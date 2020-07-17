Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters garage recently renovated fireplace bbq/grill

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

4570 California Blvd. - Beautiful and spacious Foxenwoods Estates home. Available August 1, 2020. Home is approx. 3300 sq. ft. with 6 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms, two of which are master suites. This is not your average rental property. Enjoy the updated gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops and large eating area, separate living & family rooms, formal dining area, beautiful fireplace, indoor laundry room and attached 2 car garage. Soak up the sun while you bar-be-que in the large park like backyard with built-in BBQ pit and mature fruit trees or take the short walk to Old Orcutt. Again, this is not your typical rental property and the lucky family that gets to live here will not be disappointed. The refrigerator, clothes washer & dryer and gardener are also included in the rent. Sorry, no pets.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5899557)