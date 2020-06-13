14 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Palmdale, CA

"Goin' back home to the village of the sun, Out in back of Palmdale where the turkey farmers run" (- Frank Zappa, "Village of the Sun")

Palmdale is located in northern Los Angeles County, with a population of 153,876. Separated from Los Angeles by the San Gabriel Mountain Range, this gorgeous area is the 6th largest and the fastest growing city within Los Angeles County. The locals have a high quality of life. This city has some very notable places to hike and bike, such as Devil's Punchbowl, which is said to be like a mini Grand Canyon, or the Rancho Vista Golf Course for those who prefer to take to the green instead of the trails. There is something for everyone in the city of Palmdale, including some affordable rental homes worth checking out.