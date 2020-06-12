Apartment List
34 Apartments for rent in Pacific Grove, CA with garage

Pacific Grove apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, an... Read Guide >

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
392 Gibson Avenue
392 Gibson Avenue, Pacific Grove, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
2100 sqft
392 Gibson Avenue Available 07/01/20 Three Bed/Two Bath Finely Appointed Pacific Grove Home - (FORTC) San Carlos Agency, Inc. presents this finely appointed and remodeled three bedroom, two bath home in the heart of residential Pacific Grove.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
3509 Seabreeze
904 Laurie Circle, Pacific Grove, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,294
1400 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Welcome to Seabreeze! Home sleeps up to 6 guests including children.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3119 Yellow House Guest
105 5th Street, Pacific Grove, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,967
700 sqft
Welcome to Yellow House Guest Suite! ***Please Do Not Disturb Tenants or Go Onto The Property Without the Listing Agent!*** ***Monthly Rent Ranges from $3967 to $5860 based on number of guests, season, special events and holidays (ask about our

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 04:03am
1 Unit Available
1070 Lighthouse
1070 Lighthouse Avenue, Pacific Grove, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1700 sqft
This newly remodeled and updated home is only a ten-minute walk to the Pacific Ocean or downtown Pacific Grove's shops and restaurants.
Results within 1 mile of Pacific Grove

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Old Town
1 Unit Available
3767 International Art House
1060 Roosevelt Street, Monterey, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$4,181
1375 sqft
***Please Do Not Disturb Tenants or Go Onto The Property Without the Listing Agent!*** **$4181 to $5863 per month depending on length of stay and time of year* The 1,375-square-foot home on a quarter-acre lot features a large deck with views of

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3781 Spanish Bay Coastal Retreat
2917 Seventeen Mile Drive, Del Monte Forest, CA
4 Bedrooms
$7,500
2800 sqft
***Please Do Not Disturb Tenants or Go Onto The Property Without the Listing Agent!*** A newly renovated Mediterranean-style home with views of the ocean and a nearby golf club fairway offers guests the chance to experience the best of Pebble

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3711 Sanctuary In The Oaks
1150 Chaparral Road, Del Monte Forest, CA
4 Bedrooms
$6,000
2570 sqft
***The rental amount ranges from $6000 to $12,000 per month depending on length of stay and time of year*** This 4 bedroom, 3 bath light-filled ranch-style home features two master bedroom suites as well as space for guests to stretch out and relax.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3737 Spanish Bay Sanctuary
67 Spanish Bay Circle, Del Monte Forest, CA
3 Bedrooms
$9,581
3200 sqft
***Please Do Not Disturb Tenants or Go Onto The Property Without the Listing Agent!*** ***The rental amount ranges from $9581 to $19,035 per month depending on length of stay and time of year*** ****This home is subject to HOA restrictions in

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1043 Ortega Rd.
1043 Ortega Road, Del Monte Forest, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,895
1836 sqft
1043 Ortega Rd. Available 07/01/20 3 Bedroom Pebble Beach Home - Great 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Pebble Beach. Comes with half moon driveway, 2 car garage and washer and dryer.

1 of 55

Last updated June 14 at 04:03am
1 Unit Available
2889 Sloat Road
2889 Sloat Road, Del Monte Forest, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,700
1540 sqft
Furnished Del Monte Forest home available for rentals of 30 days or more. Apply online at https://coastestate.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/ Here's the perfect single level Pebble Beach home for uncomplicated living.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 04:03am
Old Town
1 Unit Available
960 Roosevelt
960 Roosevelt Street, Monterey, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
1200 sqft
Manya's House features an open, airy floor plan. New hardwood floors host a large living area adjoining the dining area.

1 of 36

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1071 Mission Street
1071 Mission Road, Del Monte Forest, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
Pebble Beach Mid-Century Home with Private Gardens for Rent - If you love architecture, mid-century design and lush private gardens with high ceilings and a ton of light you have found your home! This wonderful property offers a lush-private

1 of 34

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Old Town
1 Unit Available
1021 Harrison
1021 Harrison Street, Monterey, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
Charming two bedroom one bath House with Den walking distance to MIIS, DLI and downtown Monterey - This is a charming two bedroom one bath house with den. Hardwood floors throughout, Open beam vaulted ceilings.
Results within 5 miles of Pacific Grove

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 02:38am
Monterey Vista
1 Unit Available
22 Vía Del Rey
22 Via Del Rey, Monterey, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
3800 sqft
Available now is a spacious 3 bedroom 3.5 bath home in Monterey. This home is located near shopping, dining, parks, schools, NPS, DLI and MIIS.

