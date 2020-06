Amenities

w/d hookup garbage disposal parking

Private back house on residential neighbor are, location in the City of Maywood CA, Duplex complex and friendly neighbors .

laminated floors, tile throughout the house, garbage disposal, small back yard, washer/dryer hook ups, private/independent from others, good size bedrooms.

No pets allowed.

2 car parking on share drive way with electric gate.

Ready to move in. Call for more info.

1 Year Lease / month to month after lease