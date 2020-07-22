Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020 at 8:43 PM

146 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Piedmont, CA

Renting pet-friendly apartments in Piedmont should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It's crucial to find an apartment that'll work for both you and your ... Read Guide >

1 of 37

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Piedmont
110 Crocker Ave.
110 Crocker Avenue, Piedmont, CA
4 Bedrooms
$9,975
3450 sqft
Spacious Piedmont 4 Bedroom Home Available Now! - We are proud to offer a well maintained early mid-century home for lease! Located in the heart of Piedmont this four bedroom, two and a half bath single story home features over 3,400 square feet of
Results within 1 mile of Piedmont
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
2 Units Available
Grand Lake
472 Jean Street
472 Jean Street, Oakland, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,395
690 sqft
This neutral yet modern apartment is nestled among the trees at the end of a cul-de-sac in the popular Grand Lake neighborhood. A couple of blocks from the vibrant Grand Avenue shops and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 22 at 08:34 PM
175 Units Available
Glen Highlands
The Broadway
3093 Broadway, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,650
565 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,995
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,915
1140 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! It's Modern - High-end finishes and amenities paired with spacious floor plans.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 11 at 12:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Adams Point
345 MacArthur Apartments
345 MacArthur Boulevard, Oakland, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,995
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This classic San Francisco building houses STUDIO, ONE-BEDROOM and TWO-BEDROOM apartments. Call us to schedule a tour of your next home.

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Glenview
3504 Ardley Avenue
3504 Ardley Ave, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
500 sqft
Advent- Elegant, Updated, Jr. 1 Bedroom/Studio available in Glenview! - Important: Please do not apply online "sight unseen." Applications will not be considered prior to viewing.

1 of 30

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Grand Lake
249 Santa Rosa Avenue
249 Santa Rosa Avenue, Oakland, CA
4 Bedrooms
$6,000
2700 sqft
Four Bedroom Grand Lake Craftsman - Welcome home! We are proud to offer a four bedroom, two and a half bath home for lease in Grand Lake.

1 of 4

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Lakeshore
724 Warfield Ave.
724 Warfield Avenue, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,500
800 sqft
724 Warfield Ave.

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Adams Point
250 Montecito Ave Unit 201
250 Montecito Ave, Oakland, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,695
1533 sqft
Advent- Spacious Condo Available in Adams Point with Garage Parking Available! - Important: Please do not apply online "sight unseen." Applications will not be considered prior to viewing.

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Harrison St-Oakland Ave
77 Fairmount Ave Unit 206
77 Fairmount Ave, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,495
631 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before July 31, 2020.

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Adams Point
Euclid Apartments LLC.
380 Euclid Ave, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,745
526 sqft
1br Unit#04 @ 380 Euclid Ave. - Recognizing Oakland for its rich diversity residents are proud of this neighborhood, establishing themselves in one of Oakland’s most vibrant neighborhoods.

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Harrison St-Oakland Ave
61 hamilton place
61 Hamilton Place, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,000
450 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Glen Highlands
154 Duncan Way
154 Duncan Way, Oakland, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,500
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Harrison St-Oakland Ave
258 Oakland Avenue
258 Oakland Avenue, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,445
600 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Adams Point
250 Montecito Ave. #203
250 Montecito Avenue, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,245
932 sqft
Spacious Condo w/Balcony, Free Parking, Near Lake Merritt! 2 Weeks Free Rent & Laundry in unit! - https://youtu.be/7UaXzqZvMm8 250 Montecito Ave, #203 Oakland, CA 94607 1bd/1ba Rent is $2450 with 1 month free.

1 of 32

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Grand Lake
654 Chetwood St.
654 Chetwood Street, Oakland, CA
4 Bedrooms
$6,000
2700 sqft
654 Chetwood St.

