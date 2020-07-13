/
apartments under 2200
59 Apartments under $2,200 for rent in San Bruno, CA
1 Unit Available
Crestmoor
8332 Shelter Creek Ln.
8332 Shelter Creek Lane, San Bruno, CA
Studio
$1,875
490 sqft
Fantastic Condo! Move-in Ready! - ADDRESS: 8332 SHELTER CREEK LN., SAN BRUNO, CA 94066 This unit is being shown BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. Please email to schedule a private viewing. (Please view the map in the photos for the meeting location.
1 Unit Available
The Crossings
405 Piccadilly Pl. #30
405 Piccadilly Place, San Bruno, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,200
540 sqft
MOVE-IN READY! Peaceful 1-Bedroom Top Floor Corner Unit at Peninsula Place - Address: 405 Piccadilly Place #30, San Bruno, CA 94066 ****OPEN HOUSE**** Monday, July 13th @ 5:30pm-6:15pm. Or, please send an email to rental@boardwalkrents.
1 Unit Available
Crestmoor
6110 Shelter Creek Lane
6110 Shelter Creek Ln, San Bruno, CA
Studio
$2,080
490 sqft
EPIC REA-AZARI PM Great Studio Condo at Shelter Creek with Patio and Parking - ____________________________________________________________________________________ * For rent www.EpicREA.
Results within 1 mile of San Bruno
1 Unit Available
Millbrae
325 Cedar St
325 Cedar Street, Millbrae, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
250 sqft
Brand new modern style house with high-end remodeled in heart of Millbrae, 1 BR/1BA master bedroom suite for rent, The big kitchen with all new appliances, big living room, dining room are shared in first floor It’s perfect and very comfortable
1 Unit Available
Millbrae
327 Cedar St
327 Cedar Street, Millbrae, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
170 sqft
Brand new modern style house with high-end remodeled in heart of Millbrae, 1 BR/1BA Huge master bedroom suite for rent, The big kitchen with all new appliances, big living room, dining room are shared in first floor It’s perfect and very
Results within 5 miles of San Bruno
Verified
$
22 Units Available
Burlingame Gardens
Northpark
1080 Carolan Ave, Burlingame, CA
Studio
$2,111
533 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,367
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,050
910 sqft
Resort-like community near Bayside Park. Community amenities include two heated swimming pools, an updated fitness center and a gym. Recently renovated apartments include walk-in closets, energy-efficient appliances and updated cabinetry.
Verified
$
15 Units Available
Serramonte
Skyline Heights
960 Saint Francis Blvd, Daly City, CA
Studio
$2,015
482 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,195
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,945
792 sqft
Hilltop apartment community on park-like grounds convenient to I-280 and public transit. Property offers a heated swimming pool, 24-hour fitness center and three laundry rooms.
1 Unit Available
Hillside
125 Hillside Blvd
125 Hillside Boulevard, Daly City, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
Private One Bedroom Near BART station - Property Id: 118412 We have 3 bedrooms and 1 bath in this beautiful cozy single family home. 2 rooms are occupied now. We are looking for one person to rent the last room available. Strictly 1 person per room.
1 Unit Available
Bayshore
141 Macdonald Avenue
141 Macdonald Avenue, Daly City, CA
Studio
$1,595
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 141 Macdonald Avenue in Daly City. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
Bayshore
822 Steve Courter Way
822 Steve Courter Way, Daly City, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
Master bedroom for rent - Property Id: 13579 *One master bedroom with private bathroom, walk-in closet, **Priced for Single occupancy, $1850 per month for rent. Not a normal rental- inquire for more information. Absolutely No subletting allowed.
