2205 Cimarron Hills Dr

North Modesto: $2300 4 bedroom 3 bathroom 2 story house that is like new! - Spacious, two story home with four bedrooms (all upstairs) and 3 bathrooms, you should see the great walk in shower! Enjoy a 2 car garage. Large kitchen with island with new granite. New flooring and paint. Over 2,400 square feet. Close to schools, parks and shopping.
Pets ok with additional $300 deposit and $30/pet rent per month.
Tenant responsible for all utilities
Applications are processed on a first received, first qualified, first served basis and may be completed any time via our website, www.RentalZebra.com. Renters insurance required. For more information, please call (888) 851-6583. Se habla espanol. Hmong leng.
Rental Zebra
CA DRE #01947996
Info@rentalzebra.com
www.rentalzebra.com
(888) 851-6583
(RLNE5867322)