Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:02 PM

229 Apartments for rent in Mill Valley, CA with hardwood floors

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Warner Canyon - Kite Hill
1 Unit Available
66 Sunnyside Ave
66 Sunnyside Avenue, Mill Valley, CA
Studio
$2,350
300 sqft
Quaint, gated studio w/large sun deck, in desirable M.V. Location- Walk to downtown! VIDEO- FOUNDATION - - Offering a Half Month Free Rent if lease is signed now through March.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Warner Canyon - Kite Hill
1 Unit Available
445 E Blithedale Ave
445 East Blithedale Avenue, Mill Valley, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,450
1836 sqft
This is a must see 4 bedroom, 2 bath house in a fantastic Mill Valley location. Gorgeous hardwood floors, fireplace, spacious kitchen with lots of cupboard and counter space, washer & dryer.
Results within 1 mile of Mill Valley
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
11 Units Available
Madera Valley Apartments
1495 Casa Buena Dr, Corte Madera, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,503
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,858
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,638
1080 sqft
There is so much to enjoy when you choose to live at Madera. Developed into the stunning hillside of Corte Madera, Madera Valley Apartment Homes offers you lavish living in the high desirable Marin County.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
28 Mariner Green Dr.
28 Mariner Green Drive, Corte Madera, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
1508 sqft
28 Mariner Green Dr. Available 07/01/20 Coming Soon- Fantastic Mariner Green 4bd/2.5ba End Unit-FOUNDATION - VIDEO! Preview a virtual tour of this property here: https://youtu.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Homestead Valley
1 Unit Available
528 Montford Ave.
528 Montford Avenue, Tamalpais-Homestead Valley, CA
4 Bedrooms
$10,950
3207 sqft
VIDEO! Stunning 4BD/3BA Overlooking Homestead Valley - Sweeping Views! - FOUNDATION - Preview a custom video walk through of this property: https://www.youtube.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
123 Buckelew Street
123 Buckelew Street, Marin City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1816 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) DISCOUNT! LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Homestead Valley
1 Unit Available
216 Reed Street
216 Reed Street, Tamalpais-Homestead Valley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$6,900
1897 sqft
Only qualified showings will be accommodated. Call to schedule an appt. Ideally located near charming downtown Mill Valley with an easy commute to San Francisco.
Results within 5 miles of Mill Valley
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Downtown San Rafael
8 Units Available
Rafael Town Center
1050 Court St, San Rafael, CA
Studio
$2,055
470 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,620
472 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,575
898 sqft
Located within walking distance of 30 restaurants, 20 retail stores and 10 entertainment centers. Residents enjoy units with dishwashers, hardwood floors, and patio or balcony. Community includes BBQ grill, elevator, fire pit, and pool.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
24 Units Available
Tam Ridge
199 Tamal Vista Blvd, Corte Madera, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,475
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,575
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,844
1280 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments, three-bedroom townhomes with modern kitchens, stone counters, plank flooring, generous patio/balcony with views of Mt. Tamalpais, Marin Hills. Enjoy heated pool, spa, bocce ball court, fitness center. Walk to Town Center.
Verified

1 of 57

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Strawberry
15 Units Available
The Cove at Tiburon
50 Barbaree Way, Tiburon, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,367
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,569
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$7,640
1355 sqft
Breathtaking ocean views from private patio or balcony of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. In-unit laundry, fireplace, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Carport parking with car charging. Yoga and swimming pool on-site.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
14 Units Available
Preserve at Marin Apartment Homes
350 Robin Dr, Corte Madera, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,445
1367 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,399
1853 sqft
Huge apartments on top of Ring Mountain. Easy access to local trails. Dark hardwood floors and dramatic windows. Extra storage. Community has saltwater pool and wine bar. Elevator in building.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
East Larkspur
28 Units Available
Larkspur Courts
100 Old Quarry Rd N, Larkspur, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,780
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,994
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,446
1278 sqft
Just off Highway 101 with views of Mount Tam and the Bay. On-site amenities include a sparkling pool, hot tub and playground. Updates in the apartments include granite countertops, a fireplace and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
The Hill
2 Units Available
Pier at Sausalito
120 Bulkley Avenue, Sausalito, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,055
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome Home to The Pier.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
San Anselmo
1 Unit Available
152 Barber Ave.
152 Barber Avenue, San Anselmo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$9,500
2931 sqft
Gorgeous, Updated,Lovingly cared for.Best San Anselmo location! - VIDEO - FOUNDATION - - Available July 1st, 2020.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
22 Redhill Circle
22 Red Hill Cir, Tiburon, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,875
1623 sqft
22 Redhill Circle Available 06/15/20 Tiburon View Condo - Preview a custom video walkthrough of this home here: https://youtu.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
The Hill
1 Unit Available
45 Harrison Avenue
45 Harrison Avenue, Sausalito, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,800
1649 sqft
Spectacular SF Views from this Mediterranean Style Sausalito Home - Walk through the wrought-iron gate, up the romantically lit stone steps, past the landscaped front garden to this beautiful Mediterranean style Sausalito home.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Old Town-Hurricane Gulch
1 Unit Available
118 Sausalito Blvd
118 Sausalito Boulevard, Sausalito, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,750
1200 sqft
118 Sausalito Blvd Available 06/15/20 Easy Commute, Gorgeous Views - FOUNDATION - - Video Walkthrough: https://youtu.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Nevada Street Valley
1 Unit Available
10 Ross Rd
10 Ross Road, Sausalito, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,650
1088 sqft
PENDING with an APPLICATION. Please Inquire with the Office to be Added to the Wait List! ~ This stylish 2 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath Townhouse has incredible views of the Bay.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
7 Crescent Ln
7 Crescent Lane, Fairfax, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,750
1548 sqft
Sun-filled 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath contemporary single family home. Gorgeous hardwood floors, wood beamed living room ceiling, modern kitchen with stainless appliances & granite counter tops, fireplace, deck.

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
San Anselmo
1 Unit Available
1394 San Anselmo Avenue
1394 San Anselmo Avenue, San Anselmo, CA
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$7,400
3048 sqft
Spacious and updated home located in the flats of San Anselmo. Conveniently located between downtown San Anselmo and Fairfax. Comfortable floor plan offers abundant space.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
710 Hilary Drive
710 Hilary Drive, Tiburon, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,800
1888 sqft
Charming 3BR/2BA in prime Tiburon location. Upgraded kitchen, new paint and carpet. Lovely garden setting and level back yard for barbeques and outdoor living. Wood burning stove and fireplace. Hardwood floors, skylights and wood beam ceilings.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
100 Rolling Hills Road
100 Rolling Hills Road, Tiburon, CA
4 Bedrooms
$11,700
3537 sqft
One of Tiburon's finest locations, situated on 1+ acres with sweeping views of San Francisco, the bay, Belvedere lagoon and across Sausalito to Mount Tamalpais. Private single level ranch home with 4 bedrooms, large library and 3.5 bathrooms.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Old Town-Hurricane Gulch
1 Unit Available
9 Edwards Ave.
9 Edwards Avenue, Sausalito, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,700
1225 sqft
Spectacular PANO VIEWS! 2bd/2ba Sausalito Home.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
93 Lyford Dr
93 Lyford Drive, Tiburon, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,200
2081 sqft
VIDEO- Chic Tiburon 3bd/2ba Stunner - VIEWS- FOUNDATION - Preview a custom video walk through of this property: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nJ07TVO3y7A&feature=youtu.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Mill Valley, CA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Mill Valley renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

