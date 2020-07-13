/
/
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:19 AM
268 Apartments for rent in Newark, CA with pool
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
19 Units Available
Newark
Sycamore Bay
37171 Sycamore St, Newark, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,184
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,829
1039 sqft
Luxury apartments feature granite counters, walk-in closets and air conditioning. Internet access and private alarm system. Community benefits include clubhouse, pool table and car wash area. Pet-friendly, and close to Ash Street Park.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Newark
36813 Newark Blvd #E
36813 Newark Boulevard, Newark, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1356 sqft
36813 Newark Blvd #E Available 07/15/20 36813 Newark Blvd #E, Newark, CA 94560 - The property will be available on July 15, 2020.
Results within 1 mile of Newark
Verified
1 of 127
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
11 Units Available
Ardenwood
Ardenwood Forest
5016 Paseo Padre Pkwy, Fremont, CA
Studio
$1,800
478 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,085
548 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
864 sqft
On Paseo Padre Parkway just minutes from I-880. All-electric kitchens, built-in fireplaces, and washers and dryers inside the units. Huge bedrooms, and water, garbage, and sewage are included.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
12 Units Available
Sundale
Sundale North Apartments
39900 Blacow Rd, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,846
585 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,146
935 sqft
Sundale North and South...the place to live for commuter convenience and comfort. This garden style community has four sparkling pools, two BBQ areas, dry saunas, and a beautiful clubhouse for private parties.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 04:51am
$
8 Units Available
Baylands
Archstone Fremont Center
39410 Civic Center Dr, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,450
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,989
1088 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,831
1596 sqft
Stunning, mid-rise community near Fremont Hub and Fremont Plaza. On-site amenities include 24-hour gym, business center, pool, media room and internet cafe. Green community. Garage available. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
3 Units Available
Centerville
Metro Fremont
4444 Hansen Ave, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,165
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located where the East Bay meets the Silicon Valley, Metro Fremont apartments is a commuter’s haven. Our newly renovated community with one and two-bedroom floorplans is the perfect place to call home.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
24 Units Available
Northgate
Northgate Savoy
34077 Paseo Padre Pkwy, Fremont, CA
Studio
$1,950
501 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,900
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
906 sqft
Located close to Northgate Community Park, shopping and schools. Units come with vertical blinds, ceiling fans and cable hookups. Community includes on-site laundry, parking and pool.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
9 Units Available
Cabrillo
Countrywood
4555 Thornton Ave, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,224
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
830 sqft
Situated in a tranquil, park-like setting, Countrywood Apartment Homes offers you the relaxation you crave and the variety of choices you deserve.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
$
7 Units Available
Casa Serena
36000 Fremont Boulevard, Fremont, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,900
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
835 sqft
At Casa Serena, our floor plans are designed with you in mind and offer the flexibility you need to make the most out of your new home. From studios to one and two-bedroom apartments, you will find the home that's "just right" for you.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
8 Units Available
Cabrillo
Pinebrook Apartments
35995 Fremont Blvd, Fremont, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,950
622 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
744 sqft
A two-story community with a beautiful courtyard, resort-like pool and greenspace. Smoke-free. Apartments feature updated appliances and a patio or balcony. Onsite carports, gym and grill area. Near the high school.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Ardenwood
5352 Tacoma Cmn
5352 Tacoma Common, Fremont, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
950 sqft
Private Condo close to awesome school - Property Id: 305305 Next door to Forest Park elementary. Close to dumbarton bridge(84) and 880. Calm and quiet surroundings of Ardenwood historic farm. Great for families.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Ardenwood
6043 Mollinari Ter, Fremont, CA, US, 94555
6043 Mollinari Terrace, Fremont, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1395 sqft
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5ec9a03f489f096adab7c625 *BEST DISCOUNT AND FLEXIBILITY in the Desirable Capriana Community - SHORT TERM (3 months) or LONG TERM (12 month+) rent welcomed.