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 08:41 PM
1 Unit Available
Harrison St-Oakland Ave
77 Fairmount Avenue
77 Fairmount Avenue, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1031 sqft
This beautiful, centrally located condo close to transportation, shops, Wholefoods, Lake Merritt ,Bart, etc. Building offers a pool and club house. Unit comes with one parking spot and is dog friendly (1 dog- under 25 lbs.
Results within 5 miles of Piedmont
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 08:43 PM
10 Units Available
Bayfront and Peninsula
Artistry Emeryville
6401 Shellmound St, Emeryville, CA
Studio
$2,039
531 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,224
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location for commuters, close to I-80 and BART. Residents enjoy communal parking, sauna, garage and gym. Units feature washer/dryer hookup, fireplace, hardwood floors and dishwasher.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 22 at 08:43 PM
11 Units Available
Central Emeryville
Parc on Powell
1333 Powell St, Emeryville, CA
Studio
$2,749
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,848
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,494
1121 sqft
Situated in the sought-after Golden Gate district, apartments here enjoy stunning views of the East Hills and San Francisco Bay. Rooms feature stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors, and community benefits include clubhouse and gym.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 06:42 PM
10 Units Available
West End
Panomar Apartments
1100 Pacific Marina, Alameda, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,950
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,450
986 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nestled next to Shoreline Park and the Oakland Yacht Club. Luxury apartments boast marble bathrooms, floor-to-ceiling windows, and air conditioning. Enjoy the rooftop deck, carport, and concierge service. Close to the College of Alameda.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 22 at 06:38 PM
11 Units Available
Jingletown
3030 Chapman
3014 Chapman Street, Oakland, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,895
1024 sqft
This project is a new apartment complex located right off the estuary in Jingletown, the creative heart of Oakland, California.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
77 Units Available
Shafter
The Logan at 51st
5110 Telegraph Avenue, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,985
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,435
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,518
1338 sqft
Built to fit your East Bay lifestyle, The Logan at 51st is a modern luxury residential collection in the heart of Temescal.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Berkeley
Allston + Stadium
2312 Fulton Street Suite C, Berkeley, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,354
783 sqft
In light of the impact of COVID-19 on our community and students, we’re now offering flexible, short-term rental options. Contact our leasing team for more information.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 22 at 08:34 PM
$
29 Units Available
Downtown Oakland
Domain Oakland
1389 Jefferson St, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,200
567 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,358
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,291
1262 sqft
Within a walkable community and near award-winning schools. On-site amenities include a fitness center, free yoga classes, outdoor fireplace, resident lounge and a serenity studio. Spacious layouts, patio or a balcony, and modern appliances.
Verified

1 of 84

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
$
57 Units Available
Laney College
Orion
255 9th Avenue, Oakland, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,577
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,884
1173 sqft
NO CONTACT TOURS NOW AVAILABLE! CONTACT THE LEASING OFFICE TO SCHEDULE YOUR TOUR TODAY! Life on the water here comes in dozens of unique sizes and looks.
City Guide for Piedmont, CA

Back in the era when _The Great Gatsby _was a new book for sale, Piedmont had its own Roaring Twenties heritage. It was known as the "City of Millionaires" because it had the most resident millionaires per square mile of any city in the U.S. Twenty-two skidoo!

Today, with a population of just over 10,600, Piedmont is a pleasant, small community surrounded by the City of Oakland. This means Piedmont is also conveniently close to San Francisco and Berkeley, CA as well. It's located in the East Bay Hills and shares many services with Oakland. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for pet friendly apartments in Piedmont, CA

Renting pet-friendly apartments in Piedmont should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It’s crucial to find an apartment that’ll work for both you and your pet. Before signing a pet-friendly apartment, take your time to study the layout and ask plenty of questions.

Some pet-friendly apartments in Piedmont may request a pet deposit or only accept certain dog breeds. You should also consider if the floors are hardwood or carpeted. Hardwood may be easier to clean-up fur and a mess but could mean your neighbors below hear the tapping of your dog running past. An outdoor balcony can also be ideal for a pet who needs some fresh air.

Consider the neighborhood of any pet-friendly apartments in Piedmont. Are they near a dog park or a vet? You should also research the rates of dog walkers in your area. It may be less expensive to move to a nearby neighborhood with a lower pet deposit, a better layout for your pet, and cheaper services.

