1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:36 PM
85 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Rolling Hills, CA
Coastal San Pedro
4 Units Available
Marine View Apartment Homes
2905 S Cabrillo Ave, Rolling Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,063
705 sqft
Located near the 710 and 110 freeways, this development is convenient and beautiful. Apartment amenities include custom cabinets, dining areas, garages, mirrored closet doors and plush carpets. The community is also close to public transportation.
Results within 5 miles of Rolling Hills
$
Harbor City
11 Units Available
Solimar
1500 W Pacific Coast Hwy, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,035
742 sqft
One- and 2-bedroom apartment community just off Interstate 110, on edge of golf course and park. Units feature fireplaces, in-unit laundry, hardwood flooring and carpeting. Residents enjoy game room/lounge, pool, dog park, playground and garage.
West Carson
22 Units Available
Alta South Bay
22433 S Vermont Ave, Torrance, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,328
718 sqft
Minutes from I-110. Resort-like community with a pool, media room, garage access, fire pit, and business center. Luxury units with in-unit laundry, hardwood floors, and a patio or balcony. Pet-friendly community. 24-hour gym.
$
West Torrance
29 Units Available
Milano Apartments
20900 Anza Ave, Torrance, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,815
656 sqft
A luxury community with much to offer. On-site putting green, two pools, play area, and basketball courts. Within a short drive to the Del Amo Fashion Center. Designer living with stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly.
South Redondo Beach
3 Units Available
Riviera Vista Apartments
1000 S Catalina Ave, Redondo Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,145
750 sqft
A fantastic place to call home right on the beach. Outstanding amenities include spa, dry sauna, and game room. This private, gated community also features subterranean parking and easy access to public transportation.
Rancho Palos Verdes
13 Units Available
Avana Rancho Palos Verdes
6600 Beachview Dr, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,250
775 sqft
Classic Spanish-style architecture meets modern interior design. Cats and dogs are welcome in these 1, 2 and 3-bedroom apartments. Fireplace and private balcony or patio.
Delthome
11 Units Available
Tuscany Villas Apartments
3450 Maricopa St, Torrance, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,721
700 sqft
Tuscany Villas sets the standard for apartment living in SoCal.
Rancho Palos Verdes
5 Units Available
Vista Catalina
6510 Ocean Crest Dr, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,325
845 sqft
This smoke-free community is situated among the Aqua Amarga Reserve and just moments from Hesse Park. The property is pet-friendly and offers garage parking, hot tub and clubhouse. Units have been recently renovated.
Delthome
1 Unit Available
Tuscany Villas Apartments
3471 Maricopa St, Torrance, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,908
800 sqft
Tuscany Villas sets the standard for apartment living in SoCal.
West Torrance
2 Units Available
Emerald West Apartments
3910 Emerald St, Torrance, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
800 sqft
Minutes from I-110 and the 405 Freeway. These well-appointed apartments feature granite countertops, wood-style flooring, and lots of closet space. On-site grill area, game room, pool, and resident clubhouse.
Southwood Riviera
3 Units Available
Ocean West Apartments
22636 Ocean Ave, Torrance, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
692 sqft
Tranquil community with spacious apartments. Stunning pool and courtyard area, grill area, and laundry care center. All units include balcony or patio. Located near fine dining and shopping.
$
Central San Pedro
339 Units Available
550 Harborfront
550 S Palos Verdes St., Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,035
657 sqft
COMING TO SAN PEDRO, CA | SPRING 2020. 550 Harborfront is a new luxury apartment community unlike anything else in San Pedro. Your future home is at the center of the city’s evolving waterfront, just steps from the harbor and upcoming public market.
$
South Redondo Beach
21 Units Available
Elements 616 Coastal Apts
616 Esplanade, Redondo Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,650
814 sqft
These trendy apartments are located a short walk from Veterans Park and the Redondo Beach Pier. Recently renovated units have stainless steel appliances and fireplaces. Private parking provided.
Central San Pedro
18 Units Available
The Vue
255 W 5th St, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,975
751 sqft
Close to Long Beach, these luxurious units offer granite countertops, hardwood floors and fully equipped kitchens. Wheelchair-accessible and pet-friendly. On-site laundry facilities. Swimming pool and tennis court.
Delthome
3 Units Available
Emerald Victoria Apartments
3553 Emerald St, Torrance, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,875
700 sqft
Located near I-110 and 405. Close to the beach and area businesses at Del Amo Mall. On-site amenities include a sun deck and spa, pool, and grill area. Private, gated entrances. Apartments feature gourmet kitchens.
Central San Pedro
6 Units Available
Harbor Terrace Apartments
441 W 3rd St, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,895
650 sqft
Harbor Terrace is a vibrant apartment community located in San Pedro, Southern California, the gateway to the world.
Lomita
1 Unit Available
Villa Capri
25110 Eshelman Avenue, Lomita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
650 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Villa Capri in Lomita. View photos, descriptions and more!
Central San Pedro
10 Units Available
San Pedro Bank Lofts
407 W 7th St, Lomita, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,325
1525 sqft
Great location in San Pedro's artist district. Reach Long Beach via I-710 and Los Angeles via I-110. Retrofitted Bank of San Pedro offers unique residences with amenities like hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances.
Coastal San Pedro
1 Unit Available
3620 S. Pacific Ave
3620 South Pacific Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,625
675 sqft
very large one bedroom at the beach - Property Id: 300719 Living just a short walk to the beach. Pacific Sands Apartments is a peaceful and secure community, with onsite management and maintenance staff.
Lomita
1 Unit Available
26019 Oak St Apts
26019 Oak Street, Lomita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
711 sqft
Twin Oaks Apts - Property Id: 272495 Rent 1,695.00..Deposit 800.00 at lease signing/move-in. Free first and second months. No application fee. Available Today!! Our Twin Oaks community is located in the charming little city of Lomita, Ca.
Walteria
1 Unit Available
3142 Newton St F304
3142 Newton Street, Torrance, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,765
735 sqft
Newton Towers Apts -JUNE MOVE IN SPECIAL - Property Id: 206664 Beautiful One Bedroom One Bathroom located at the foothills of Palos Verdes/Rolling Hills.
West Carson
1 Unit Available
23304 Sesame #E
23304 Sesame Street, West Carson, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
639 sqft
GREAT 1 BEDROOM 1 BATH CONDO - For rent is a 1 bedroom 1 bath condo in the Torrance P.O. area. Open living/dining/kitchen area upon entry. All new wood laminate floors throughout. Enclosed patio. Laundry onsite. One parking space.
South Redondo Beach
1 Unit Available
103 Paseo De La Playa
103 Paseo De La Playa, Redondo Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,750
800 sqft
Total remodel with fantastic ocean view. Very best Riviera location, quiet, yet right across from Miramar Park and Torrance beach. Upper end unit , only one common wall.
Central San Pedro
1 Unit Available
1144 S. Palos Verdes S
1144 South Palos Verdes Street, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
510 sqft
What a location! Our building offers privacy and great ocean views, laundry facility and a beautiful maintained landscaping. Additional parking available. ***Extra Storage available***. .
