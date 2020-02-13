16449 McCourtney Rd

Amenities

Country Setting Home



This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home is located just 10 minutes from Grass Valley towards Penn Valley. It is situated on a nice sized parcel with much privacy. It has a large 2 car garage, and a nice back deck perfect for the BBQ. Inside is two newer bathrooms, a clean kitchen, large pantry, a large woodstove, and 3 small bedrooms. The property is completely fenced front to back. This home has NO central A/C. Heat is from Woodstove and electric baseboard heaters in each bedroom. Laundry hook-ups in the garage

