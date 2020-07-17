All apartments in Orcutt
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

4570 California Blvd.

4570 California Boulevard · (805) 934-0011
Location

4570 California Boulevard, Orcutt, CA 93455
Foxenwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

6 Bedrooms

Unit 4570 California Blvd. · Avail. now

$3,200

6 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 3300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
4570 California Blvd. - Beautiful and spacious Foxenwoods Estates home. Available August 1, 2020. Home is approx. 3300 sq. ft. with 6 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms, two of which are master suites. This is not your average rental property. Enjoy the updated gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops and large eating area, separate living & family rooms, formal dining area, beautiful fireplace, indoor laundry room and attached 2 car garage. Soak up the sun while you bar-be-que in the large park like backyard with built-in BBQ pit and mature fruit trees or take the short walk to Old Orcutt. Again, this is not your typical rental property and the lucky family that gets to live here will not be disappointed. The refrigerator, clothes washer & dryer and gardener are also included in the rent. Sorry, no pets.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5899557)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 4570 California Blvd. have any available units?
4570 California Blvd. has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4570 California Blvd. have?
Some of 4570 California Blvd.'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4570 California Blvd. currently offering any rent specials?
4570 California Blvd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4570 California Blvd. pet-friendly?
No, 4570 California Blvd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orcutt.
Does 4570 California Blvd. offer parking?
Yes, 4570 California Blvd. offers parking.
Does 4570 California Blvd. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4570 California Blvd. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4570 California Blvd. have a pool?
No, 4570 California Blvd. does not have a pool.
Does 4570 California Blvd. have accessible units?
No, 4570 California Blvd. does not have accessible units.
Does 4570 California Blvd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4570 California Blvd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4570 California Blvd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 4570 California Blvd. does not have units with air conditioning.

