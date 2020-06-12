/
3 bedroom apartments
14 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Ridgecrest, CA
225 N Florence
225 North Florence Street, Ridgecrest, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1005 sqft
Completely Remodeled 3 Bedroom Home - * 3 Bedrooms * 2 Bathrooms * New Everything! Renovation just completed! * Large Backyard * Laminate Floors Throughout * Solid Surface Counter-tops * 1 Car Garage (RLNE5840452)
971 Jefferson St
971 Jefferson Street, Ridgecrest, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1692 sqft
971 Jefferson St Available 07/01/20 HERITAGE HOME COMING SOON! - 3 bedroom 2.5 bath, 2-story home in Heritage Village. Almost 1700 square feet on a corner lot. Many updates throughout. 3.0 kW Solar panel system.
312 Rancho St
312 Rancho Street, Ridgecrest, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1264 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW!! - Gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 bath home ready to move in. Open floor plan with Granite counters in the kitchen and baths, stainless steel appliances, tile floors with carpet in the bedrooms. Large covered patio.
1040 Meadowview Ln
1040 Meadowview Lane, Ridgecrest, CA
Fully furnished and landscaping included. - One of the biggest homes in Heritage. Has access to gym, pool, Jacuzzi and park with basketball courts. Close to the base. There is a small library, piano etc.... included. (RLNE3602167)
208 Sahara Dr
208 Sahara Dr, Ridgecrest, CA
3 Bedrooms
$825
1014 sqft
- No Pets Allowed (RLNE3278552)
924 W Perch Ave
924 West Perch Avenue, Ridgecrest, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
- (RLNE2776583)
420 Sahara Dr
420 Sahara Dr, Ridgecrest, CA
3 Bedrooms
$825
1015 sqft
- (RLNE1985390)
2024 Del Rosa Street
2024 Del Rosa Dr, Ridgecrest, CA
Brand new executive home located in College Heights. 4 Bedroom , 2 bath with LVP flooring and plantation shutters. Big open kitchen with quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances.
920 Perdew Ave #A
920 Perdew Avenue, Ridgecrest, CA
3 Bedrooms
$995
3 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME - For rent is the front house which is a three bedroom two bath home located in Ridgecrest. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet, your own private bathroom.
Results within 1 mile of Ridgecrest
1130 S Guam St
1130 Guam Street, Kern County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1440 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW!! - Charming 3 bedroom 2-1/2 bath renovated home with country setting. Open floorplan with master bedroom downstairs. 2 bedrooms plus loft upstairs with large deck.
1236 Primrose
1236 Primrose Street, Kern County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1524 sqft
POOL HOME AVAILABLE SOON! - 3 bedroom 2 bath home with 1524 square feet. Granite counters in the kitchen. Tile floors, carpet in the bedroom. Indoor laundry. Large covered patio and swimming pool. 1-year lease. $1500 per month + $1500 deposit.
1423 S Mahan St
1423 South Mahan Street, Kern County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$900
1200 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW!! - Country setting close to town. 3 bedroom 2 bath manufactured home on land. Indoor laundry. Stove, Refrigerator, DIshwasher. 1 - year lease. Small dog OK upon approval and additional deposit.