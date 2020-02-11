All apartments in Rosedale
Find more places like 17564 Harvest Grove Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rosedale, CA
/
17564 Harvest Grove Court
Last updated February 11 2020 at 7:59 AM

17564 Harvest Grove Court

17564 Harvest Grove Court · (661) 241-0597
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Rosedale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

17564 Harvest Grove Court, Rosedale, CA 93314

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$5,000

Click to see floorplan

6 Bed · 4 Bath · 4420 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
walk in closets
pool
guest suite
hot tub
media room
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
guest suite
hot tub
media room
Come enjoy this exquisite estate that will amaze all who enter! The exterior offers stunning water features and a unique castle theme. Inside don't miss the hidden staircase that leads to your private study, theater room for movie nights, beautiful high ceilings, and lots of room for storage. Six bedrooms, four bathrooms, two master suites giving you the option of upstairs or downstairs living quarters. There's also a full functioning guest suite with its own entrance, bathroom, walk-in closet and kitchenette. Several balconies and overlooks allow for beautiful views of the 1 acre estate. The dining room features floor to ceiling windows allowing for views of the picturesque backyard with pool, hot tub, and so much more. Home has been tastefully landscaped to allow plenty of room for fun. This enchanting property is located on a very private peaceful street in some of the best school districts in Bakersfield.
Come enjoy this exquisite estate that will amaze all who enter! The exterior offers stunning water features and a unique castle theme. Inside don't miss the hidden staircase that leads to your private study, theater room for movie nights, beautiful high ceilings, and lots of room for storage. Six bedrooms, four bathrooms, two master suites giving you the option of upstairs or downstairs living quarters. There's also a full functioning guest suite with its own entrance, bathroom, walk-in closet and kitchenette. Several balconies and overlooks allow for beautiful views of the 1 acre estate. The dining room features floor to ceiling windows allowing for views of the picturesque backyard with pool, hot tub, and so much more. Home has been tastefully landscaped to allow plenty of room for fun. This enchanting property is located on a very private peaceful street in some of the best school districts in Bakersfield.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17564 Harvest Grove Court have any available units?
17564 Harvest Grove Court has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 17564 Harvest Grove Court have?
Some of 17564 Harvest Grove Court's amenities include patio / balcony, walk in closets, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17564 Harvest Grove Court currently offering any rent specials?
17564 Harvest Grove Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17564 Harvest Grove Court pet-friendly?
No, 17564 Harvest Grove Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rosedale.
Does 17564 Harvest Grove Court offer parking?
No, 17564 Harvest Grove Court does not offer parking.
Does 17564 Harvest Grove Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17564 Harvest Grove Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17564 Harvest Grove Court have a pool?
Yes, 17564 Harvest Grove Court has a pool.
Does 17564 Harvest Grove Court have accessible units?
No, 17564 Harvest Grove Court does not have accessible units.
Does 17564 Harvest Grove Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 17564 Harvest Grove Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17564 Harvest Grove Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 17564 Harvest Grove Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 17564 Harvest Grove Court?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Rosedale Apartments with GarageRosedale Apartments with Parking
Rosedale Apartments with PoolRosedale Dog Friendly Apartments
Rosedale Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bakersfield, CAPorterville, CADelano, CA
Oildale, CAGolden Hills, CAPine Mountain Club, CA
Taft, CATulare, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Porterville College
California State University-Bakersfield
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity