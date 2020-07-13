193 Apartments for rent in Orangevale, CA with parking

Apartment List
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Orangevale apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a pr... Read Guide >
1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
10 Units Available
The Hills
9201 Madison Ave, Orangevale, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,374
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
950 sqft
Near Folsom Premium Outlets and the American River. Modern apartments with walk-in closets and air conditioning. Private fireplace in some units. Tenants have access to community pool and clubhouse.
1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
7 Units Available
Orange Vale Colony
Folsom Gateway
9237 Greenback Ln, Orangevale, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,325
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,647
870 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,011
992 sqft
Located in the prestigious Orangevale/Folsom area, Folsom Gateway offers you exceptional comfort and convenience.
1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 12:39am
1 Unit Available
Orange Vale Colony
Heather Ridge
8721 Greenback Ln, Orangevale, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,498
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Nestled among majestic oak trees, is the peaceful community of Heather Ridge Apartment Homes.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Orange Vale Colony
9030 Crescenda Lane
9030 Crescenda Lane, Orangevale, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1996 sqft
9030 Crescenda Lane Available 08/24/20 Wonderful Orangevale - Brentwood Villas 3bd/2.5ba with 2 Car Garage - This Spacious Orangevale 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home is located in Brentwood Villas a gated community near Greenback & Hazel Avenue.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8159 Sundance Drive
8159 Sundance Drive, Orangevale, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1536 sqft
SPACIOUS ONE STORY 4 BEDRMS, 2 BATH, 2 CAR GARAGE IN ORANGEVALE - AVAILABLE FOR PREVIEW AFTER JULY 6. DESIGNER INTERIOR PAINT AND TUSCAN STYLE TEXTURED WOOD LAMINATE FLOORING THROUGHOUT HOME.

1 of 23

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Orange Vale Colony
5817 Oak Place Court
5817 Oak Place Court, Orangevale, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
2397 sqft
3 bdrm/3 full bath in Fair Oaks - Great culdesac location. Single story with 3 bedrooms & 3 full baths. Open floor plan with soaring ceilings, designer paint, & crown moulding. Travertine floors, granite counters. Large backyard with fruit trees.

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Rollingwood
9346 Blue Oak Drive
9346 Blue Oak Drive, Orangevale, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2025 sqft
9346 Blue Oak Drive Available 08/24/20 Spacious Orangevale 4bd/2.5ba House with 2 Car Garage - This 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home is located in the Rollingwood area of Orangevale off Madison Avenue between Hazel & Main.
1 of 49

Last updated July 13 at 12:48am
6 Units Available
American River Canyon
Canyon Terrace Apartments
1600 Canyon Terrace Ln, Folsom, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,733
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,654
900 sqft
Canyon Terrace wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted.
1 of 44

Last updated July 13 at 12:12am
$
44 Units Available
Sunrise Oaks
Montage Apartments
12801 Fair Oaks Blvd, Citrus Heights, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,294
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
877 sqft
Resort-style living in Citrus Heights. Athletes will enjoy the state-of-the-art fitness center with a climbing wall. Newly renovated units include bamboo flooring and keyless entry.
1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 12:48am
12 Units Available
Folsom Ranch
1000 Folsom Ranch Dr, Folsom, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,548
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,894
947 sqft
Folsom Ranch wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted. We invite you to take a live virtual video tour with our leasing professionals.
1 of 24

Last updated July 10 at 09:05pm
3 Units Available
Sylvan Old Auburn Road
Copperwood Apartment Homes
7870 Locher Way, Citrus Heights, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,330
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
830 sqft
Welcome to charming Copperwood Apartment Homes. Here, in our tucked-away location, you will reside in comfort, but will still be conveniently located near schools, restaurants, transportation and shopping.
1 of 9

Last updated July 10 at 07:27am
1 Unit Available
Sungarden Apartments
8176 Greenback Ln, Fair Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
733 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Sungarden Apartments in Fair Oaks. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
4 Units Available
Birdcage Heights
Creekside Colony
7951 Kingswood Dr, Citrus Heights, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
860 sqft
Within proximity to I-80 near Sunrise Boulevard, Fair Oaks Park and the Sunrise Mall. Pet-friendly community features cable-ready units with a patio or balcony and microwave. On-site amenities include a courtyard and pool.
1 of 9

