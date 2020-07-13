Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:55 AM

17 Apartments for rent in Mountain House, CA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Mountain House apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or wit...

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
376 Goodall Dr
376 Goodall Drive, Mountain House, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,595
1817 sqft
Single story Mountain House home - This 4 Bed, 3 Bath Single Story is ready to move into. Nicely landscaped low maintenance backyard. Large living area. Kitchen features an island and eat in dining area.

Last updated June 5 at 09:37pm
1 Unit Available
1086 South Walcott Avenue
1086 Walcott Avenue, Mountain House, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,795
2132 sqft
Mountain House - 4 Bedroom 3 Bath+Loft with an Extra Large 2 Car Garage This is a beautiful Home move-in ready in the most desirable neighborhood in Mountain House! One of the newest streets in the community.
Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
16 Units Available
Aspire Apartments
2725 Pavillion Parkway, Tracy, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,215
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,005
1293 sqft
Come home to Aspire Apartments in Tracy California and experience a community like never before! Welcome to Aspire Luxury Apartments.
Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
140 Units Available
Harvest in Tracy
2655 Henley Parkway, Tracy, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,039
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,498
1269 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,052
1601 sqft
We are open! With the wellbeing of our customers, employees, and community in mind, we are currently conducting business through phone, e-mail, virtual tour, and pre-scheduled self-guided tour options.
Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
10 Units Available
Edgewood
Waterstone Apartments
1951 Middlefield Drive, Tracy, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,649
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,141
1046 sqft
Step Into luxury at Waterstone apartments, a new collection of one- and two-bedroom apartment homes set amidst the growing community of Tracy.
Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
7 Units Available
Tracy Park Apartments
2800 N Tracy Blvd, Tracy, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,670
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
885 sqft
A charming community close to area parks and the freeways. On-site pool, fitness center and business center. Homes include a fireplace, washer and dryer, and wood-burning fireplaces. Spa on-site, too.

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
431 E. Carlton Way
431 Carlton Avenue, Tracy, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1040 sqft
Whole house remodel from studs up Completed 2020! It’s beautiful, fresh, new and ready for you to enjoy! The new Insulation keeps house super cool with minimal work from the brand new HVAC system.

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
405 Pacheco Dr
405 Pacheco Drive, Tracy, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2009 sqft
This beautiful home features 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and a 2 car garage. inside laundry w/hookups, living, dining, and family room. Tile floors throughout first floor, hardwood laminate flooring in kitchen. Master bedroom has huge walk-in closet.

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
225 Hawthorne Dr
225 Hawthorne Road, Tracy, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1166 sqft
Available Soon! $1995 per month rent. $2500 deposit. 3 bedrooms / 2 full baths. 1166 sq. ft. One story. 2 car attached garage. Inside laundry room with washer & dryer hook ups. Refrigerator hook up in kitchen. Fireplace in family room.

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
1111 Johnson Ct
1111 Johnson Court, Tracy, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
1139 sqft
AVAILABLE!! $1895 per month rent. $2400 deposit. Charming 4 bedroom 2 bath home. Spacious floor plan! Nice size bedrooms, New flooring in bedrooms, Tile flooring, Patio Door, & much more! Washer and Dryer Hook ups in 2 car Garage. Large Back yard.

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
2062 Golden Gate Dr
2062 Golden Gate Drive, Tracy, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,450
2241 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW! $2450 per month rent. $2950 deposit. 4 bedrooms / 2.5 bathrooms. 2241 sq. ft. 2 story. 3 car tandem garage. All bedrooms upstairs. 1/2 bath downstairs. Open kitchen / family room. Fireplace in family room.

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
6316 Crystal Springs Cir
6316 Crystal Spring Circle, Discovery Bay, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,600
3092 sqft
MICHELLE STORNETTA - 707-628-1747 - Revel in the comforts of lakeside luxury in Discovery Bay at The Lakes, This beautiful neighborhood – in the area’s only gated master planned community – features elegant residences, high end finishes,

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
1515 Trawler St
1515 Trawler Street, Discovery Bay, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1354 sqft
GREGORY BENNER - 530-351-1047 - GREAT CONDO WITH SOME NICE UPGRADES. 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATH PLUS A LOFT AREA. GREAT LOCATION NEXT TO THE MARINA, SHOPPING AND THE BOARDWALK GRILL. THE COMPLEX ALSO HAS A COMMUNITY POOL.

Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
1 Unit Available
1053 Catalina Dr
1053 Catalina Dr, Alameda County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,050
1624 sqft
Barbara Brenzel - 925-413-9337 - Beautiful Newer Craftsman Style Townhouse in a Fantastic Neighborhood. This Home features Beautiful Hardwood Flooring Throughout the Downstairs. The Kitchen features Up Graded Cabinets and Appliances.

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Eastlake
1600 Eastlake Cir
1600 Eastlake Circle, Tracy, CA
5 Bedrooms
$3,600
3747 sqft
Rick Geha - 510-760-9902 - GORGEOUS HOME! REASONABLE TERMS. HUGE YARDS, POOL, A/C, GIANT LIVING ROOM, DINING ROOM, FAMILY ROOM. SHOWS SO NICELY. YOU'LL WANT TO CALL IT YOUR OWN.

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
2375 Neary
2375 Neary Ln, Tracy, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,460
2003 sqft
Tracy Rental 3 Bed 2.5 bath - Tracy HIGH District! - HBR Rentals Presents: Our new listing in Tracy now move in ready! This TriPointe Home located in the Ventana Community. Beautiful single story three bedroom 2.5 bath home.

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
2316 Sabrina Way
2316 Sabrina Way, Tracy, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,695
2044 sqft
2316 Sabrina Way - Beautiful Spacious home Beautifully Landscaped front yard 4 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms 2 Car Garage Kitchen Hardwood floors Carpet throughout home Gas Stove Dishwasher Built in Microwave Washer/Dryer Hook ups Lots of cabinet
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Mountain House, CA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Mountain House apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

