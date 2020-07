Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors parking gym elevator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities elevator gym parking

PENTHOUSE 2 Bedroom and DEN/LOFT with 3.5 Baths with direct private elevator entry LA meets Miami vibe in this top floor light bright home with the best of furnishings... Michael Berman and Donghia ,Viking and Miele appliances all new Hardwood floors. Full floor 2 story unit with loft and step out shower to private roof top terrace with city and Hollywood Hills view. Short term for Entertainment and Sports industry clients negotiable. targeted for April 1 availability. Super unusual in an awesome Beverly Hills West Hollywood neighborhood.All new Hardwood floors. Huge private roof terrace with gym area and equipment and Soho House Vibe Super for the days and months of Quarentine and Nesting comfortably at home.