Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:19 AM

146 Apartments for rent in Orangevale, CA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with res... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
10 Units Available
The Hills
9201 Madison Ave, Orangevale, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,424
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
950 sqft
Near Folsom Premium Outlets and the American River. Modern apartments with walk-in closets and air conditioning. Private fireplace in some units. Tenants have access to community pool and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Orange Vale Colony
9 Units Available
Folsom Gateway
9237 Greenback Ln, Orangevale, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,301
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,606
870 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,890
992 sqft
Located in the prestigious Orangevale/Folsom area, Folsom Gateway offers you exceptional comfort and convenience.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:37am
Orange Vale Colony
1 Unit Available
6412 Benning Street
6412 Benning Street, Orangevale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
892 sqft
View video walk-through: youtu.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Orange Vale Colony
1 Unit Available
6533 Filbert Avenue
6533 Filbert Avenue, Orangevale, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1986 sqft
6533 Filbert Avenue Available 07/01/20 COMING SOON - 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom with a Den - Updated home with great flow, beautiful kitchen with granite countertops. Master bathroom has a big shower and separate tub. Fireplace in the living room.
Results within 1 mile of Orangevale
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 06:00am
Sunrise Oaks
42 Units Available
Montage Apartments
12801 Fair Oaks Blvd, Citrus Heights, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,195
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
877 sqft
Resort-style living in Citrus Heights. Athletes will enjoy the state-of-the-art fitness center with a climbing wall. Newly renovated units include bamboo flooring and keyless entry.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
4 Units Available
Eclipse 96 Apartments
12202 Fair Oaks Blvd, Fair Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,190
565 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
845 sqft
An incredible home awaits you at Eclipse 96 Apartments, an impressive apartment community in one of the Sacramento area’s most desirable locations.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
12 Units Available
Folsom Ranch
1000 Folsom Ranch Dr, Folsom, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,394
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,851
947 sqft
Folsom Ranch wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted. We invite you to take a live virtual video tour with our leasing professionals.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
American River Canyon
8 Units Available
Canyon Terrace Apartments
1600 Canyon Terrace Ln, Folsom, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,568
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
900 sqft
Canyon Terrace wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 06:36am
3 Units Available
Sungarden Apartments
8176 Greenback Ln, Fair Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,325
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
733 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Sungarden Apartments in Fair Oaks. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Birdcage Heights
10 Units Available
Creekside Colony
7951 Kingswood Dr, Citrus Heights, CA
Studio
$1,049
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,324
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,474
860 sqft
Within proximity to I-80 near Sunrise Boulevard, Fair Oaks Park and the Sunrise Mall. Pet-friendly community features cable-ready units with a patio or balcony and microwave. On-site amenities include a courtyard and pool.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 10 at 09:15am
Birdcage Heights
1 Unit Available
Legacy Park
8079 Sunrise East Way, Citrus Heights, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
861 sqft
Legacy Park Apartments is beautiful, newly remodeled apartment community in an excellent location in Citrus Heights. The community is just a short drive from I-80 and HWY 50.

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5840 Shelldrake Court
5840 Shelldrake Ct, Fair Oaks, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1049 sqft
Spacious 2bd/2ba Fair Oaks Duplex with Garage - This Spacious 2 bedroom 2 bathroom duplex is located in Fair Oaks off Fair Oaks Blvd between Greenback Lane and Madison Avenue close to schools, parks, shopping, public transportation, Sunrise Mall

1 of 24

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
American River Canyon
1 Unit Available
105 Miller Way
105 Miller Way, Folsom, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
2390 sqft
A Beautiful Folsom 3bd/2.5ba with 2 Car Garage & Extras! - This Beautiful Folsom 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home is located in American River Canyon near American River Canyon Drive and River Ridge Way.
Results within 5 miles of Orangevale
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Harding
4 Units Available
Pearl Creek Apartments
1298 Antelope Creek Dr, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,785
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,090
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This well-kept community offers several floor plans and is pet-friendly. On-site saltwater pool, fire pit, and game room. Near a walking and biking trail. Upscale apartments feature energy efficient appliances and ample storage.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Sunset Whitney
3 Units Available
The Brighton
6050 Placer West Dr, Rocklin, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,686
1040 sqft
The Brighton wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted. We invite you to take a live virtual video tour with our leasing professionals.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Sunrise Ranch
3 Units Available
Foxborough
7795 Antelope Rd, Citrus Heights, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,445
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
960 sqft
Spacious one- and two-bedroom floor plans with washer/dryer, fireplace and walk-in closets. Community has a pool, spa and tailored courtyards. Located in the heart of the city close to Interstate 80, shopping and dining.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
5 Units Available
Rocklin Manor
5240 Rocklin Rd, Rocklin, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,548
606 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
810 sqft
Rocklin Manor wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
6 Units Available
Overlook at Blue Ravine
1200 Creekside Dr, Folsom, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,620
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,674
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,025
1368 sqft
Residents of this community enjoy a fitness center, covered parking, recreation room and pool. Apartments are furnished and come with fireplaces, in-unit laundry and granite countertops. Willow Creek Town Center and Commonwealth Square are nearby.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Cirby Side
4 Units Available
Olympus Park Apartment Homes
1148 Conroy Ln, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,315
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Olympus Park Apartment Homes wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Sylvan Old Auburn Road
11 Units Available
The Renaissance
7711 Greenback Ln, Citrus Heights, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,458
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Renaissance wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Central Rocklin
4 Units Available
Hidden Grove
5415 South Grove Street, Rocklin, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,338
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,603
900 sqft
Convenient to Quarry Park and Sunset Plaza, this beautiful community offers residents a pool, spa, playground and 24-hour fitness center. Apartment amenities include fireplaces, vaulted ceilings and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Cirby Side
4 Units Available
Cobblestone Creek
1010 Madden Ln, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,684
986 sqft
Cobblestone Creek Apartment Homes wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:16am
5 Units Available
Cobble Oaks
12155 Tributary Point Dr, Gold River, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,725
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,865
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Premium apartments located just off US Highway 50 with easy access to shopping and fine dining. Apartments have walk-in closets and recent renovations. Community features a tennis court, yoga and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Johnson Ranch
21 Units Available
Slate Creek
8800 Sierra College Blvd, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,568
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,634
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,089
1322 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Slate Creek in Roseville. View photos, descriptions and more!
City Guide for Orangevale, CA

"Was it roses instead of people that lived here? Like Orangevale was oranges. And Citrus Heights lemons maybe?" (-- Bob Stanley, Roseville)

The down to earth community of Orangevale is known for its rural community with rows of fruit trees. Some say there are more horses than people in this place that feels like country in the town. A name like Orangevale sounds refreshing, and the town has several areas zoned for residents to grow fruit trees and keep horses. This is a Census-designated population area, and at just 25 miles from downtown Sacramento, it is close enough to have the facilities of a big city, yet provides sufficient distance for residents to have the feel of a delightful rural community. The natural beauty of Orangevale has held its charm for over 100 years, making the transformation from early settlers attracted by gold prospecting and fertile land to those wanting to live in a beautiful setting with a sense of community. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Orangevale, CA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Orangevale renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

