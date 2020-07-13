/
/
/
apartments under 2800
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:58 PM
197 Apartments under $2,800 for rent in San Bruno, CA
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 01:51pm
$
38 Units Available
Crestmoor
Pacific Bay Vistas
2 Pacific Bay Cir, San Bruno, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,524
572 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,185
890 sqft
Stunning community near I-280. Views of the San Francisco Bay. On-site pool, gym, garages and a dog park. Units offer hardwood floors, updated appliances and granite countertops. Open floor plans available.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
25 Units Available
San Bruno Park
Aperture
400 San Mateo Ave, San Bruno, CA
Studio
$2,764
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,013
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,597
1013 sqft
Aperture, a sensational new apartment community in San Bruno on the San Francisco Peninsula, offers contemporary urban 1-, 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom homes for rent.
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Crestmoor
2380 Bennington Dr
2380 Bennington Drive, San Bruno, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,690
450 sqft
Available 09/01/20 Furnished Bay View Studio A/C Sun Deck Parking W/D - Property Id: 291743 Fully Furnished Private Retreat between SF & Silicon Valley · Completely move-in ready · Extremely safe area · Bright, fully remodeled top-floor Studio ·
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Crestmoor
8332 Shelter Creek Ln.
8332 Shelter Creek Lane, San Bruno, CA
Studio
$1,875
490 sqft
Fantastic Condo! Move-in Ready! - ADDRESS: 8332 SHELTER CREEK LN., SAN BRUNO, CA 94066 This unit is being shown BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. Please email to schedule a private viewing. (Please view the map in the photos for the meeting location.
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
The Crossings
405 Piccadilly Pl. #30
405 Piccadilly Place, San Bruno, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,200
540 sqft
MOVE-IN READY! Peaceful 1-Bedroom Top Floor Corner Unit at Peninsula Place - Address: 405 Piccadilly Place #30, San Bruno, CA 94066 ****OPEN HOUSE**** Monday, July 13th @ 5:30pm-6:15pm. Or, please send an email to rental@boardwalkrents.
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
San Bruno Park
540 Mastick Avenue - A
540 Mastick Avenue, San Bruno, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
650 sqft
Newly renovated nice and clean 2 beds 1 bath in a very convenient location - Walk to downtown San Bruno, Cal train and BART. Easy access to the surrounding highways.
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
The Crossings
143 Piccadilly Place
143 Piccadilly Place, San Bruno, CA
Studio
$2,500
450 sqft
Amazing remodeled, ground floor studio in San Bruno. It's just minutes from SFO Airport and Downtown SF. Close to Highways 280- 101 and 35, Public Transportation; Bart, SamTrans and CalTrain.
1 of 1
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
The Crossings
141 Piccadilly Place, Apt.B
141 Piccadilly Place, San Bruno, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,400
540 sqft
Very Beautiful 1 Bedroom in the Peninsula ! 141 Picadilly Place #B - Fabulous condo with charming move-in conditions! Pool, tennis, club facilities close by, walk to shops and hwy 280/380/101! Call Today!! AVAILABILITY - January 5th, 2020 PROPERTY
1 of 24
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Crestmoor
6110 Shelter Creek Lane
6110 Shelter Creek Ln, San Bruno, CA
Studio
$2,080
490 sqft
EPIC REA-AZARI PM Great Studio Condo at Shelter Creek with Patio and Parking - ____________________________________________________________________________________ * For rent www.EpicREA.
Results within 1 mile of San Bruno
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 01:51pm
3 Units Available
East Fairway Park-Vallemar-Rockaway
The Bluffs at Pacifica Apartments
380 Esplanade Ave, Pacifica, CA
Studio
$2,690
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,315
1119 sqft
Just 10 minutes from downtown San Francisco and SFO Airport, this apartment community features a fitness area with yoga room, covered parking and coffee lounge. Apartments have designer finishes and private balconies.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 01:51pm
$
9 Units Available
East Fairway Park-Vallemar-Rockaway
Pacifica Park Apartments
670 Hickey Blvd, Pacifica, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,729
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,093
955 sqft
Smoke-free apartment community near BART with one- and two-bedroom floor plans. Units feature stainless steel appliances, granite counters and dishwasher. Community is smoke-free and amenities include on-site laundry, coffee bar and car port. Pets welcome.
