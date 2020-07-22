All apartments in Modesto
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:36 PM

2205 Cimarron Hills Dr

2205 Cimmaron Hills Drive · (888) 851-6583
Location

2205 Cimmaron Hills Drive, Modesto, CA 95355

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2205 Cimarron Hills Dr · Avail. now

$2,300

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2428 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
North Modesto: $2300 4 bedroom 3 bathroom 2 story house that is like new! - Spacious, two story home with four bedrooms (all upstairs) and 3 bathrooms, you should see the great walk in shower! Enjoy a 2 car garage. Large kitchen with island with new granite. New flooring and paint. Over 2,400 square feet. Close to schools, parks and shopping.

Pets ok with additional $300 deposit and $30/pet rent per month.

Tenant responsible for all utilities

Applications are processed on a first received, first qualified, first served basis and may be completed any time via our website, www.RentalZebra.com. Renters insurance required. For more information, please call (888) 851-6583. Se habla espanol. Hmong leng.

Rental Zebra
CA DRE #01947996
Info@rentalzebra.com
www.rentalzebra.com
(888) 851-6583

(RLNE5867322)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2205 Cimarron Hills Dr have any available units?
2205 Cimarron Hills Dr has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 2205 Cimarron Hills Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2205 Cimarron Hills Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2205 Cimarron Hills Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2205 Cimarron Hills Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2205 Cimarron Hills Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2205 Cimarron Hills Dr offers parking.
Does 2205 Cimarron Hills Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2205 Cimarron Hills Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2205 Cimarron Hills Dr have a pool?
No, 2205 Cimarron Hills Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2205 Cimarron Hills Dr have accessible units?
No, 2205 Cimarron Hills Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2205 Cimarron Hills Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2205 Cimarron Hills Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2205 Cimarron Hills Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 2205 Cimarron Hills Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
