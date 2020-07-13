Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:28 AM

188 Apartments for rent in Palos Verdes Estates, CA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Palos Verdes Estates apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common... Read Guide >

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Palos Verdes Estates
2632 Via Pacheco
2632 Via Pacheco, Palos Verdes Estates, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,950
1576 sqft
Wonderful location in lower Lunada Bay within walking distance to the Elementary School. This home is just a few blocks from the cliffs of Palos Verdes with miles of walking trails and serenity over the Los Angeles Basin.

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Palos Verdes Estates
2808 Via Neve
2808 Via Neve, Palos Verdes Estates, CA
5 Bedrooms
$16,500
5244 sqft
This spectacular lower Lunada Bay home features expansive 180-degree ocean views! It has beautifully versatile living spaces and is in a prime location for privacy as well as access to the community activities nearby.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Palos Verdes Estates
517 Palos Verdes Drive W
517 Palos Verdes Drive West, Palos Verdes Estates, CA
4 Bedrooms
$7,995
2896 sqft
Jaw dropping Views !!! Spectacular, Magnificent, Take your breath away 200 degree, up close, feel it views, the minute you step in the front door.

1 of 40

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Palos Verdes Estates
1409 Via Arco
1409 Via Arco, Palos Verdes Estates, CA
5 Bedrooms
$19,998
6258 sqft
Located in the best area of Palos Verdes. Most private, resort-like ocean view. Extensively remodeled 5 bedrooms 7 bathrooms 4 car garage luxury estate.
Results within 1 mile of Palos Verdes Estates
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
3 Units Available
Rancho Palos Verdes
Vista Catalina
6510 Ocean Crest Dr, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,325
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,045
1260 sqft
This smoke-free community is situated among the Aqua Amarga Reserve and just moments from Hesse Park. The property is pet-friendly and offers garage parking, hot tub and clubhouse. Units have been recently renovated.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 10 at 10:27am
11 Units Available
Southwood Riviera
The CitiZen South Bay on Anza
23418 Anza Avenue, Torrance, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,799
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Offering spacious and pet-friendly 2-story and single-story residences with modern, high-end interiors, indoor/outdoor living space, garages, and home-like conveniences, The CitiZen South Bay on Anza is an uncommon treasure in the SoCal rental

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 02:20am
1 Unit Available
South Redondo Beach
1911 Camino De La Costa
1911 Camino De La Costa, Torrance, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,975
1024 sqft
Beautiful renovated large 2 bedroom/2 bathroom apartment available July 20, 2020. The unit features new porcelain tile flooring, new carpet in bedrooms, granite counters, stainless appliances, recessed lighting and ceiling fans.

1 of 34

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Rancho Palos Verdes
28129 Ridgethorne Court
28129 Ridgethorne Court, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,950
1978 sqft
LOVELY OCEAN & COASTLINE VIEW, SPACIOUS & OPEN FLOOR PLAN. Large bedrooms with high ceilings, living room with fireplace, sparkling clean, new laminate wood floor throughout the bedrooms.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Riviera
5858 S. Pacific Coast Hwy 17
5858 Pacific Coast Highway, Torrance, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
852 sqft
Location, Location, Location! 2 bedroom 2 bath Apt - Property Id: 306141 Beautiful, Large 2 bedroom apartment with 2 balconies in South Redondo Beach, just minutes from the Hollywood Riviera and Beach.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Riviera
328 Paseo de la Playa #D
328 Paseo De La Playa, Torrance, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,650
1250 sqft
328 Paseo de la Playa #D Available 07/15/20 Oceanfront Townhome in Redondo Beach - 2 bedroom 2.5 bath, located to the rear of the complex, nestled above the other townhomes giving the upper balcony/living room a pristine ocean view.

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Walteria
24431 Hawthorne Blvd
24431 Hawthorne Boulevard, Torrance, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
Stunning New 2bd/1ba in South Torrance! - Property Id: 224583 (UPDATE-Due to the COVID-19 we are unable to provide tours in the traditional way. We are however providing virtual tours for the safety and convenience of all of our prospects.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Rancho Palos Verdes
6215 Monero Dr.
6215 Monero Drive, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,500
2300 sqft
GORGEOUS 4 BEDROOM 3 BATH HOUSE - Once in a lifetime property. For rent is a one of a kind 4 bedroom 3 bath home located in Rancho Palos Verdes. Grand entrance with beautifully landscaped front yard.

