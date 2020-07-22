Apartment List
/
CA
/
atwater
/
apartments with garage
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:38 PM

20 Apartments for rent in Atwater, CA with garages

Atwater apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily stru... Read Guide >

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
1908 Olive Ave.
1908 Olive Avenue, Atwater, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
865 sqft
1908 Olive Ave. Available 07/27/20 Corner lot - New paint/flooring/re-conditioned gas stove is getting this property ready to occupy. Work in progress and should be ready to show/occupy the week of July 27th. One car garage.

1 of 20

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
542 E. Clinton
542 East Clinton Avenue, Atwater, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1643 sqft
Nice 3 bedroom 2 bath house on corner lot - Kitchen has electric stove, microwave, brand new dishwasher, and refrigerator (with no warranty), plenty of cabinets with a dining area and ceiling fan.
Results within 5 miles of Atwater

1 of 4

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1359 Rincon Dr.
1359 Rincon Dr, Merced, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1683 sqft
Merced: Large 4 Bedroom / 2.5 Bath House - Enjoy a large 4 bedroom / 2.5 bath house will soon be available for rent. It is located just a short drive from Merced College / U C Merced.

1 of 4

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
3577 Santiago Avenue
3577 Santiago Avenue, Merced, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1457 sqft
3577 Santiago Avenue Available 08/05/20 Coming Soon! - 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and attached 2 car garage located in the very nice area of Fahren's Park. Currently accepting rental applications. Please do not disturb current tenants.

1 of 5

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
4002 Cinnabar Ave.
4002 Cinnabar Avenue, Merced, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2247 sqft
4002 Cinnabar Ave. Available 08/01/20 Gorgeous 4 bed 3.5 bath corner lot home! - Single-story, corner lot, in-law suite with private entrance, main house has open floor with loads of upgrades throughout the house, central AC/heat, 2-car garage.

1 of 18

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
1440 Woodbury Ct
1440 Woodbury Court, Merced, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1435 sqft
For Rent in Merced || 1440 Woodbury Ct - **THIS PROPERTY IS NOT BEING FEATURED ON CRAIGSLIST** Beautiful new 3 bedroom, 2 bath and 2 car garage home in North Merced.
Results within 10 miles of Atwater

1 of 38

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
3511 Windsong Ct
3511 Windsong Court, Merced, CA
5 Bedrooms
$2,150
3234 sqft
N.E Merced: $2150 5 bedroom 4 Bath Home with a game room and 3 car garage! - This beautiful home is minutes away from UC Merced and Merced College and also near schools and shopping centers.

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
654 Phelps Drive
654 Phelps Drive, Merced, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
1797 sqft
654 Phelps Drive Available 08/01/20 Available Now! - This beautiful 4 bedroom/2 bathroom home was built in 2019.

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2370 Mariner Way
2370 Mariner Way, Merced, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2352 sqft
N.E Merced: Large 4 Bedroom, 3 bath plus a bonus room! - This large corner-lot home is located in quiet neighborhood near UC Merced. This 2-story home includes 4 bedrooms, 3 baths plus a bonus room and a 2 car garage.

1 of 2

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
3545 Joerg Ave.
3545 Joerg Avenue, Merced, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,050
1982 sqft
3545 Joerg Ave. Available 08/14/20 N. Merced: 4 bed 3 bath with 3 car garage - Great N. Merced 4 bedroom 3 bath home approx 1982 sq. ft in highly desirable neighborhood.

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2714 Lexington Ave
2714 Lexington Avenue, Merced, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2039 sqft
E. Merced: $1650 Spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bath single story home! - Spacious home in established neighborhood! Single story home, 3 bedroom 2.5 bathrooms, approx 2039 sq. ft located off of East 27th. Home offers a 2 car garage, and spa tub.

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
4057 Crescendo Dr
4057 Crescendo Avenue, Merced, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1611 sqft
4057 Crescendo Dr Available 08/14/20 N.E Merced: 3 Bedroom 4 bath - Wonderful 3 bedroom 2 bath home located in desirable area on corner lot. Home is close to schools, shopping, and hospital. Separate living areas and covered patio in backyard.

1 of 30

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
3047 Bedford Dr.
3047 Bedford Drive, Merced, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,675
1981 sqft
3047 Bedford Dr. Available 08/14/20 North Merced: Spacious 4 Bedroom / 2 Bath House - This spacious 4 bedroom / 2 bath house will be available in mid-August to rent. It features a large living room, family room, dining room and a large kitchen.

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
3923 Nicklaus Ct
3923 Nicklaus Court, Merced, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2409 sqft
North Merced: Beautiful 4 Bedroom 3 Bath Custom Home!! - One of a kind, lovely custom home in a fabulous neighborhood near Davenport Park. Spacious kitchen with granite countertops, wine refrigerator, and adjacent laundry room with lots of storage.

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1188 Solstice Ave
1188 Solstice Avenue, Merced, CA
5 Bedrooms
$1,900
2352 sqft
MERCED: Fabulous 5 Bed/4 Bath Home Close to UC Merced - 5 bedroom, 4 bath single family home in established neighborhood near schools and bike path. Close to UC Merced and shopping. Great for students.

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
3821 Perez Drive
3821 Perez Drive, Merced, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1538 sqft
3821 Perez Drive Available 08/14/20 Merced: 3 bedroom 2 bath home in North Merced! - Coming soon! 3 Bedroom 2 bath home in N.E Merced near park, Merced College & UC Merced. Front Yard care included and Pets Ok.

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
3060 Ironwood
3060 Ironwood Court, Merced, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1426 sqft
3060 Ironwood Available 08/24/20 Merced: Charming 3 bed 2.5 bath home - Make this lovely two-story house on a quiet and delightful court in North Merced your new home today! This 3 bedroom, 2.

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
426 Hearst Dr
426 Hearst Drive, Merced, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2167 sqft
Amazing North Merced Home! - River Drive Properties has another beautiful home. This spacious three bedroom two full bath home just might be exactly what you are looking for. This home is airy and open with the style of a custom built home.

1 of 12

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
635 Brookdale Dr.
635 Brookdale Drive, Merced, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1584 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bathroom home with swimming pool!!! - 3bd/2ba single story home in North Merced with a fireplace, central AC/heat, living room, dining room, gated pool with pool service included, 2-car garage. Apply today to schedule a viewing at www.

1 of 16

Last updated May 2 at 11:50 AM
1 Unit Available
1863 Dry Creek Ct.
1863 Dry Creek Court, Merced, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1281 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bathroom in a cul-de-sac home!! - 3bd/2ba home, single-story, in a cul-de-sac, central AC/heat, living room, dining, kitchen with lots of cabinet space, gas stove, dishwasher, huge back yard with a shed, 2-car garage, approx. 1,281 s. f.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garages in Atwater, CA

Atwater apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Turlock, CARipon, CASonora, CAMerced, CA
Modesto, CALos Banos, CAHilmar-Irwin, CA
Ceres, CAPatterson, CAManteca, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-Stanislaus