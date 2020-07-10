/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 8:36 PM
155 Apartments for rent in Piedmont, CA with washer-dryer
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Piedmont
16 Littlewood Ct
16 Littlewood Dr, Piedmont, CA
4 Bedrooms
$6,395
2103 sqft
Advent- Spacious Piedmont Home Available with upgrades galore! - Please Note: Do not apply to rent online "sight unseen." Applications will not be considered prior to viewing.
1 of 27
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
Piedmont
4 Sierra Ave
4 Sierra Avenue, Piedmont, CA
5 Bedrooms
$14,500
3689 sqft
ANIAN P TUNNEY - 510-339-0400 - Beautifully restored traditional home in the center of town. No need to travel anywhere - it is all here! 2 blocks to the center of town and schools!
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
Piedmont
122 Monte Ave
122 Monte Avenue, Piedmont, CA
6 Bedrooms
$15,500
5930 sqft
ANIAN P TUNNEY - 510-339-0400 - This elegant home is located on a tree lined street in one of Piedmont’s most coveted neighborhoods.
1 of 30
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Piedmont
430 Hampton Rd.
430 Hampton Road, Piedmont, CA
5 Bedrooms
$7,700
3420 sqft
Piedmont Mid-Century 5 Bedroom 4.5 Bathroom Home - We are proud to present for lease a coveted and gracious mid-century 5 plus bedroom, 4.5 bathroom home on Hampton Road in Piedmont.
1 of 40
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
Piedmont
46 Sotelo Ave
46 Sotelo Avenue, Piedmont, CA
5 Bedrooms
$14,500
4474 sqft
SARAH O MEYJES - 510-506-4092 - A unique opportunity to lease this very special 5-bedroom/5.
Results within 1 mile of Piedmont
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
178 Units Available
Glen Highlands
The Broadway
3093 Broadway, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,650
565 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,945
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,965
1140 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! It's Modern - High-end finishes and amenities paired with spacious floor plans.
Verified
1 of 50
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
4 Units Available
Glen Highlands
Maya
4045 Broadway, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,250
446 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,291
508 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,153
700 sqft
Maya Apartments in Oakland, CA is where sophisticated design meets urban excellence.
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Glen Highlands
154 Duncan Way
154 Duncan Way, Oakland, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,500
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Crocker Highlands
815 Santa Ray Ave
815 Santa Ray Avenue, Oakland, CA
5 Bedrooms
$5,895
2645 sqft
Stunning 5 Bedroom / 3 Full Bath Home in the Oakland Hills Above Lake Merrit. Fully remodeled home in one of Oakland's most desirable locations.
1 of 26
Last updated July 10 at 04:03pm
1 Unit Available
Harrison St-Oakland Ave
3322 Harrison Street - 3322
3322 Harrison Street, Oakland, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
900 sqft
This beautiful light filled unit has been completely redone! Live in a classic Oakland Victorian with all of the modern amenities desired! Lower unit looks out to Harrison and towards downtown Oakland, with shared backyard access to a gas fire pit
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Glenview
3440 Adell Ct
3440 Adell Court, Oakland, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
975 sqft
Available 07/23/20 Big, sunny, nice, 2br w/ garage, w/deck over creek - Property Id: 308522 Refurbished, large, 2 bedroom apt.
1 of 5
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Harrison St-Oakland Ave
Fairmount Heights LLC.
411 Fairmount Avenue, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,745
508 sqft
1br Unit#304 @ 411 Fairmount Avenue - Recognizing Oakland for its rich diversity residents are proud of this neighborhood, establishing themselves in one of Oakland’s most vibrant neighborhoods.
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Upper Rockridge
5728 Moraga Avenue Unit A
5728 Moraga Avenue, Oakland, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,400
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before July 15, 2020.
1 of 19
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
Trestle Glen
746 Haddon Pl
746 Haddon Place, Oakland, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,650
1473 sqft
Charming three Bedroom one bathroom home located steps away from the vibrant Lakeshore and Grand Avenue Area of Oakland.
1 of 16
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
Mosswood
3768 Ruby St
3768 Ruby Street, Oakland, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,750
1526 sqft
Turn of the Century Charmer- the last Century: Circa 1905. This lovely home in Lower Temescal has been remodeled and contains a world of charm and warmth. Here you will find 3 Bedrooms, 2.
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Harrison St-Oakland Ave
77 Fairmount Ave Unit 206
77 Fairmount Ave, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,495
631 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before July 31, 2020.
1 of 7
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Adams Point
Euclid Apartments LLC.
380 Euclid Ave, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,745
526 sqft
1br Unit#04 @ 380 Euclid Ave. - Recognizing Oakland for its rich diversity residents are proud of this neighborhood, establishing themselves in one of Oakland’s most vibrant neighborhoods.
1 of 7
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Harrison St-Oakland Ave
258 Oakland Avenue
258 Oakland Avenue, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,445
600 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.
1 of 27
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Mosswood
429 38th Street
429 38th St, Oakland, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
900 sqft
New 3bd/2ba, Two Car Garage Parking/ Bonus Rent! AMSI Jimmy Bastos - Be the first to live in this light filled, spacious three bedroom, two bath flat within walking distance to BART. Engineered hardwood floors are spread throughout.
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Adams Point
250 Montecito Ave. #203
250 Montecito Avenue, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,500
932 sqft
Spacious Condo w/Balcony, Parking, Near Lake Merritt! 2 Weeks FREE - 250 Montecito Ave, #203 Oakland, CA 94607 1bd/1ba **2 Weeks Free Rent** Available mid-July or sooner! Amazing condo in QUIET building off of Grand Ave. near Lake Merritt.
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Lakeshore
833 Erie street
833 Erie Street, Oakland, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,150
1200 sqft
Beautifully upgraded large 2 bdr unit in an excellent location! 833 - This beautifully remodeled upper level apartment features a remodeled kitchen boasting stainless steel appliances and beautiful counter tops.
1 of 20
Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
1 Unit Available
Montclair
5627 Cabot Dr
5627 Cabot Drive, Oakland, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,400
1852 sqft
Available 05/01/20 Beautifully remodeled, sun-filled private home - Property Id: 253986 Bright and beautiful, well cared for and tastefully remodeled 4 bdr / 3 bath family home located on a private cul-de-sac, just steps from Montclair village.
Results within 5 miles of Piedmont
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
$
12 Units Available
Telegraph Arts Uptown Oakland
471 26th St, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,995
541 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,854
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,883
1069 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Telegraph Arts Uptown Oakland in Oakland. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
$
232 Units Available
Downtown Oakland
1717 Webster
1717 Webster Street, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,765
502 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,330
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,520
1149 sqft
Per the ‘Shelter In Place’ order currently in effect in the state of California, our offices will be closed until further notice and operated remotely.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CA
Walnut Creek, CAFairfield, CARedwood City, CAPleasanton, CALivermore, CASan Leandro, CAKentfield, CAAlamo, CAMillbrae, CASaratoga, CAOrinda, CABenicia, CA