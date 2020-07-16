/
1 bedroom apartments
345 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Marin City, CA
Summit at Sausalito
401 Sherwood Dr, Marin City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,771
605 sqft
Located just minutes from Golden Gate National Recreation Area, Sausalito Marina and the Financial District. Apartments feature air conditioning, patio or balcony, and stainless steel appliances. Community includes parking, sauna and gym.
Strawberry
Harbor Point Waterfront Apartments
2 Harbor Point Dr, Strawberry, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,700
804 sqft
Harbor Point Apartments is a waterfront community located in Mill Valley, California.
East Larkspur
Larkspur Courts
100 Old Quarry Rd N, Larkspur, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,878
802 sqft
Just off Highway 101 with views of Mount Tam and the Bay. On-site amenities include a sparkling pool, hot tub and playground. Updates in the apartments include granite countertops, a fireplace and stainless steel appliances.
Strawberry
The Cove at Tiburon
50 Barbaree Way, Tiburon, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,277
868 sqft
Breathtaking ocean views from private patio or balcony of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. In-unit laundry, fireplace, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Carport parking with car charging. Yoga and swimming pool on-site.
Madera Valley Apartments
1495 Casa Buena Dr, Corte Madera, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,488
600 sqft
There is so much to enjoy when you choose to live at Madera. Developed into the stunning hillside of Corte Madera, Madera Valley Apartment Homes offers you lavish living in the high desirable Marin County.
Tam Ridge
199 Tamal Vista Blvd, Corte Madera, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,400
763 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments, three-bedroom townhomes with modern kitchens, stone counters, plank flooring, generous patio/balcony with views of Mt. Tamalpais, Marin Hills. Enjoy heated pool, spa, bocce ball court, fitness center. Walk to Town Center.
East Larkspur
Serenity at Larkspur
700 Lincoln Village Cir, Larkspur, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,900
708 sqft
Walk to Larkspur Ferry. Fantastic views of the Bay. On-site yoga, a pool, community garden and a tennis court. Recently renovated with granite countertops, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Car charging on site.
9 Andrew Drive
9 Andrew Drive, Tiburon, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,850
Wonderful light, bright, and spacious updated one bedroom top floor unit. Great long outdoor deck for relaxing and tasty bar b q. Lotsof light and good closet space. Bosch washer/dryer.
Strawberry
37 Reed Boulevard
37 Reed Boulevard, Strawberry, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 37 Reed Boulevard in Strawberry. View photos, descriptions and more!
Mission District
The Madelon
2000 Bryant St, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,491
548 sqft
Our team is currently available to schedule a self-guided onsite tour after a personalized virtual tour has been taken.
Showplace Square
One Henry Adams
1 Henry Adams St, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,912
693 sqft
On-site restaurant. Community rooftop lounge with city views, 24-hour gym, car-charging stations, pool and racquetball court. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments have hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and stainless steel kitchen appliances. Floor-to-ceiling windows.
South of Market
NEMA
8 10th St, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,795
856 sqft
Prime location close to trendy restaurants and shops. Two spacious lobbies, landscaped terraces, and a huge fitness center. Units have keyless entry doors, modern kitchens, and programmable thermostats.
Nob Hill
Pinnacle at Nob Hill
899 Pine St, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,159
625 sqft
In the heart of Nob Hill, these contemporary apartments feature recessed lighting, tile and hardwood flooring, and stainless steel appliances. On-site internet cafe, concierge service and gym. Garage parking provided.
South of Market
Glasdore Lofts
30 Dore St, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,426
425 sqft
Ultra modern apartments in very walkable neighborhood. Two-story lofts available. Stainless steel appliances and patio/balcony. Community features garage parking and private gym. Heart of the city with easy access to I-80.
Tenderloin
888 O'Farrell
888 O'farrell Street, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,434
Enjoy the breathtaking views from your apartment rental at the Trinity Towers Apartments on O'Farrell Street in lovely San Francisco. Luxury awaits you in these studio, 1 and 2 bedroom apartments for rent.
South of Market
Vara
1600 15th St, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,617
694 sqft
This beautiful community is a short drive from Franklin Square and the Soma StrEat Food Park. Inside, residents enjoy in-unit laundry, quartz countertops and hardwood flooring. Shared amenities include a fitness center, clubhouse and courtyard.
Civic Center
The Civic
101 Polk St, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,040
577 sqft
The Civic Center is home to many of San Francisco's largest and most impressive cultural institutions, from the golden-domed City Hall to the Asian Art Museum, Supreme Court, Opera House, and more.
Civic Center
100 Van Ness
100 Van Ness Ave, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,171
676 sqft
100 Van Ness combines elevation with elegance offering high rise living with sweeping views! Our amenity filled Rooftop Terrace elevates 374 feet above ground creating panoramic views of the Golden Gate Bridge, Bay Bridge, Twin Peaks, and everything
Lower Pacific Heights
Fillmore Center
1475 Fillmore St, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,244
584 sqft
Great location in a bustling San Francisco neighborhood close to shopping and dining. Air conditioning, granite counters, hardwood floors and recent renovations make these apartments feel luxurious. 24-hour maintenance available.
South Beach
The Towers at Rincon
88 Howard St, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,780
555 sqft
Incredible views of the water in a luxury community off I-80. On-site amenities include a 24-hour concierge, garage, and courtyard. Updated interiors with hardwood floors, modern appliances and updated spacious floor plans.
South of Market
L Seven
1222 Harrison St., San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,459
779 sqft
Contemporary apartments with plush carpet and in-unit laundry. The pet-friendly complex has a dog park. Located within walking distance of several bars, restaurants and coffee shops.
Tenderloin
333 Hyde
333 Hyde Street, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,395
368 sqft
The Tenderloin: it’s what’s for dinner. Slice into the Tenderloin’s prime restaurant and bar scene – the most eclectic in the city. Mexican hot chocolate at Un Cafecito, curry at Shalimar, or late night Thai at Osha.
Lower Nob Hill
735 TAYLOR
735 Taylor St, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,395
381 sqft
Enjoy SanFran's Lower Nob Hill neighborhood in a historic building with on-site laundry. Welcomes pets. Granite counters and hardwood floors in unit. Surrounded by restaurants, bars, and boutiques.
Nob Hill
845 CALIFORNIA
845 California St, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,695
480 sqft
Furnished apartments. Granite countertops, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Amenities include a coffee bar, elevator and a pet-friendly environment. Near Willy "Woo Woo" Park, Union Square Park and the Pacific Union Club.
