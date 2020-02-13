All apartments in Nevada County
Last updated February 13 2020 at 12:20 AM

16449 McCourtney Rd

16449 Mccourtney Road · (530) 274-7653
Location

16449 Mccourtney Road, Nevada County, CA 95949

Price and availability

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
air conditioning
bbq/grill
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Country Setting Home

This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home is located just 10 minutes from Grass Valley towards Penn Valley. It is situated on a nice sized parcel with much privacy. It has a large 2 car garage, and a nice back deck perfect for the BBQ. Inside is two newer bathrooms, a clean kitchen, large pantry, a large woodstove, and 3 small bedrooms. The property is completely fenced front to back. This home has NO central A/C. Heat is from Woodstove and electric baseboard heaters in each bedroom. Laundry hook-ups in the garage
This home has NO central A/C. Heat is from Woodstove and electric baseboard heaters.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

