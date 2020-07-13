/
apartments under 1800
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:56 PM
37 Apartments under $1,800 for rent in Richmond, CA
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
10 Units Available
Fairmede-Hilltop
Westridge at Hilltop Apartments
2490 Lancaster Dr, Richmond, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,419
475 sqft
Surround yourself with the natural beauty of the Bay at Westridge at Hilltop. With spacious floor plans ranging from studios to one-bedroom apartment homes, these pet-friendly apartments in Richmond have several options to suit your particular needs.
1 of 7
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
North and East
458 33rd Street
458 33rd Street, Richmond, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
Duplex in Downtown Richmond...
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Panhandle Annex
1233 South 55th Street
1233 South 55th Street, Richmond, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
700 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Richmond. Amenities included: hardwood floors and laundry in building.Regular Garbage included. Tenant pays for PG&E and water. No pet. Date Available: Jul 8th 2020. $1,800/month rent.
Results within 5 miles of Richmond
1 of 6
Last updated July 13 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
West Berkeley
1138 Addison Street
1138 Addison Street, Berkeley, CA
1 Bedroom
$950
156 sqft
I am a resident of the house Nocturne. We're looking for a housemate, moving in anytime, for approximately a year's lease or longer. The house is located near the intersection of San Pablo & University Avenue.
Results within 10 miles of Richmond
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
$
6 Units Available
Bay Village
1107 Porter St, Vallejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,625
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,815
850 sqft
Close to I-80, these one- and two-bedroom homes feature vaulted ceilings, stainless steel sinks in kitchens and fireplaces. Resident amenities include on-site laundry, a pool and a clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 12:51am
3 Units Available
Downtown Oakland
Downtown Oakland
1515 Webster Street, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
110 sqft
Our community is housed within the historic Julia Morgan YWCA building. Starcity shares the building with the Envision Academy, a charter school located on the first three floors.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 10 at 12:50am
3 Units Available
South Beach
SoMa South Park
414 Bryant Street, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
110 sqft
Private suite with shared bathroom in comfortable communal home! Each suite is move-in ready with everything you need! Monthly rent includes: - Suite furnished with the essentials including a bed, dresser, nightstand, lamp, and rug -
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 12:55am
7 Units Available
Mission District
The Mission
2072 Mission Street, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
115 sqft
Get up to $200 off of your monthly rent rate for leases signed in January! Private suite with shared bathroom in comfortable communal home! Each suite is move-in ready with everything you need! Monthly rent includes: - Suite furnished with the
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 12:47am
3 Units Available
Mission Dolores
Dolores
1813 15th Street, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
75 sqft
Sandwiched between the Castro to the West and the Mission District to the East, Mission Dolores stands as one of the most vibrant and diverse neighborhoods in San Francisco.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
6 Units Available
Tenderloin
57 Taylor
57 Taylor St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$1,695
181 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
A pet-friendly apartment community with on-site laundry, high-speed internet, and covered parking. Homes feature hardwood floors and energy-efficient appliances. Located in the heart of the Tenderloin.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
7 Units Available
Vista Oaks
3883 Vista Oaks Dr, Martinez, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,770
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,055
867 sqft
Nicely crafted apartments with a fireplace and hardwood floors. Cats and dogs allowed. 24-hour maintenance available. Near John Muir National Historic Site. Easy access to Highway 4.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
5 Units Available
Merritt
Vue De Lac Apartments
1600-1612 3rd Avenue, Oakland, CA
Studio
$1,695
222 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,695
480 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Vue De Lac Apartments in Oakland. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
7 Units Available
Lower Nob Hill
947 BUSH
947 Bush St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$1,495
224 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,995
480 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,495
751 sqft
Located in San Francisco's prestigious Nob Hill neighborhood, near shopping, dining, parks and public transportation. Recently renovated studios, all with hardwood flooring and in-suite laundry facilities. Small dogs and cats welcome with fee. Media room.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
2 Units Available
The Meritage
55 Valle Vista Avenue, Vallejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,730
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Community features covered parking, swimming pool, fitness center and golf courses. Units have washer/dryers, central air and heat and large closets. Easy access to Interstate 80.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 12:55am
4 Units Available
North Beach
North Beach
6 Nottingham Place, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
90 sqft
This community is situated on a quiet alley where North Beach intersects the Financial District and Chinatown.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 12:50am
3 Units Available
Alamo Square
Alamo Square
1150 Fell Street, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
108 sqft
Get up to $200 off of your monthly rent rate for leases signed in January! A new coliving community from Starcity- intentionally designed with brand new interiors, our Alamo Square community could soon be your new home.
Verified
1 of 53
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
8 Units Available
Lower Nob Hill
735 TAYLOR
735 Taylor St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$1,795
220 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Enjoy SanFran's Lower Nob Hill neighborhood in a historic building with on-site laundry. Welcomes pets. Granite counters and hardwood floors in unit. Surrounded by restaurants, bars, and boutiques.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
$
2 Units Available
Koreatown-Northgate
Nook on Valdez
2425 Valdez Street, Oakland, CA
Studio
$1,530
197 sqft
NO CONTACT TOURS NOW AVAILABLE! CONTACT THE LEASING OFFICE TO SCHEDULE YOUR TOUR TODAY! Located in Oakland’s bustling Lake Merritt district, the Nook on Valdez is a community created specifically for residents who want to live in a walkable, urban
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Clinton
1148 E 15th St Apt B
1148 East 15th Street, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,770
601 sqft
Lovely One Bedroom Condo in Oakland, Close to Bart. -Move-in special! $1000.00 off your 1st full month's rent! Situated in Clinton, close to Lake Merritt.
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Vallejo Heights
39 Werden St
39 Werden Street, Vallejo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
988 sqft
39 Werden St Available 07/27/20 Updated 3 Bedroom Townhouse in Vallejo - This Renovated 3 Bedroom Home Features: 1. Fresh Interior Paint 2. Brand New Carpet throughout 4. In-Unit Laundry Machines 5.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 01:03pm
1 Unit Available
Lower Nob Hill
720 Jones Street
720 Jones Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$1,795
1 Bedroom
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 720 Jones Street in San Francisco. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 01:03pm
1 Unit Available
Lower Nob Hill
1051 Post Street
1051 Post Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$1,795
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1051 Post Street in San Francisco. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 01:03pm
1 Unit Available
Tenderloin
665 Eddy St
665 Eddy Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$1,795
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 665 Eddy St in San Francisco. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Montclair
6100 Moraga Avenue
6100 Moraga Avenue, Oakland, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1078 sqft
One bedroom in a beautiful two-bedroom, one-bathroom house in Montclair is available for rent. Looking for ONE MALE housemate who is responsible, clean, and financially stable.