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Rancho Palos Verdes
1004 Calle Stellare
1004 Calle Stellare, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,770
2340 sqft
Built in 2016 and situated in prominent hillside Palos Verdes Community, are the "SOL Y MAR" luxury homes. Designed for active seniors 55+, this large 2 bedrooms, plus an office, 2.

1 of 50

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Rancho Palos Verdes
6526 Ocean Crest Dr Apt A112
6526 Ocean Crest Drive, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,995
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This is a beautifully updated one-bedroom condo in the desirable SeaGate Condominiums complex just off Hawthorne Blvd. It has gleaming hardwood floors, granite counters, updated cabinets, doors and drawers, and a beautifully updated bathroom suite.

1 of 32

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Rancho Palos Verdes
28749 Cedarbluff Drive
28749 Cedarbluff Drive, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,350
1806 sqft
Welcome to this Large Home Nestled on the Rancho Palos Verdes Peninsula Overlooking the Picturesque Blue Pacific Ocean! Sit in the backyard and enjoy unobstructed ocean views and watch as the ships sail by.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Walteria
3511 Senefeld Drive
3511 Senefeld Drive, Torrance, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
818 sqft
Sweet sweet home in Walteria! Updated kitchen with stainless appliances, recessed lighting, granite counters and newer cabinets! Porcelain tile flooring in the kitchen and dining area! Hardwood flooring throughout! Both bedrooms feature ceiling

1 of 40

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Riviera
635 PASEO DE LA PLAYA
635 Paseo De La Playa, Torrance, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
1371 sqft
Live life on vacation at Cote D'Azur Villas on the bluffs of Hollywood Riviera. This beachfront 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom unit has been updated with fresh paint and carpet. Open the windows and check out amazing, panoramic beach views.

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Rancho Palos Verdes
27902 Ridgebluff Court
27902 Ridgebluff Court, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1478 sqft
Beautiful unit nicely situated across from the tennis court. Three bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms plus a family room/den downstairs. Gorgeous kitchen with white cabinets and granite countertop. Newer paint and carpet.

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Riviera
645 Paseo De La Playa
645 Paseo De La Playa, Torrance, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,495
1312 sqft
REAR CORNER PRIVATE UNIT - MEADOW / EUCALYPTUS AND OCEAN TREE FILTERED VIEWS , DUAL PANE WINDOW& SCREENS ,BEAUTIFUL NEWLY REMODELED 1 & 3/4 BATHS AND KITCHEN ( REFRIGERATOR -STOVE & DISHWASHER ) , WALL TO WALL CARPETS IN LIVING RM.

1 of 32

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Rolling Hills Estates
20 Pepper Tree Lane
20 Pepper Tree Lane, Rolling Hills Estates, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,850
2546 sqft
A gorgeous 2 story single family home located in the beautiful "Pepper Tree Lane" community in Rolling Hills Estate.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Rancho Palos Verdes
28223 Ridgepoint Court
28223 Ridgepoint Court, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1950 sqft
This bright and beautiful multi-story 3-bedroom townhouse is located in the gated and quiet Mira Verde community. Enter through the front door foyer, a coat closet on the left, high-ceiling living room with fireplace to the right.

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Rancho Palos Verdes
5203 Elkmont Drive
5203 Elkmont Drive, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1434 sqft
Great Silver Spur neighborhood. Charming 3 bedroom 2 bath home. Tile entry way. Kitchen and spacious eating area with pantry cupboards, tile floors and includes refrigerator, stove and dishwasher.

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Rancho Palos Verdes
6542 Ocean Crest Drive
6542 Ocean Crest Drive, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Imagine waking up and having your morning coffee on your patio feeling the gentle ocean breezes surrounded by a canyon of lush greenery, open space and peek-a-boo ocean view.......

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 02:20am
1 Unit Available
Riviera
6028-6034 Pacific Coast Highway - 6034-05
6028 S Pacific Coast Hwy, Torrance, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,445
1120 sqft
Newly renovated 3 bed + 2 Bath apartment unit located within walking distance to the restaurants of the Hollywood Riviera and the beach. The unit comes with newer stainless-steel appliances including Fridge, Oven/Range, Microwave and Dishwasher.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Palos Verdes Estates, CA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Palos Verdes Estates apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

