2205 Cimarron Hills Dr

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities granite counters Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

North Modesto: $2300 4 bedroom 3 bathroom 2 story house that is like new! - Spacious, two story home with four bedrooms (all upstairs) and 3 bathrooms, you should see the great walk in shower! Enjoy a 2 car garage. Large kitchen with island with new granite. New flooring and paint. Over 2,400 square feet. Close to schools, parks and shopping.



Pets ok with additional $300 deposit and $30/pet rent per month.



Tenant responsible for all utilities



Applications are processed on a first received, first qualified, first served basis and may be completed any time via our website, www.RentalZebra.com. Renters insurance required. For more information, please call (888) 851-6583. Se habla espanol. Hmong leng.



Rental Zebra

CA DRE #01947996

Info@rentalzebra.com

www.rentalzebra.com

(888) 851-6583



(RLNE5867322)