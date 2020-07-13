Apartment List
/
CA
/
modesto
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:20 AM

24 Apartments for rent in Modesto, CA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Modesto apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ... Read Guide >

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3725 FLOYD AVE
3725 Floyd Avenue, Modesto, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
2089 sqft
3725 FLOYD AVE Available 08/21/20 - 3/3, living room, family room & bedrooms have hardwood/laminate flooring, tiled kitchen counters, blinds, inside laundry room, 2 fireplaces, home is all electric no gas, home is on a well, home sits on 1.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Dry Creek Meadows
3720 Louisburg Avenue
3720 Louisburg Avenue, Modesto, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1210 sqft
3720 Louisburg Ave., Modesto, Calif. - BONUS-size 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom not far from Johansen High; FRESH paint, refrigerator included. Central heat/air, dishwasher, laundry connections, large master with en-suite.

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2812 Konynenburg Lane
2812 Konynenburg Lane, Modesto, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
2301 sqft
2812 Konynenburg Lane Available 08/15/20 - This two story home on a corner lot is located in the desirable Dutch Hollow area and is approximately 2301 square feet with a living room, family room, dining area, carpet and brick flooring, electric

1 of 19

Last updated July 6 at 07:41pm
1 Unit Available
3701 Colonial Drive
3701 Colonial Dr, Modesto, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,195
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Timberlake Gated Community This 1 Bedroom 1 Bath condo has been freshly painted, new carpeting, updated appliances, central heat & air, pool, tennis court, plenty of parking. The unit is move in ready. No pets, and Renter's Insurance is required.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3304 Alta Way
3304 Alta Way, Modesto, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1708 sqft
Just remodeled single story in established neighborhood! - Updated single story home located in convenient northwest Modesto neighborhood. Close to shopping and freeway access. This home is 1708 square feet with 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms.

1 of 36

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
4700 Via Giardiano
4700 Via Giardiano, Modesto, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1849 sqft
4700 Via Giardiano Available 06/01/20 $2,000 Monthly Rent with a $2,000 Security Deposit.

1 of 45

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
1005 Academy Ave
1005 Academy Avenue, Modesto, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1389 sqft
Charming Modesto home move in ready! - Gorgeous 3 bedroom home in a park like setting located near North Modesto, nestled in peaceful cul-de-sac . Spacious bedrooms. Grounds are gorgeous! Extra large space for RV parking.

1 of 55

Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
1 Unit Available
3517 Melgren Lane
3517 Melgren Avenue, Modesto, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,095
2117 sqft
3517 Melgren Lane Available 04/03/20 Pool Service Provided - This two-story single-family home has approximately 2117 square feet with a separate family room & living room, dining area, carpets, tile floors, granite counters, cook-top gas range,

1 of 36

Last updated March 5 at 10:07pm
1 Unit Available
1712 Plaza De San Joaquin
1712 Plaza De San Joaquin, Modesto, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1790 sqft
Come and view this spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath condo located in a quiet area of Modesto. Beautiful grounds, with pool and spa very close to this unit.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
1 Unit Available
4081 Dale Road
4081 Dale Road, Modesto, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1236 sqft
This 1,236 sq ft condo built in 1983 has 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bath, central HT/AC and 1 car carport. Located in a gated community close to shopping and freeway access. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2205 Cimarron Hills Dr
2205 Cimmaron Hills Drive, Modesto, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2428 sqft
North Modesto: 4 bedroom 3 bathroom - Spacious, two story home with four bedrooms (all upstairs) and 3 bathrooms, you should see the great walk in shower! Enjoy a 2 car garage. Large kitchen with island with new granite. New flooring and paint.
Results within 1 mile of Modesto

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Wittfield Park
4400 Dandelion Ct
4400 Dandelion Court, Salida, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
1477 sqft
4400 Dandelion Ct Available 08/14/20 Salida: 4 bedroom home on a corner lot with extra parking COMING SOON! - Enjoy this wonderful 4 bedroom home that sits on a large corner Lot. Ceiling fans and dual pane windows along with Tile floors.

