14806 Oak Ridge Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage internet access

Application fee is $25/person over 18 or emancipated minor.

View listing and schedule showing online at: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/barrettpropertymanagementinc



View minimum screening requirements on our website at: https://barrettpm.com/tenant-information/



Bedrooms: 1 + den/office

Bathrooms: 2

Square Feet: 1,180sf house + 1,600sf SHOP!

Pets: Negotiable, Farm animals possible

Available When: NOW

Rent: $3000/month

Security Deposit: 2x's the rent

Lease Type: 1-year



Beautiful BRAND NEW CUSTOM metal home with 1600 square foot shop on acreage! It doesn't get any better than this if you like the country and need some room for hobbies, toys, farm animals, etc! This 20 acre parcel is shared with the owners who live onsite in a separate traditional house. You cannot see their home from this unique metal home. This second unit and shop are fully permitted as well.



LIVE/WORK: Run your business out of the shop and work from home in this beautiful new custom space with views of granite out-croppings, trees, and all that nature has to offer. The entire house is all new and just finished, NEVER LIVED IN BEFORE. The large (8'x40') slate tile entry deck welcomes you and allows for immediate relaxation.



Some of the great features of the home include: gorgeous laminate wood floors throughout, recessed lighting, bar/island in kitchen, sleek finishes, 2 mini split heating and A/C units, tankless hot water heater, propane stove, and ceiling fans throughout!



The front of the house is flanked with a wall of glass doors, letting the natural light in. The entry, living room, and kitchen are all combined for a great room feel. The kitchen has laminate granite looking counters, beautiful shaker style white cabinets, and stainless steel appliances including fridge, microwave with hood vent, gas stove/oven, and dishwasher.



The living room is HUGE and has assess to the shop via the interior of the home. There is an efficient mini split heat/AC unit along with a propane stove. Off of the living/kitchen is a den that could easily double as a 2nd bedroom, office, etc. Endless opportunities. Off of the den is a bathroom with marble counters, shower stall, and stacking washer/dryer.



The Master Bedroom is spacious and has its own mini slit heat/AC unit, double glass doors leading to the front deck to let in all the natural light, and a barn-style sliding door leading to the bathroom. The master bathroom features custom tile work surrounding the tub/shower, a private water closet, and double sinks with marble counters. There is also a HUGE walk-in master closet for the perfect finishing touch.



The property offers so many possibilities, from raising animals, to farming, to working from home. The shop can be used for welding, glass blowing, wood working, farm animals, etc. There is a separate office/work area in the shop that is specially ventilated with a downdraft. The oversized garage door is on automatic push button roll up. Commercial liability insurance and proper licenses and/or permits would be required for any home based businesses.



Pets/Animals are negotiable with excellent rental history with the pet. No more than 2 dogs or cats. No pigs or cows. Service/assistant animals welcome. House is on its own propane tank and PG&E meter. Tenant pays for these utilities. Smarter Broadband internet is available.



Rent is $3000/month, security deposit is 2x's the rent. No smoking. Available now. 1-year lease.



Contact Info



Prequalify and Schedule showing by visiting https://barrettpm.com/residential-rentals/ OR CALL: (530) 429-5080 or visit:



Listing Agent: Amelia Barrett, Barrett Property Management, BRE Lic No. 01732628