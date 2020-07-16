555 Headlands Court

Amenities

One bed/1 bath condo available with beautiful views - Beautiful 1 bed/1 bathroom condo available in the hills of Sausalito. Condo is a top floor corner unit, and has stunning northwest views of Mt. Tamalpais, Richardson Bay, and the Marin hills that are not to be missed. The unit has been refurbished with many features. Kitchen is equipped with modern stainless steel Kitchen Aid appliances and granite counters, Modern terrazzo (recycled glass) floor tiles with radiant heat throughout, a wood burning fireplace in the living area, updated recessed lighting, and a deck that is accessible by both living room and bedroom. The bathroom has updated shower hardware and a jacuzzi style tub with jets. Comes with an assigned carport parking space. Condo is in a very convenient location for highway access while also being in the heart of the Marin Headlands, which is a haven for hiking, cycling, and other outdoor activities.



