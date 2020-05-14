All apartments in Nevada City
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:39 AM

315 Bridge Way

315 Bridge Way · (530) 272-1631 ext. 206
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

315 Bridge Way, Nevada City, CA 95959

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 315 Bridge Way · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1550 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Exclusive Listing, New Hardwood in main floor, 3 Bedroom, Garage, Downtown Nevada City - You will be thanking yourself for choosing to call the WoodBridge Townhome Community your new Home. Nestled amidst stunningly well groomed landscaping in the heart of Nevada City is the best kept secret in the County!

Enter your home from your garage to enjoy the open kitchen, dining, and living space with new wood flooring, a gas fireplace, brand new patio doors, vaulted ceilings with lot of light! There is a huge main bedroom on this level with an in-suite that offers new flooring, a skylight and built in vanity and a walk through double closet. Downstairs, you will find two more additional bedrooms, another full bath and a private balcony.

This home is well cared for, and is nearly completed with updating that includes canned-lighting in the kitchen, and new cook-top, and yes, and a new large oven!

Lease virtually by viewing the video walk through, and call us for any questions so you can apply before someone else does. Apply online today at www.mvalleypm.com.
530-272-1631 ext 206

(RLNE4950867)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 315 Bridge Way have any available units?
315 Bridge Way has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 315 Bridge Way have?
Some of 315 Bridge Way's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 315 Bridge Way currently offering any rent specials?
315 Bridge Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 315 Bridge Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 315 Bridge Way is pet friendly.
Does 315 Bridge Way offer parking?
Yes, 315 Bridge Way does offer parking.
Does 315 Bridge Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 315 Bridge Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 315 Bridge Way have a pool?
No, 315 Bridge Way does not have a pool.
Does 315 Bridge Way have accessible units?
No, 315 Bridge Way does not have accessible units.
Does 315 Bridge Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 315 Bridge Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 315 Bridge Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 315 Bridge Way does not have units with air conditioning.
