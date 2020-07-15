10025 Ladybird Drive

Amenities

Come and see this charming home! The outdoor amenities are sure to impress. Enjoy time outside with friends and family on the spacious, private lot. You'll have all you need to thrive, garden and grow! Spring and summertime will be especially delightful when the pear, peach, and cherry trees produce all the fruit you need. Raise your own chickens in the 'Taj Mahal of chicken coops.' If you choose to raise chickens, the roomy coop will produce plenty of eggs for your household, and some very happy chickens! The large outdoor shed is perfect for all of your storage needs.



Inside you'll be pleased with the new carpet in the bedrooms and hardwood floors in the common areas. The full upstairs suite comes complete with a bedroom, full bathroom and a sizable walk-in closet. Next to the suite is a room that can be used as an office space.



Downstairs are the kitchen, dining nook, laundry room, two additional bedrooms, full bath, half bath, and a versatile bonus room. You'll also love the cozy feel of the living room that comes complete with a stove capable of heating the entire bottom floor. The house includes an electric furnace and window AC units that will keep you comfortable during the hottest and coldest days of the year.



Note that the property is in close proximity to Hwy. 49 and while you can hear some traffic while outside, the house itself is well-insulated and quiet.



Landscaping and Water/Sewer included. Tenant is responsible to PG&E and Garbage.



No smoking/no drugs/NO CULTIVATION



Pets allowed with owner approval and 2x rent for security deposit.



Tenant must have good credit/no evictions/excellent landlord references/verifiable income.



