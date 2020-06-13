146 Apartments for rent in Orangevale, CA with balcony
"Was it roses instead of people that lived here? Like Orangevale was oranges. And Citrus Heights lemons maybe?" (-- Bob Stanley, Roseville)
The down to earth community of Orangevale is known for its rural community with rows of fruit trees. Some say there are more horses than people in this place that feels like country in the town. A name like Orangevale sounds refreshing, and the town has several areas zoned for residents to grow fruit trees and keep horses. This is a Census-designated population area, and at just 25 miles from downtown Sacramento, it is close enough to have the facilities of a big city, yet provides sufficient distance for residents to have the feel of a delightful rural community. The natural beauty of Orangevale has held its charm for over 100 years, making the transformation from early settlers attracted by gold prospecting and fertile land to those wanting to live in a beautiful setting with a sense of community. See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Orangevale renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.