1 Unit Available
Burlingame Park
1521 Newlands Ave
1521 Newlands Avenue, Burlingame, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,995
550 sqft
Guest unit with great natural light near downtown Burlingame! VIDEO TOUR!! - **WATCH THE VIDEO TOUR AND "APPLY NOW" IF YOU LIKE WHAT YOU SEE!!** Walk to multiple breakfast, lunch and dinner dining options! There are also numerous shops and gyms of
1 Unit Available
Burlingame Terrace
1108 Capuchino Avenue
1108 Capuchino Avenue, Burlingame, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,100
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1108 Capuchino Avenue in Burlingame. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
Mills Estates
391 Marcella WAY
391 Marcella Way, Burlingame, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,999
255 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Professionals, we have four new fully furnished, private, executive suites with high coffered ceilings available for monthly leases.
Results within 10 miles of San Bruno
Verified
21 Units Available
Dogpatch
Windsor at Dogpatch
2660 3rd St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,085
485 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,705
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,350
1016 sqft
New, pet-friendly apartments feature hardwood-style floors, washer/dryers, stone countertops, and oversized windows. Amenities include a fitness center and rooftop deck with views of the bay. Close to a Caltrain Bullet stop and I-280.
Verified
$
2 Units Available
South of Market
77 Bluxome Apartments
77 Bluxome St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$1,835
210 sqft
Large, sleek studio apartments with easy access to I-80. Artistic design, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Extra storage. Garage parking available. Building has elevator.
Verified
1 Unit Available
Tenderloin
318 Turk Street
318 Turk Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$1,895
1 Bedroom
Ask
The Tenderloin is San Franciscos buzziest neighborhood. Dive into this eclectic mash-up of lifelong residents, passionate game changers and adventurous early adopters.
Verified
$
24 Units Available
Western Hills
Sofi Belmont Hills
2515 Carlmont Dr, Belmont, CA
Studio
$2,188
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,527
600 sqft
Nestled into a wooded area near Highway 101 and I-280. Recently renovated units offering updated appliances, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Available furnished. This pet-friendly community offers a pool, hot tub and gym.
Verified
3 Units Available
Alamo Square
Alamo Square
1150 Fell Street, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
108 sqft
Get up to $200 off of your monthly rent rate for leases signed in January! A new coliving community from Starcity- intentionally designed with brand new interiors, our Alamo Square community could soon be your new home.
Verified
3 Units Available
South Beach
SoMa South Park
414 Bryant Street, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
110 sqft
Private suite with shared bathroom in comfortable communal home! Each suite is move-in ready with everything you need! Monthly rent includes: - Suite furnished with the essentials including a bed, dresser, nightstand, lamp, and rug -
Verified
7 Units Available
Mission District
The Mission
2072 Mission Street, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
115 sqft
Get up to $200 off of your monthly rent rate for leases signed in January! Private suite with shared bathroom in comfortable communal home! Each suite is move-in ready with everything you need! Monthly rent includes: - Suite furnished with the
Verified
3 Units Available
Mission Dolores
Dolores
1813 15th Street, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
75 sqft
Sandwiched between the Castro to the West and the Mission District to the East, Mission Dolores stands as one of the most vibrant and diverse neighborhoods in San Francisco.
Verified
6 Units Available
Tenderloin
57 Taylor
57 Taylor St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$1,695
181 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
A pet-friendly apartment community with on-site laundry, high-speed internet, and covered parking. Homes feature hardwood floors and energy-efficient appliances. Located in the heart of the Tenderloin.
Verified
$
22 Units Available
Marina Lagoon
Mosaic San Mateo
3110 Casa de Campo, San Mateo, CA
Studio
$2,165
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,075
1020 sqft
Bay Area apartments include modern kitchens, large windows, vaulted ceilings, fireplaces and in-unit laundries. Enjoy the swimming pool, gazebo area, barbeque and picnic area. Located near light rail. Pet-friendly.
Verified
36 Units Available
South of Market
33 8th at Trinity Place
33 8th Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,134
382 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,704
603 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,223
665 sqft
Your dream San Francisco apartment awaits you. Rising in SoMa with stunning views of San Francisco, our newest phase of Trinity Place is our most spectacular achievement yet.
