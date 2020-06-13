/
3 bedroom apartments
17 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Morgan Hill, CA
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
15 Units Available
Morgan Ranch
1100 Vintage Lane, Morgan Hill, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,331
1590 sqft
We are now offering ONE MONTH FREE RENT on select homes! Contact our leasing specialists for more details on our move in specials! *Restrictions apply Close to San Jose yet worlds away from the urban scene, Morgan Ranch is a sanctuary of
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
52 Granada
52 Granada St, Morgan Hill, CA
Available 07/14/20 Morgan Hill: Fabulous Townhome for Rent! - Property Id: 294197 Will go fast! Immaculately maintained, spacious open floorplan with lots of windows.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
830 San Bernardo Lane
830 San Bernardo Lane, Morgan Hill, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,595
1843 sqft
Newer Construction! Immaculate Home, Spacious Inside, Beautiful Throughout! - 830 San Bernardo Lane, Morgan Hill, CA 95037 (E.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
220 Berkshire Dr
220 Berkshire Drive, Morgan Hill, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1198 sqft
220 Berkshire Dr Modern Morgan Hill Duet home - This home has a modern interior and great Morgan Hill location. This is a beautiful 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath single family home with 1198 square feet.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
720 San Vicente Drive
720 San Vicente Drive, Morgan Hill, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
1649 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) Located on a peaceful neighborhood in Morgan Hill, this pretty 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, single-family home property rental is unfurnished.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
725 Barrett Ave
725 Barrett Avenue, Morgan Hill, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
2410 sqft
Lovely Home ! - This Beautiful 2 Story, 3 Bedroom, 2.
Results within 1 mile of Morgan Hill
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
14815 Monterey Hwy Unit A
14815 Monterey Road, Santa Clara County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,150
1425 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
14150 Murphy Ave.
14150 Murphy Avenue, San Martin, CA
14150 Murphy Ave.
Results within 5 miles of Morgan Hill
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
9190 Jacaranda Way
9190 Jacaranda Way, Gilroy, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1572 sqft
Jacaranda Way, Gilroy - Property Id: 230962 *Contact Victor (Property Manager) 408-963-8018 to schedule an appointment!* *Property not Furnished* Application Requirements: 1.Completed Application Form (every applicant the age of 18+ years) 2.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
9275 Kern Ave
9275 Kern Avenue, Santa Clara County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2000 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Gilroy Living - Property Id: 296657 Ranch style living at its best! Come out and take a look at this charmer! Front house for rent only. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
Results within 10 miles of Morgan Hill
Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
$
7 Units Available
Monterey Grove Apartments
6100 Monterey Hwy, San Jose, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,515
1180 sqft
Park-like setting about 15 minutes from downtown San Jose. Just off Highway 101 and 85. On-site pool, playground and hot tub. Garage space and carports available. Recently renovated apartments have granite countertops and added storage.
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
7376 Long Valley Terrace
7376 Long Valley Ter, San Jose, CA
Coming available is a spectacular 5 Bedroom 3.5 Bath home in the Basking Ridge Neighborhood. This home is located near shopping, dining, parks, great school, major highway access and public transportation.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Richmond Ranch
1 Unit Available
6245 Grand Oak Way
6245 Grand Oak Way, San Jose, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,250
1945 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Silver Creek
1 Unit Available
5869 CAPILANO DRIVE
5869 Capilano Drive, San Jose, CA
Silver Creek Beauty - SAN JOSE Type: Single Family Home Address: 5869 Capilano Drive, San Jose CA 95138 Location: x street: Trowbridge Way Rooms: 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, 2 story, 3 car attached garage Sq. feet: 3,293 approx.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
21305 Bertram Rd.
21305 Bertram Road, Santa Clara County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,150
1912 sqft
$3,150 - Beautiful 3 BD/1.5 BA Home in Old Almaden on Bertram Rd. - Cal West Property Management is happy to present this lovely home in Old Almaden near La Foret Restaurant.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Los Paseos
1 Unit Available
7022 Avenida Rotella
7022 Avenida Rotella, San Jose, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1425 sqft
Fantastic 3 bedroom/2 bath single family home (1425 sq ft.) with fenced in yard and lovely front porch! This home is located in the desirable Los Paseos neighborhood.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
2128 Gullane Way
2128 Gulane Way, Gilroy, CA
Lana Battagello - Agt: 925-389-2040 - Breathtaking open space and Golf Course views from this beautiful light and bright Eagle Ridge Home. With an expansive open floor plan and 20 foot highceilings, Gullane Way offers 5 bedrooms with 3&1-2 baths.
