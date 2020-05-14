315 Bridge Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Exclusive Listing, New Hardwood in main floor, 3 Bedroom, Garage, Downtown Nevada City - You will be thanking yourself for choosing to call the WoodBridge Townhome Community your new Home. Nestled amidst stunningly well groomed landscaping in the heart of Nevada City is the best kept secret in the County!



Enter your home from your garage to enjoy the open kitchen, dining, and living space with new wood flooring, a gas fireplace, brand new patio doors, vaulted ceilings with lot of light! There is a huge main bedroom on this level with an in-suite that offers new flooring, a skylight and built in vanity and a walk through double closet. Downstairs, you will find two more additional bedrooms, another full bath and a private balcony.



This home is well cared for, and is nearly completed with updating that includes canned-lighting in the kitchen, and new cook-top, and yes, and a new large oven!



Lease virtually by viewing the video walk through, and call us for any questions so you can apply before someone else does. Apply online today at www.mvalleypm.com.

530-272-1631 ext 206



(RLNE4950867)