Last updated July 11 at 07:38pm
$
4 Units Available
Folsom
The Cottages at Folsom
1212 Bidwell Street, Folsom, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
820 sqft
FOLSOM'S BEST KEPT SECRET! Located in the heart of Old Town Folsom, 1212 Bidwell apartment homes provides it's residents with easy living, in an extremely well-manicured cottage styled community.
1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
1 Unit Available
Eclipse 96 Apartments
12202 Fair Oaks Blvd, Fair Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
845 sqft
An incredible home awaits you at Eclipse 96 Apartments, an impressive apartment community in one of the Sacramento area’s most desirable locations.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Birdcage Heights
8126 BRIAR RIDGE LANE
8126 Briar Ridge Lane, Citrus Heights, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1628 sqft
COMING SOON!!! Spacious two story townhome in Citrus Heights! - This beautiful townhome is located off of Madison Ave near entertainment, shopping, and dining.

1 of 24

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
American River Canyon
105 Miller Way
105 Miller Way, Folsom, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
2390 sqft
A Beautiful Folsom 3bd/2.5ba with 2 Car Garage & Extras! - This Beautiful Folsom 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home is located in American River Canyon near American River Canyon Drive and River Ridge Way.

1 of 4

Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
1 Unit Available
South Cirby
2031 Polley Dr.
2031 Polley Drive, Roseville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1135 sqft
Charming Bungalow home in Roseville with Pool - 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom 2 Car Garage Pool Corner home with lots of natural light located in Champion Oaks Subdivision. Has a suspicious kitchen with lots of cabinets for your storage needs.

1 of 11

Last updated March 5 at 01:52pm
1 Unit Available
5533 East Knoll Dr
5533 East Knoll Drive, Fair Oaks, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1400 sqft
Go to our website to schedule a viewing at: a1propmgmt.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
South Cirby
1911 Wildwood Way Apt 1
1911 Wildwood Way, Roseville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
890 sqft
This is a well maintained 2 bedroom 1 bathroom downstairs apartment in a great Roseville neighborhood. New flooring installed. This property has a separate laundry room and unit comes with a refrigerator. Unit will not last. Owner pays Water, sewer.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
American River Canyon
200 Oak Canyon Way
200 Oak Canyon Way, Folsom, CA
5 Bedrooms
$2,895
2700 sqft
200 Oak Canyon Way Available 08/15/20 Gorgeous American River Canyon Home - 200 Oak Canyon Dr. "Gorgeous American River Canyon Home" A 5 bedroom 3 bath, 2 story home with approx. 2708 sf. Formal living room, Formal Dining room.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
240 Natoma Station Dr., #39
240 Natoma Station Drive, Folsom, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
240 Natoma Station Dr.
1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
$
25 Units Available
Broadstone
Talavera
1550 Broadstone Parkway, Folsom, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,730
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,145
1084 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information!
1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 12:48am
4 Units Available
The Fountains of Fair Oaks
4800 Sunset Terrace, Fair Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,399
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,672
998 sqft
This community provides residents with a fitness center, controlled access, pool and pet salon. Apartments feature granite counter tops, fireplaces and in-unit laundry. Fair Oaks Park and Northridge Plaza are both conveniently nearby.
City Guide for Orangevale, CA

"Was it roses instead of people that lived here? Like Orangevale was oranges. And Citrus Heights lemons maybe?" (-- Bob Stanley, Roseville)

The down to earth community of Orangevale is known for its rural community with rows of fruit trees. Some say there are more horses than people in this place that feels like country in the town. A name like Orangevale sounds refreshing, and the town has several areas zoned for residents to grow fruit trees and keep horses. This is a Census-designated population area, and at just 25 miles from downtown Sacramento, it is close enough to have the facilities of a big city, yet provides sufficient distance for residents to have the feel of a delightful rural community. The natural beauty of Orangevale has held its charm for over 100 years, making the transformation from early settlers attracted by gold prospecting and fertile land to those wanting to live in a beautiful setting with a sense of community. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Orangevale, CA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Orangevale apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

