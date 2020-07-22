Apartment List
/
CA
/
north fair oaks
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 22 2020 at 8:37 PM

231 Apartments for rent in North Fair Oaks, CA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some North Fair Oaks apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or w... Read Guide >

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
North Fair Oaks
2682 Halsey Ave, Redwood City, CA 94063
2682 Halsey Avenue, North Fair Oaks, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
1800 sqft
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5eff5c031fa18777447fe790 KEY FEATURES Sq Footage: 1,800 sqft.

1 of 40

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
North Fair Oaks
784 14th AVE
784 14th Avenue, North Fair Oaks, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
1190 sqft
Welcome to 784 14th Avenue within the beautiful North Fair Oaks neighborhood of Menlo Park. This charming 3 bedroom, 2 bath residence consists of 1,190 square feet of living space and is situated on a 5,314 square foot lot.
Results within 1 mile of North Fair Oaks
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
$
84 Units Available
Staumbaugh-Heller
Franklin 299
299 Franklin St, Redwood City, CA
Studio
$2,824
553 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,783
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,686
1203 sqft
Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Amenities include a grill, media room, car charging and concierge service. Near Downtown Redwood City. Easy access to the bullet train.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
19 Units Available
Centennial
The Marston by Windsor
825 Marshall St, Redwood City, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,585
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,375
1110 sqft
A modern community at the corner of Marshall Street and Main Street, near area shopping, dining, and the tech giants. On-site amenities include a club-style fitness center, roof deck area, and a business center.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 01:52 PM
$
12 Units Available
Redwood Oaks
707 Leahy Apartments
707 Leahy St, Redwood City, CA
Studio
$2,495
411 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,965
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,730
880 sqft
Spacious apartment homes with big patios, fully equipped kitchens and walk-in closets. Washer/dryer in unit. Located close to Stanford Shopping Center and Hillsdale Mall. Community has underground parking and a saline swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 07:42 PM
6 Units Available
Friendly Acres
Avenue Two
1107 2nd Ave, Redwood City, CA
Studio
$2,056
488 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,374
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Upscale building with access to 101 freeway. Community amenities include media room, 24-hour gym, game room, clubhouse, pool, parking and pool table. Recently renovated units feature granite counters, hardwood floors and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
22 Units Available
Elan Menlo Park
3645 Haven Ave, Menlo Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,227
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,866
1023 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,473
1249 sqft
Fabulous resort-style community near Highway 101. Many apartment updates including stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. On-site pool, gym, hot tub and clubhouse. A fire pit, dog park and courtyard are available.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
$
3 Units Available
Redwood Oaks
885 Woodside
885 Woodside Rd, Redwood City, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,099
1289 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient to both San Francisco and San Jose, with beautiful views of the Santa Cruz Mountains. Custom cabinets and finishes, central heat and air conditioning, and unique pebble stone showers.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated January 10 at 04:19 AM
1 Unit Available
Palm Park
Woodside North
1551 Regent Street, Redwood City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,595
530 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Woodside North! Centrally located in Redwood City, Woodside North offers conveniences to make work and living more enjoyable.

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Palm Park
425 Oak Ave
425 Oak Avenue, Redwood City, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$1,400
1737 sqft
Available 08/01/20 $1400 Private Room B share bath include Utilities - Property Id: 324634 Seeking professionals for 425 Oak Ave, Redwood City, CA 94061 house share (5 bedroom 3.

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
115 Buckthorn Way
115 Buckthorn Way, Menlo Park, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,995
2500 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before July 31, 2020.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Friendly Acres
978 Haven Avenue
978 Haven Avenue, Redwood City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,650
1078 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Friendly Acres
980 Haven Avenue
980 Haven Avenue, Redwood City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,450
980 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) Limited offer/ Discount: Get 50% off on the first full months rent if you sign the lease before July 31, 2020.

1 of 26

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Flood Park Triangle
1011 Greenwood Drive
1011 Greenwood Drive, Menlo Park, CA
4 Bedrooms
$7,900
2360 sqft
Lovely Home in Suburban Park! - Excellent opportunity in a very desirable Menlo Park neighborhood! This updated home features the following: Hardwood Floors throughout first floor.

