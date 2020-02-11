17564 Harvest Grove Court

Amenities

patio / balcony walk in closets pool guest suite hot tub media room

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities pool guest suite hot tub media room

Come enjoy this exquisite estate that will amaze all who enter! The exterior offers stunning water features and a unique castle theme. Inside don't miss the hidden staircase that leads to your private study, theater room for movie nights, beautiful high ceilings, and lots of room for storage. Six bedrooms, four bathrooms, two master suites giving you the option of upstairs or downstairs living quarters. There's also a full functioning guest suite with its own entrance, bathroom, walk-in closet and kitchenette. Several balconies and overlooks allow for beautiful views of the 1 acre estate. The dining room features floor to ceiling windows allowing for views of the picturesque backyard with pool, hot tub, and so much more. Home has been tastefully landscaped to allow plenty of room for fun. This enchanting property is located on a very private peaceful street in some of the best school districts in Bakersfield.

Come enjoy this exquisite estate that will amaze all who enter! The exterior offers stunning water features and a unique castle theme. Inside don't miss the hidden staircase that leads to your private study, theater room for movie nights, beautiful high ceilings, and lots of room for storage. Six bedrooms, four bathrooms, two master suites giving you the option of upstairs or downstairs living quarters. There's also a full functioning guest suite with its own entrance, bathroom, walk-in closet and kitchenette. Several balconies and overlooks allow for beautiful views of the 1 acre estate. The dining room features floor to ceiling windows allowing for views of the picturesque backyard with pool, hot tub, and so much more. Home has been tastefully landscaped to allow plenty of room for fun. This enchanting property is located on a very private peaceful street in some of the best school districts in Bakersfield.