pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 4:37 AM
236 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Moraga, CA
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
16 Units Available
The Retreat Apartments
1441 Creekside Dr, Walnut Creek, CA
Studio
$1,673
647 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,060
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,370
1008 sqft
The Retreat wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted. We invite you to take a live virtual video tour with our leasing professionals.
Verified
1 of 50
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
17 Units Available
Downtown Walnut Creek
Lyric
1500 N California Blvd, Walnut Creek, CA
Studio
$2,147
542 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,475
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,331
1086 sqft
Located in Downtown Walnut Creek near Civic Park and Broadway Plaza. Interior features include kitchen islands, stainless steel appliances, custom cabinets, and in-unit washers and dryers. Lounge, gym, and clubhouse for residents.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
$
29 Units Available
The Boulders
530 N Civic Dr, Walnut Creek, CA
Studio
$1,948
505 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,241
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,332
799 sqft
Bright apartments near I-680 with garden views. Recently renovated with air conditioning. Granite counters. Private balcony or patio with additional storage. Community has swimming pool and courtyard. Off-street parking.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
8 Units Available
Downtown Walnut Creek
The Arroyo
1250 Arroyo Way, Walnut Creek, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,715
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,545
1082 sqft
Newly built homes with walk-in closets, private balconies, and quartz countertops. The pet-friendly community has bike storage, a pool, and a business center for residents. Only a mile from Mount Diablo Boulevard.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
10 Units Available
Diablo Hills
Stoneridge Luxury Apartment Homes
101 Hogan Ct, Walnut Creek, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,413
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,515
958 sqft
An advanced and comfortable development, this complex offers a wide selection of unique amenities, including golf course views, open floor plans, pet-friendly amenities and covered onsite parking for both guests and residents.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
10 Units Available
Downtown Walnut Creek
Ivy Hill
1700 Botelho Dr, Walnut Creek, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,610
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,295
960 sqft
Minutes from I-680 near restaurants and shops. This modern community offers a playground pool, gym, and hot tub. It is pet-friendly. Interior updates include hardwood floors and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
8 Units Available
Downtown Walnut Creek
The Windsor
2383 N Main St, Walnut Creek, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,250
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Community features two roof deck lounges, landscaped grounds and easy access to Iron Horse Trail. Great location just minutes to San Francisco. Units feature granite countertops, washer and dryer, and abundant storage.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 13 at 04:32am
88 Units Available
Downtown Walnut Creek
Vaya
1800 Lacassie Ave, Walnut Creek, CA
Studio
$2,475
638 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,599
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,969
1084 sqft
Apartments have gourmet kitchens, quartz countertops, wine fridges and two-tone cabinets. Community features a resort-style pool, fitness center and sky deck. Prime location close to shopping and dining options.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
5 Units Available
Downtown Walnut Creek
15Fifty5
1555 Riviera Ave, Walnut Creek, CA
Studio
$1,943
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,202
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartments in highly-walkable neighborhood. One- and two-bedroom floor plans. Community amenities include 24-hour gym, clubhouse, pool and hot tub, and package receiving service. Recently renovated units feature stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
15 Units Available
Downtown Walnut Creek
Oak and Iron a Walnut Creek Collection
114 Sharene Ln, Walnut Creek, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,875
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
929 sqft
SELF-GUIDED ONSITE TOURS NOW AVAILABLE! At this time our team is available to schedule a self-guided onsite tour after a personalized virtual tour has been taken.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
5 Units Available
Downtown Walnut Creek
Carmel House
1756 Carmel Dr, Walnut Creek, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,875
593 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
800 sqft
Boutique apartments with ceiling fans and walk-in closets. Cats and dogs allowed. On-site laundry available. Swim in the pool when free. Close to Civic Park. Near shops and restaurants downtown.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 10:20am
5 Units Available
Ygnacio Village
1295 Homestead Ave, Walnut Creek, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,895
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,230
915 sqft
Modern apartments with expansive layouts and wood-burning fireplaces. Tenants get access to a pool. Run or cycle along Iron Horse Regional Trail during free time. Near Walnut Creek BART station.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 07:54am
3 Units Available
Rossmoor
The Meridian
141 Flora Ave, Walnut Creek, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,149
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,510
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Storage units, firepits and a pool are some amenities at the pet-friendly apartment community. Homes feature wood floors and spacious closets. Easy access to I-680 and less than a mile from downtown Walnut Creek.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
4 Units Available
Downtown Walnut Creek
AVE Walnut Creek
1960 N Main St, Walnut Creek, CA
Studio
$2,893
630 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,013
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,991
1021 sqft
Thank you for considering us for your new home! Our online portal will allow you to review floor plans, check availability, and apply for the residence you’re interested in.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
$
5 Units Available
Downtown Walnut Creek
Mercer
1655 N California Blvd, Walnut Creek, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,045
975 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,599
1312 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Within walking distance to downtown Walnut Creek. Large condo-style apartments with expansive windows and in-unit laundry. Property offers a private landscaped courtyard and a 24/7 fitness center. Multiple on-site retail and dining options.
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Downtown Walnut Creek
Newell Vista Apartments
1200 Newell Hill Pl, Walnut Creek, CA
Studio
$1,700
498 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,800
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1025 sqft
Sun-drizzled apartments within walking distance of leafy Walnut Creek. Suites have garbage disposals, ceiling fans and air conditioning. Fitness center and high-speed internet access. Studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments available.
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
Merriwood
5758 Thornhill Drive
5758 Thornhill Drive, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,995
600 sqft
1 Bedroom, 1 Bath unit with balcony off bedroom. Clean and bright unit with hardwood flooring. Great location near schools, shopping, restaurants and easy access to Highway 13. Refrigerator included. Available now Contact us to schedule a showing.
1 of 41
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Piedmont Pines
2743 Carisbrook
2743 Carisbrook Drive, Oakland, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,800
2508 sqft
Magnificent Montclair Home - Stunning Mid Century Modern home that has been completely remodeled nestled among trees with a large beautifully landscaped flat backyard! Extended driveway leads to the property providing peace and complete privacy.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Millsmont
6690 Outlook Ave
6690 Outlook Avenue, Oakland, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,800
1861 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries) Located in the Millsmont neighborhood and just minutes to and from Downtown Oakland, this unfurnished, 2-story, 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom single-family home property
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Millsmont
6618 Laird Ave
6618 Laird Avenue, Oakland, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1000 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Maxwell Park
5470 Camden Street Unit 2
5470 Camden Street, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) For inquiries Contact directly: 4088095438 .
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Glen Highlands
154 Duncan Way
154 Duncan Way, Oakland, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,500
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
Westside
200 Alamo Square Drive
200 Alamo Square Drive, Alamo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1639 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath condo in Alamo. Gated and secluded. This unit is at the very end of the complex situated up in the trees and completely private. Fresh paint throughout. High vaulted ceilings and windows make this unit light and bright.
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Piedmont
16 Littlewood Ct
16 Littlewood Dr, Piedmont, CA
4 Bedrooms
$6,395
2103 sqft
Advent- Spacious Piedmont Home Available with upgrades galore! - Please Note: Do not apply to rent online "sight unseen." Applications will not be considered prior to viewing.
