3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:57 AM
46 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Marina, CA
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
5007 Telegraph Blvd
5007 Telegraph Blvd, Marina, CA
Location, Location! This great property has 4 bedrooms,2.5 bathrooms built in 2015. Tile floors in the first floor, carpet in all bedrooms and granite counter top in the kitchen.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
5001 Telegraph Boulevard
5001 Telegraph Boulevard, Marina, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1692 sqft
5001 Telegraph Boulevard Available 04/08/20 Marina Dunes Charmer! - This is the one you've been waiting for! This charming 2 story 3 bedroom 2.
Results within 1 mile of Marina
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
15607 Watkins Gate Road
15607 Watkins Gate Rd, Monterey County, CA
15607 Watkins Gate Road Available 05/07/20 Newer 4 Bed/2.5 Bath Luxury Home in New Marina Development - (BRITB) San Carlos Agency, Inc.
Results within 5 miles of Marina
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
654 Ambrose Drive
654 Ambrose Drive, Salinas, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
1450 sqft
Great duplex! Has a cute little lawn area. Comes with a shared garage with washer/dryer hook up, gas stove, and refrigerator. Beautiful granite counter-tops in the kitchen. Located in South Salinas and close to Hartnell College. No pets sorry.
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
Del Monte Heights
1 Unit Available
1740 Highland Street
1740 Highland Street, Seaside, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1678 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath Security deposit $3,000 1,678 sq. ft.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
21634 Ord Ave
21634 Ord Avenue, Monterey County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,450
1575 sqft
21634 Ord Ave Available 07/15/20 Brand New East Garrison Home For Rent - Welcome home to this completely new property in the beautiful East Garrison Community! This home offers 3 spacious and welcoming bedrooms.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Villa Del Monte
1 Unit Available
3805 Zen Garden Cottage
251 Dela Vina Avenue, Monterey, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,391
800 sqft
Welcome to Zen Garden Cottage! Sleeps 5 **For up-to-the-minute availability and the best possible rates, call the Sanctuary Vacation Rentals office directly to book this home! A tranquil paradise near downtown Monterey offers the perfect place to
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Casanova Oak Knoll
1 Unit Available
32 Ralston Drive
32 Ralston Drive, Monterey, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,875
1220 sqft
32 Ralston Drive Available 06/15/20 Great Home Located In Quiet Monterey Neighborhood - This lovely home is located in a great Monterey neighborhood, close to Monterey Pines Golf Course, shopping and restaurants, NPS, DLI, MIIS and bike trail,
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
14941 Breckinridge Street
14941 Breckinridge Avenue, Monterey County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,575
2127 sqft
14941 Breckinridge Street Available 06/29/20 Stunning East Garrison Home - This beautiful home is located in the desirable East Garrison Community, perfect for families and entertaining.
Last updated June 13 at 01:09am
1 Unit Available
19022 Schofield Lane - 19022 Schofield Lane
19022 Schofield Lane, Monterey County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,475
1649 sqft
Beautiful brand New home is located in desirable East Garrison Community in the city of Marina . The first floor offers a Lovely open concept perfect for entertaining with 1/2 bathroom .
Last updated December 11 at 04:45pm
1 Unit Available
755 Carmelita Drive
755 Carmelita Drive, Salinas, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1230 sqft
Lovely 3 bedroom 2 bath home in South Salinas, located near University Park School. This single-story home has approx. 1230sf with a fireplace in the living room and large dining area off the kitchen. Clean and in excellent condition.
Results within 10 miles of Marina
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
12215 Saint Moritz Way
12215 Saint Moritz Way, Monterey County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1440 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home in Bolsa Knolls in North Salinas. This 2-story home has hardwood floors downstairs and carpet upstairs. Fireplace insert in the living room, dining area off the kitchen.
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
Monterey Vista
1 Unit Available
22 Vía Del Rey
22 Via Del Rey, Monterey, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
3800 sqft
Available now is a spacious 3 bedroom 3.5 bath home in Monterey. This home is located near shopping, dining, parks, schools, NPS, DLI and MIIS.
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
345 Coleridge Drive
345 Coleridge Drive, Salinas, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1536 sqft
South Salinas, located in the Los Olivos condo complex, 3 bedroom 1 1/2 bath townhome condo near the pool and tennis courts. This condo has approx. 1500sf with living room with fireplace and dining area.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3509 Seabreeze
904 Laurie Circle, Pacific Grove, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,294
1400 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Welcome to Seabreeze! Home sleeps up to 6 guests including children.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
9965 Holt Road
9965 Holt Road, Monterey County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$7,000
3849 sqft
9965 Holt Road Available 06/15/20 Large Carmel Valley Ranch Home on the Course - (DUNNC) San Carlos Agency, Inc.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3112 Lighthouse Sanctuary
938 Lighthouse Avenue, Pacific Grove, CA
Welcome to "Lighthouse Sanctuary"! Maximum occupancy - up to 8 adults and 4 children age 12 or under.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3617 Tree Top Vista
4178 Sunset Lane, Del Monte Forest, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,400
3200 sqft
***Please Do Not Disturb Tenants or Go Onto The Property Without the Listing Agent!*** Welcome to Tree Top Vista! Home sleeps up to 6 adults and 2 children age 12 or under. Available Long Term - 6 months or more.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
18632 Tara Drive
18632 Tara Drive, Monterey County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,975
Large Three Bedroom, Two bathroom home with Bonus room South Salinas/River Road - This is a great three bedroom, two bathroom house built by Harrod Homes, near Las Palmas at the end of Tara Drive..
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
13549 Paseo Terrano
13549 Paseo Terrano, Monterey County, CA
Newly Remodeled Home - GREAT Views, Views and MORE Views...Perched high atop an uphill driveway at 13549 Paseo Terrano in "The Oaks"...4 spacious bedrooms, 2.5 Baths inside 2,719 SqFt on a 24,639 SqFt parcel.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3790 Yellow Rose by the Sea
112 16th Street, Pacific Grove, CA
Available 08/01/20 ***Please Do Not Disturb Tenants or Go Onto The Property Without the Listing Agent!*** Yellow Rose by the Sea - 4 bedrooms - 2 baths - Sleeps 8 - Pet Friendly! **Rent ranges from $5900 to $10,605 per month depending on length of
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3789 Cliff Dwelling
26140 Zdan Road, Monterey County, CA
***Please Do Not Disturb Tenants or Go Onto The Property Without the Listing Agent!*** A one-of-a-kind, home with artisan accents, hot tub, fire pit and incredible views from a wraparound deck overlooking the treetops, awaits guests who are looking
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Monterey Vista
1 Unit Available
214 Mar Vista Drive
214 Mar Vista Drive, Monterey, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
2340 sqft
214 Mar Vista Drive Available 07/01/20 Sunny - Fully Furnished Three Bedroom and Two 1/2 bathrooms. ONLY AVAILABLE JULY 1st through Sepember 15th.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3781 Spanish Bay Coastal Retreat
2917 Seventeen Mile Drive, Del Monte Forest, CA
***Please Do Not Disturb Tenants or Go Onto The Property Without the Listing Agent!*** A newly renovated Mediterranean-style home with views of the ocean and a nearby golf club fairway offers guests the chance to experience the best of Pebble