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Millbrae
325 Cedar St
325 Cedar Street, Millbrae, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
250 sqft
Brand new modern style house with high-end remodeled in heart of Millbrae, 1 BR/1BA master bedroom suite for rent, The big kitchen with all new appliances, big living room, dining room are shared in first floor It’s perfect and very comfortable
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Millbrae
327 Cedar St
327 Cedar Street, Millbrae, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
170 sqft
Brand new modern style house with high-end remodeled in heart of Millbrae, 1 BR/1BA Huge master bedroom suite for rent, The big kitchen with all new appliances, big living room, dining room are shared in first floor It’s perfect and very
Results within 5 miles of San Bruno
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 03:51pm
$
22 Units Available
Sunshine Gardens
South City Station
101 MC Lellan Dr, South San Francisco, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,578
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,371
1169 sqft
Near South San Francisco Station and San Bruno Mountain Park. Apartments feature eco-friendly carpets, oversized windows, and Juliet balconies. Tenants have access to a clubhouse, spa, and 24-hour fitness center. Elevator, bike storage, 24-hr gym.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 03:51pm
$
22 Units Available
Burlingame Gardens
Northpark
1080 Carolan Ave, Burlingame, CA
Studio
$2,111
533 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,367
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,050
910 sqft
Resort-like community near Bayside Park. Community amenities include two heated swimming pools, an updated fitness center and a gym. Recently renovated apartments include walk-in closets, energy-efficient appliances and updated cabinetry.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
16 Units Available
Serramonte
eaves Daly City
500 King Dr, Daly City, CA
Studio
$2,355
442 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,555
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,955
943 sqft
Near I-280 with lots of natural light. Air conditioning and private balcony/patio. Big closets. One- and two-bedroom floor plans available. Green community with pool, indoor spa, and barbecue area. Garage parking available.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 13 at 12:16pm
$
9 Units Available
West Edgemar-Pacific Manor
Oceanaire Apartment Homes
100 Esplanade Ave, Pacifica, CA
Studio
$2,455
401 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,780
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,375
866 sqft
Excellent apartments near the beaches. Spacious units feature granite countertops, slate entryway and in-suite laundry. Grounds amenities include fitness center, heated spa, covered parking and ocean-view decks.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 01:51pm
9 Units Available
East Sharp Park
Horizons West Apartments
365 Talbot Ave, Pacifica, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,455
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,489
968 sqft
Close to Pacifica Municipal Pier. One- and two-bedroom apartment homes with open layouts and private outdoor living spaces. Fitness center, laundry room and recycling facilities on the premises. Additional storage and garage parking available.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 13 at 03:51pm
$
8 Units Available
Colma
La Terrazza
7800 El Camino Real, Colma, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,683
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,290
1156 sqft
Located close to US-280, 380 and 10. Minutes away from SFSU and nearby shopping. Spacious apartments with a variety of floor plans, washer and dryer in unit, granite counters, and hardwood floors.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 12:31pm
$
29 Units Available
Serramonte
Serramonte Ridge
862 Campus Dr, Daly City, CA
Studio
$2,300
570 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,550
643 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,085
884 sqft
Relaxing community with studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments. Recently renovated with steel appliances, new cabinets and fixtures. Community features a heated pool, two hot tubs and a fitness center.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 12:16pm
13 Units Available
North Central
Park Royal
651 N El Camino Real, San Mateo, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,438
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,258
824 sqft
Located in a desirable mid-Peninsula location, Park Royal is close to everything that makes the Bay Area such a great place to live.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 12:23pm
12 Units Available
West Edgemar-Pacific Manor
Seacliff Apartments
300 Palmetto Ave, Pacifica, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,580
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,046
850 sqft
A Beachside Escape. This coastal community offers 1 and 2 bedroom apartments with modern touches in every room. Our open plan apartments are perfect for entertaining with a separate dining area with ceiling fan.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
$
15 Units Available
Serramonte
Skyline Heights
960 Saint Francis Blvd, Daly City, CA
Studio
$2,015
482 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,195
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,945
792 sqft
Hilltop apartment community on park-like grounds convenient to I-280 and public transit. Property offers a heated swimming pool, 24-hour fitness center and three laundry rooms.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
6 Units Available
Avalon
Club View
849 W Orange Ave, South San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,350
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,301
980 sqft
Located near public transportation, I-101 and I-280, as well as shops and restaurants. Units have fireplace, dishwasher and air conditioning. Community features 24-hour maintenance, swimming pool and parking.
Similar Pages
San Bruno 1 BedroomsSan Bruno 2 BedroomsSan Bruno 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSan Bruno 3 BedroomsSan Bruno Accessible ApartmentsSan Bruno Apartments under $2,200San Bruno Apartments under $2,500
San Bruno Apartments under $2,800San Bruno Apartments with BalconySan Bruno Apartments with GarageSan Bruno Apartments with GymSan Bruno Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSan Bruno Apartments with Move-in SpecialsSan Bruno Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CA
Walnut Creek, CAFairfield, CARedwood City, CAPleasanton, CALivermore, CANovato, CABurlingame, CANewark, CAPittsburg, CALos Gatos, CAMenlo Park, CA