementary buildings on Morrison Street.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Studio City
2 Units Available
Woodbridge Park
11220 Moorpark Street, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,495
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in awesome Studio City, Woodbridge Park is fantastic garden-style courtyard community featuring one, two and three bedroom apartment homes.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Sherman Oaks
3 Units Available
The Highland at Sherman Oaks
4355 Sepulveda Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,795
465 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,195
750 sqft
The Highland at Sherman Oaks is located at 4355 Sepulveda Blvd. Sherman Oaks, CA and is managed by Lion Real Estate Group, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
