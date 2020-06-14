/
/
/
furnished apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:33 AM
61 Furnished Apartments for rent in Orinda, CA
1 of 48
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4134 Happy Valley Rd
4134 Happy Valley Road, Orinda, CA
5 Bedrooms
$15,000
4721 sqft
Dramatic Stone Villa in Orinda - Fully furnished Baronial Estate located behind the stately gates of this captivating Orinda estate. Beautifully landscaped grounds with breathtaking views and its own bocce court, pool, sauna and hot tub.
Results within 5 miles of Orinda
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Downtown Berkeley
18 Units Available
Berkeley Central
2055 Center St, Berkeley, CA
Studio
$2,840
459 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,974
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,485
1082 sqft
Luxury apartments in extremely walkable neighborhood. Community amenities include clubhouse, parking, bike storage and business center. Units feature stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
West Berkeley
21 Units Available
1122U
1122 University Ave, Berkeley, CA
Studio
$2,545
425 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,267
908 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,425
1005 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
Panoramic Hill
Contact for Availability
Warring Street Apartments
2461 Warring St, Berkeley, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,500
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
934 sqft
Located in downtown Berkeley, residents at Warring Street Apartments can walk to the University of California. Laundry services and garage parking located on the site. Apartments come with wall-to-wall carpets and granite countertops.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Downtown Berkeley
6 Units Available
Varsity Berkeley
2024 Durant Ave, Berkeley, CA
Studio
$3,342
478 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$6,289
1078 sqft
Residents can enjoy washer and dryer, Wi-Fi and dishwashers in every unit. The community features luxurious amenities like rooftop terrace, resident lounge and courtyard. Conveniently located just steps from UC Berkeley and downtown shops.
1 of 3
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North Berkeley
2 Units Available
1519 Walnut St Apt 6
1519 Walnut Street, Berkeley, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,699
560 sqft
Move-in Special! $1000.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North Berkeley
4 Units Available
Casacedar.com Casa Cedar Berkeley Student Housing
2135 Cedar Street, Berkeley, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,395
300 sqft
7 Bedrooms
$14,849
2699 sqft
Casa Cedar Berkeley Housing - www.casacedar.com - Is your group looking for a gorgeous house close to UC Berkeley, in the most yummy part of town -- the northside gourmet ghetto? Come live at Casa Cedar - www.casacedar.
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Piedmont
1 Unit Available
430 Hampton Rd.
430 Hampton Road, Piedmont, CA
5 Bedrooms
$7,700
3420 sqft
Piedmont Mid-Century 5 Bedroom 4.5 Bathroom Home - We are proud to present for lease a coveted and gracious mid-century 5 plus bedroom, 4.5 bathroom home on Hampton Road in Piedmont.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Northside
1 Unit Available
1846 Spruce Street Unit 1
1846 Spruce St, Berkeley, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,500
2 Bedrooms
Ask
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) Intimate, unfurnished, 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom Apartment home property rental in a Walkers Paradise and Bikers paradise rated Northside neighborhood in Berkeley.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Northside
1 Unit Available
2704 Le Conte Ave Unit #4
2704 Le Conte Avenue, Berkeley, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,800
745 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Millsmont
1 Unit Available
6618 Laird Ave
6618 Laird Avenue, Oakland, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1000 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Claremont Elmwood
1 Unit Available
2626 Etna Street Unit B
2626 Etna Street, Berkeley, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,250
500 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Piedmont Avenue
1 Unit Available
75 Echo Avenue
75 Echo Avenue, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,000
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) Cozy, furnished, 1 bathroom studio home property rental situated in the peaceful Piedmont Avenue neighborhood in Oakland.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Berkeley
1 Unit Available
1844 Dwight way (upper level left unit) @ MLK
1844 Dwight Way, Berkeley, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,795
645 sqft
Stunning furnished W/D in unit walk to campus - Property Id: 92796 Stunning fully-furnished apartment in a nice neighborhood near downtown Berkeley Bart station/ UC campus. Must see! Photos are current. Everything you need is in here.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Glen Highlands
1 Unit Available
154 Duncan Way
154 Duncan Way, Oakland, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,500
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Central Berkeley
1 Unit Available
1736 Addison St Uppr
1736 Addison Street, Berkeley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
854 sqft
8 Bedrooms
Ask
Fully furnished 2 bedroom house ready to move in on May 1, 2020. Enjoy a wonderful quiet and sunny spot hidden behind the main house close to downtown Berkeley. Walk to theater, movie houses, music venues and a plethora of restaurants.
1 of 5
Last updated June 14 at 01:30am
South Berkeley
1 Unit Available
1816 Woolsey Street - 2
1816 Woolsey Street, Berkeley, CA
Studio
$1,695
417 sqft
This clean and bright furnished studio unit is a walkers and bikers paradise. This home has an excellent walk score of 90 so daily errands don't require a car. The kitchen is equipped with a refrigerator, oven/range, and dishwasher.
1 of 13
Last updated June 14 at 01:30am
Panoramic Hill
1 Unit Available
2905 Channing Way
2905 Channing Way, Berkeley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
1124 sqft
$3,600 - 2 BRMs Furnished Condo Near UCBK Stadium - MUST SEE. Prime Location plus City Water Views: Extensive Renovation with countless Upgrades for this Gorgeous condo.
1 of 15
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Reservoir Hill
1 Unit Available
1765 Sausal St
1765 Sausal Street, Oakland, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
Extremely Affordable spacious 2bed1Bath Apartment.
Results within 10 miles of Orinda
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Produce and Waterfront
36 Units Available
Fourth Street East
180 Third St, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,755
640 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,130
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,655
1340 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Merritt
7 Units Available
Merritt on 3rd
1130 3rd Ave, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,923
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,292
900 sqft
Newly transformed community with spacious layouts and modern amenities. Community features include outdoor heated pool, spa, and pet park. Conveniently located near schools, retail, restaurants, and parks.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 12:10am
$
West End
16 Units Available
Panomar Apartments
1100 Pacific Marina, Alameda, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,900
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
986 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,999
1170 sqft
Nestled next to Shoreline Park and the Oakland Yacht Club. Luxury apartments boast marble bathrooms, floor-to-ceiling windows, and air conditioning. Enjoy the rooftop deck, carport, and concierge service. Close to the College of Alameda.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Produce and Waterfront
12 Units Available
Mason at Hive
459 23rd Street, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,209
453 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,631
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,602
1104 sqft
Luxurious community has bike racks, on-site management and parking garage. Apartments feature washer and dryer, designer cabinets, and 10-foot ceilings. Located in walking distance from coffee shops, bars and restaurants.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Bayfront and Peninsula
10 Units Available
AVE Emeryville
5684 Bay St, Emeryville, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,708
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,083
1156 sqft
AVE Emeryville at Bay Street's luxury apartments offer the ultimate lifestyle of comfort and convenience.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CA
Berkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CAFairfield, CARedwood City, CAPleasanton, CALivermore, CASan Leandro, CABenicia, CAMoraga, CAMill Valley, CA