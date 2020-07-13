/
apartments with pool
11 Apartments for rent in Pacific Grove, CA with pool
6 Units Available
Ocean View at Pacific Grove
1141 Lighthouse Avenue, Pacific Grove, CA
Studio
$1,875
430 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1059 sqft
Located just 2 blocks away from the beautiful Pacific Ocean you will enjoy the soothing sounds the ocean offers. The lighthouse, located just minutes from your front door offers tranquility and beauty in your quiet neighborhood.
1 Unit Available
585 Ocean View Boulevard
585 Ocean View Boulevard, Pacific Grove, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
1061 sqft
Views, Views, Views! Oceanfront panoramic views of Lover’s Point and the Monterey Bay.
Results within 5 miles of Pacific Grove
4 Units Available
Monterey Pines Apartments
201 Glenwood Cir, Monterey, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,975
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,425
890 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Monterey Pines Apartments in Monterey. View photos, descriptions and more!
5 Units Available
Casanova Oak Knoll
Monterey Townhouse
825 Casanova Ave, Monterey, CA
Studio
$1,765
390 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,125
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,760
1065 sqft
Right by Work Memorial Park and N. Freemont St. Spacious apartment homes with range, refrigerator, patio/balcony, oven and carport. Pool, clubhouse and 24-hour maintenance available to all residents.
6 Units Available
Casanova Oak Knoll
Pacific Pines
930 Casanova Avenue, Monterey, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,125
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
888 sqft
Located just minutes from the dining and shopping the area is known for. This upscale community offers stunning views and is near the Monterey Bay Aquarium. Pet-friendly. Homes feature a balcony, updated appliances and carpeting.
1 Unit Available
500 Glenwood Circle
500 Glenwood Circle, Monterey, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
758 sqft
Available now Comfort and convenience are yours in this centrally-located condominium with easy access to downtown Monterey, the Del Monte Shopping Center, Cannery Row and the Monterey Bay Aquarium.
1 Unit Available
Del Monte Beach
3731 Baylights By The Sea
1 Surf Way, Monterey, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,241
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
***Please Do Not Disturb Tenants or Go Onto The Property Without the Listing Agent!*** ***The rental amount ranges from $3241 to $4818 per month depending on length of stay and time of year*** Beautiful views of Monterey Bay and the sound of the
1 Unit Available
Del Monte Beach
3740 Sanctuary in the Dunes
125 Surf Way, Monterey, CA
1 Bedroom
$4,081
830 sqft
***Please Do Not Disturb Tenants or Go Onto The Property Without the Listing Agent!*** ***The rental amount ranges from $4081 to $4817 per month depending on length of stay and time of year*** This ocean-side 1-bedroom 1-bath condominium nestles
Results within 10 miles of Pacific Grove
1 Unit Available
9500 Center Street #48
9500 Center Street, Monterey County, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1067 sqft
Carmel Valley Condo - Two bedroom, two bath condo conveniently located just a block away from the Mid Valley Shopping Center.This is a clean and bright end unit has an expanded floor plan.
1 Unit Available
3123 The Last Resort
141 San Remo Road, Monterey County, CA
4 Bedrooms
$22,951
***Please Do Not Disturb Tenants or Go Onto The Property Without the Listing Agent!*** On an acre bluff, this secluded house, with its sweeping ocean and mountain views, has indoor-outdoor areas designed to take full advantage of the breathtaking
1 Unit Available
221 Quail Run Ct.
221 Quail Run Court, Del Rey Oaks, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1056 sqft
221 Quail Run Ct. Available 07/24/20 Condo Available at The Oaks of Del Rey Condominiums - Great two bedroom, two bathroom unit located at The Oaks of Del Rey in Monterey. The community features a Swimming pool, spa and tennis courts.
