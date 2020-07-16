All apartments in Marin City
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:18 PM

555 Headlands Court

555 Headlands Court · No Longer Available
Location

555 Headlands Court, Marin City, CA 94965

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
carport
parking
One bed/1 bath condo available with beautiful views - Beautiful 1 bed/1 bathroom condo available in the hills of Sausalito. Condo is a top floor corner unit, and has stunning northwest views of Mt. Tamalpais, Richardson Bay, and the Marin hills that are not to be missed. The unit has been refurbished with many features. Kitchen is equipped with modern stainless steel Kitchen Aid appliances and granite counters, Modern terrazzo (recycled glass) floor tiles with radiant heat throughout, a wood burning fireplace in the living area, updated recessed lighting, and a deck that is accessible by both living room and bedroom. The bathroom has updated shower hardware and a jacuzzi style tub with jets. Comes with an assigned carport parking space. Condo is in a very convenient location for highway access while also being in the heart of the Marin Headlands, which is a haven for hiking, cycling, and other outdoor activities.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5334515)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 555 Headlands Court have any available units?
555 Headlands Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marin City, CA.
What amenities does 555 Headlands Court have?
Some of 555 Headlands Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 555 Headlands Court currently offering any rent specials?
555 Headlands Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 555 Headlands Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 555 Headlands Court is pet friendly.
Does 555 Headlands Court offer parking?
Yes, 555 Headlands Court offers parking.
Does 555 Headlands Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 555 Headlands Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 555 Headlands Court have a pool?
No, 555 Headlands Court does not have a pool.
Does 555 Headlands Court have accessible units?
No, 555 Headlands Court does not have accessible units.
Does 555 Headlands Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 555 Headlands Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 555 Headlands Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 555 Headlands Court does not have units with air conditioning.