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Rousch
1 Unit Available
1085 Highlander
1085 Highlander Drive, Seaside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1085 Highlander Available 07/10/20 Great 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo in Seaside - This is a great single level, 2 bedroom 2 bath condo in Seaside. This unit as has carpeted bedrooms and living room and tile in the bathrooms.

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3397 Pacific Whispers
3075 Sloat Road, Del Monte Forest, CA
4 Bedrooms
$7,451
2500 sqft
***Please Do Not Disturb Tenants or Go Onto The Property Without the Listing Agent*** ***Rents monthly for $7451 to $15,857 based on number of guests, season, special events and holidays (ask about our seasonal and last minute specials).

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Monterey Vista
1 Unit Available
214 Mar Vista Drive
214 Mar Vista Drive, Monterey, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
2340 sqft
214 Mar Vista Drive Available 07/01/20 Sunny - Fully Furnished Three Bedroom and Two 1/2 bathrooms. ONLY AVAILABLE JULY 1st through Sepember 15th.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Del Monte Beach
1 Unit Available
3740 Sanctuary in the Dunes
125 Surf Way, Monterey, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,800
830 sqft
***Please Do Not Disturb Tenants or Go Onto The Property Without the Listing Agent!*** ***The rental amount ranges from $3800 to $4500 per month depending on length of stay and time of year*** This ocean-side 1-bedroom 1-bath condominium nestles

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3754 Pebble Beach Escape
3025 Stevenson Drive, Del Monte Forest, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,359
2700 sqft
***Please Do Not Disturb Tenants or Go Onto The Property Without the Listing Agent!*** ***The rental amount ranges from $6359 to $12,668 per month depending on length of stay and time of year*** The pet-friendly residence has open living spaces

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Olympia
1 Unit Available
1688 San Lucas
1688 San Lucas Street, Seaside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,475
780 sqft
1688 San Lucas Available 07/17/20 Two bedroom home near town - Two bedroom, one bathroom house with a garage. Hardwood floors. Nicely remodeled and updated. Laundry room with extra storage and a great backyard. Pets negotiable.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
24855 Outlook Court
24855 Outlook Pl, Monterey County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,600
3000 sqft
24855 Outlook Court Available 07/07/20 3 Bed/3.5 Bath Carmel Home with Ocean Views - (PERCF) San Carlos Agency, Inc. offers this fabulous three bedroom, three and a half bath home with panoramic views of Point Lobos and the surrounding waters.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Monterey Vista
1 Unit Available
121 San Bernabe Drive, Unit B
121 San Bernabe Drive, Monterey, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,895
743 sqft
Updated 1 Bed / 1 Bath in Peter's Gate area of Monterey - (HUNT1) San Carlos Agency, Inc. presents this unfurnished, 743 square foot one bedroom, one bath, upstairs unit that sits over the main house garage located in Peter's Gate area of Monterey.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Carmel Woods
1 Unit Available
3596 Forest Hideaway
24500 South San Luis Avenue, Monterey County, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,296
1300 sqft
Welcome to Forest Hideaway! Sleeps up to 4 adults & 1 child age 12 or under. **Rate depends on length of stay and time of year.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Carmel Point
1 Unit Available
26285 Dolores Street
26285 Dolores Street, Monterey County, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,500
2064 sqft
26285 Dolores Street Available 08/01/20 2 Bedroom Carmel Home with Views of Point Lobos - (GREET) San Carlos Agency, Inc.
City Guide for Pacific Grove, CA

Pacific Grove, California, may have a string of nicknames, but at least none of them are as horrific as Brangelina or Kimye. One of America's Last Hometowns, Butterfly Town USA, and The Deerest Town in the USA are just a few of the descriptive designations for the beach town that locals prefer to shorten to PG.

In addition to a slew of monikers, this tiny town also has the most Victorian homes per capita nationally, was once named the Most Romantic City by Life magazine, and is home to the West Coast's longest continuously working lighthouse, Point Pinos Lighthouse. An over-achieving city that is best known for its laid-back vibe and ability to stay modern amidst its historical roots, it even has an ideal location on the Pacific Ocean. It's small size and proximity to the more well-known Pebble Beach and Monterey has allowed it to remain slightly off the radar, so don't start bragging too much about your great new beach town digs or you may end up with more house guests and couch surfers than you can handle. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Pacific Grove, CA

Pacific Grove apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