1 of 20
Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
Ardenwood
34521 Winslow Terrace
34521 Winslow Terrace, Fremont, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1727 sqft
Newly remodeled 2 story single family home in Desirable Ardenwood Neighborhood in Fremont - Newly remodeled single family home in desirable Ardenwood Community.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Glenmoor
4675 Mildred Ave.
4675 Mildred Drive, Fremont, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,190
1338 sqft
4675 Mildred Ave. Available 08/01/20 $3190 / 3 BR - NICELY REMODELED HOME IN GLENMOOR AREA OF CENTRAL FREMONT - Nicely remodeled 3 bedroom home nestled in the exclusive in the Glenmoor neighborhood of central Fremont.
Results within 5 miles of Newark
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
31 Units Available
The Union Flats
34588 11th St, Union City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,205
651 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,340
1002 sqft
Brand-new apartments with ultra-modern architecture. Complex has one- and two-bedroom apartments and work/live lofts. Community features a pool and sundeck. Close to the Union City Transit Center and Mission Boulevard.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
36 Units Available
Parkmont
Creekside Village
2999 Sequoia Ter, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,189
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,646
890 sqft
Steps from Quarry Lakes Regional Recreation Area, a relaxing retreat in the middle of the Bay Area. Stylish interiors with raised panel cabinetry and designer lighting. Parking, gym, club and pool available to residents.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
9 Units Available
Cherry-Guardino
Watermark Place
38680 Waterside Cir, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,354
909 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,937
1159 sqft
Luxury homes with large kitchens and private outdoor space. Tenants get access to a barbecue area, business center, and pool. Close to the Fremont BART station. Near Shinn Historical Park and Arboretum.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
12 Units Available
Mission Sierra Apartment Homes
34864 Mission Blvd, Union City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,016
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,370
840 sqft
These apartment cottages boast balconies overlooking courtyards, large closets and extra storage. A gym, pool and covered parking are on site. BART access is nearby, and Highway 880 provides direct access to San Francisco.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
13 Units Available
Centerville
Artist Walk
3888 Artist Walk Common, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,430
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,315
980 sqft
In light of COVID19 developments and recommendations from health officials, we have adopted a virtual leasing model until further notice. Our leasing office is not open to residents or the public.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
21 Units Available
Central-Downtown Fremont
Estates at Park Place
3400 Stevenson Blvd, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,330
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,165
1067 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,130
1321 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom luxury apartments feature quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and crown molding. There's also a 24-hour fitness center, movie theatre and refreshment bar. Located close to BART stops.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
10 Units Available
Central-Downtown Fremont
Pathfinder Village Apartments
39800 Fremont Blvd, Fremont, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,419
867 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,799
1070 sqft
Charming community with park-like outdoors. On-site amenities including a pool, gym and coffee bar. In-unit features include extra storage, a patio or balcony, and updated appliances. Skylights and vaulted ceilings.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
29 Units Available
Avalon Union City
24 Union Sq, Union City, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,270
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,045
1261 sqft
Large modern apartments just steps from shopping and dining. Near Dry Creek Pioneer Regional Park. Walk-in closets and hardwood floors. Community has elevators and garage parking. Bike storage on site.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
12 Units Available
eaves Union City
2175 Decoto Rd, Union City, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,945
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,385
830 sqft
Bright apartments near Alvarado-Niles Road in a very walkable neighborhood. Air conditioning and fireplace. Walk-in closets. Private balcony or patio. Community has pool and sauna. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
25 Units Available
East Industrial
eaves Fremont
231 Woodcreek Cmn, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,220
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,599
901 sqft
Modern units have dishwashers, garbage disposal and ceiling fans. In-unit laundry makes apartment life more convenient. Amenities include a playground and a gym. Easy freeway access provided.
Similar Pages
Newark 1 BedroomsNewark 2 BedroomsNewark 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsNewark 3 BedroomsNewark Apartments with Balcony
Newark Apartments with GarageNewark Apartments with GymNewark Apartments with Move-in SpecialsNewark Apartments with ParkingNewark Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CA
Walnut Creek, CAFairfield, CARedwood City, CAPleasanton, CALivermore, CAPittsburg, CALos Gatos, CAMenlo Park, CADanville, CAEmeryville, CABelmont, CA