1 of 15

Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
2815 Crescent Moon Ct
2815 Crescent Moon Court, Ceres, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1060 sqft
2815 Crescent Moon Ct. Ceres, Cozy 3bedroom /2baths two car garage for $1450 per month, Cul-de-sac location, low maintenance backyard. DRE # 01918687
Results within 5 miles of Modesto

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6042 Howard Ave
6042 Howard Avenue, Riverbank, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1371 sqft
3 Bedroom & 2 Bath for Rent! - Come check out our 3 Bedroom 2 Bath located at 6042 Howard Ave in Riverbank! Renting for $2,000 and Deposit for $2,000. Tenant is responsible for utilities. Home has a backyard and attached 2 car garage.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
18830 Sycamore Ave
18830 Sycamore Avenue, Stanislaus County, CA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
1608 sqft
Stunning country estate in Patterson - Come home to this beautiful single story home in the Patterson countryside. This gorgeously manicured home has stunning curb appeal.

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
1 Unit Available
3045 7th Street
3045 7th Street, Ceres, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
975 sqft
DOWNTOWN CERES NEIGHBORHOOD! Freshly painted , 2 bedroom, 1 bath cozy living room with real hard wood floors-bright & cheery kitchen w/tile counters, breakfast bar-good size bedrooms-hallway bath w/tiled shower/tub combination.

1 of 7

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1701 N. Central Ave
1701 Central Avenue, Ceres, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
1701 N. Central Ave Available 04/20/20 Darling 1 bedroom home ready for you - This is a charming one bedroom one bath house in a triplex ready to be called yours.

1 of 6

Last updated September 28 at 11:06am
1 Unit Available
2921 sixth st C
2921 6th Street, Ceres, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1000 sqft
2 bedroom 1 bath with Laundry hookups - Property Id: 92313 Please read this Ad in its entirety. Qualifications: Fill out the Questionnaire.
Results within 10 miles of Modesto
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
5 Units Available
Park Place Apartments
3701 Crowell Rd, Turlock, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,305
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
835 sqft
Park Place in Turlock enjoys a prime location in one of the Valley's most accessible areas. We offer spacious studios, one bedrooms and two bedroom floor plans.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
6 Units Available
The Boardwalk
950 W Zeering Rd, Turlock, CA
1 Bedroom
$820
612 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,570
964 sqft
The Boardwalk Apartments are located in a newly developed residential area of Turlock. We enjoy a convenient location right behind CSU Stanislaus as well as walking distance to Medeiros Elementary, Turlock Junior High, and Pitman High School.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
4 Units Available
Luxe Ripon
1641 S North Ripon Rd, Ripon, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,730
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1016 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Visit Luxe Ripon Apartments, and we'll show you what luxury living is all about. As the new apartment community in Ripon, we take pride in our beautiful apartments and all they have to offer.

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
265 E. Wind Dr
265 East Wind Drive, Ripon, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
3257 sqft
Stunning Home Located in Chesapeake Subdivision - A must see home perfect for any family. This home features tons of upgrades which include tile floors, upgraded carpet, custom paint, tons of storage, upgraded lighting and much more.

1 of 37

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1328 Greenhaven Drive
1328 Greenhaven Drive, Oakdale, CA
5 Bedrooms
$2,300
2819 sqft
Large home for Rent, 4 bedroom 3 bath and bonus room - Available now, large home for rent. (RLNE4040397)

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1700 Provo Street
1700 Provo Street, Turlock, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2300 sqft
1700 Provo Street Available 08/12/20 - *Do Not Disturb Occupants* This two-story single-family home is approximately 2300 square feet with a living room, family room, dining area, kitchen w/ island, carpet and laminate flooring throughout, blinds,
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Modesto, CA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Modesto apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Modesto 2 BedroomsModesto 3 BedroomsModesto Apartments with Balcony
Modesto Apartments with GarageModesto Apartments with Parking
Modesto Dog Friendly ApartmentsModesto Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Jose, CAElk Grove, CAPleasanton, CALivermore, CAMilpitas, CAStockton, CADublin, CATracy, CA
Antioch, CATurlock, CAMerced, CAManteca, CABrentwood, CAGilroy, CAMorgan Hill, CARipon, CA
East Foothills, CALathrop, CAHollister, CAJackson, CASonora, CALodi, CALos Banos, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-StanislausMerced College
University of the PacificSan Jose City College
San Jose State University