1 of 5

Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Staumbaugh-Heller
1405 Marshall Street, Suite A - 707
1405 Marshall Street, Redwood City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,495
Enjoy all the beautiful perks of living close to Downtown Redwood City! Marymount Apartments are located in the heart of Redwood City and walking distance to Sequoia Station. Close by all convenient shopping and dining areas, highways 101 and 280.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
Palm Park
417 Redwood AVE
417 Redwood Avenue, Redwood City, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,450
1990 sqft
Beautifully remodeled single-family home. Living space is approx. 1990 sq. ft.

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Redwood Oaks
57 Oakwood Dr, Redwood City, CA 94061
57 Oakwood Dr, Redwood City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,995
1640 sqft
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5ef784f84299601193fe5e31 Stylish & Elegant Tri Level home available for immediate LEASE on the border of Redwood City & Atherton.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 07:41 PM
1 Unit Available
Friendly Acres
943 Fifteenth Avenue
943 15th Ave, Redwood City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,850
900 sqft
This duplex unit features 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom. Fresh new paint, Brand new stainless steel appliances includes dishwasher. Spacious closet in bedroom. Washer/dryer included in garage, beautiful yard with plum tree.

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 07:41 PM
1 Unit Available
Redwood Village
611 Manzanita Street
611 Manzanita Street, Redwood City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
544 sqft
This 1Bedroom 1Bath home has a designated covered parking and a storage unit. There is common area space shared between tenants. Nearby schools include Central Community School, Central Community High School and Hoover Elementary School.
Results within 5 miles of North Fair Oaks
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated July 22 at 07:42 PM
$
23 Units Available
Redwood Shores
Riva Terra Apartments at Redwood Shores
850 Davit Ln, Redwood City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,411
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,880
940 sqft
Great for commuters, with easy access to the 101 and 92. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Luxury community has BBQ grill area, pool table and sauna.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 22 at 07:42 PM
13 Units Available
Neighborhood 7
Schooner Bay Apartment Homes
300 Timberhead Ln, Foster City, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,012
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,364
1071 sqft
Prime location close to the Belmont and Hillside Caltrain stops as well as Highways 101 and 92. Homes are well-appointed and feature private garages and in-home washer/dryer. Green community!
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 07:42 PM
$
11 Units Available
Staumbaugh-Heller
Huxley
1355 El Camino Real, Redwood City, CA
Studio
$2,745
616 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,140
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,665
1225 sqft
Huxley Apartments brings a modern touch to Redwood City. Our studios, one-, and two-bedroom apartment homes feature stainless steel appliances, quartz counter tops and in-home washers and dryers.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 08:34 PM
$
6 Units Available
Clearfield Park
Trestle
333 El Camino Real, San Carlos, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,043
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$4,778
1397 sqft
Located steps away from San Carlos Caltrain and downtown. Units feature keyless entry systems and NEST thermostats. Community has a saltwater pool, clubhouse, and well-equipped fitness center.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
12 Units Available
Centennial
201 Marshall Apartments
201 Marshall St, Redwood City, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,498
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,692
1090 sqft
A modern community with an urban feel to it with great views from the San Francisco peninsula. Luxury living downtown. Expansive roof deck, green certification and an outdoor kitchen area provided.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in North Fair Oaks, CA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some North Fair Oaks apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Sonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA
Redwood City, CAPleasanton, CASan Leandro, CAFairfield, CALivermore, CAAlameda, CAMenlo Park, CAPalo Alto, CASan Carlos, CAEast Palo Alto, CABelmont, CAFoster City, CA
Los Altos, CANewark, CAHighlands-Baywood Park, CAUnion City, CABurlingame, CASouth San Francisco, CACupertino, CASan Lorenzo, CAMillbrae, CACherryland, CACastro Valley, CASaratoga, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

College of AlamedaCalifornia College of the Arts
University of California-Hastings College of LawCalifornia State University-East Bay
University of California-Berkeley