Apartment List
/
CA
/
manteca
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:54 AM

21 Apartments for rent in Manteca, CA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Manteca apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ... Read Guide >

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
1916 Belmont Pl
1916 Belmont Place, Manteca, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1838 sqft
AVAILABLE Aug. 7th. $1950 per month rent. $2450 deposit. 3 bedrooms / 2 bathrooms. 1838 sq ft. One story. 3 car attached garage. Court location. Corner lot. Inside laundry room. Spacious rooms & floor plan. Refrigerator hook up in kitchen.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
1769 Star Tulip St
1769 Star Tulip Street, Manteca, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
2101 sqft
MOVE in ready 2 rooms for rent Shared kitchen and bathroom, tenant splits utilties washer and dryer availabe for use NO smoking NO pets Each room 700 each and security deposit 1000 each room PLEASE DONT Disturb occupants contact us for a showing WWW.

1 of 37

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
1862 Tolbert Ave
1862 Tolbert Avenue, Manteca, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2436 sqft
Available Now!! $2600 per month rent. $3100 deposit. Nice newer home with Solar! Free power. Built in 2019. 3 bedrooms plus large loft upstairs. 3 full bathrooms. One full bedroom & bathroom downstairs.

1 of 8

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1478 Trellis St
1478 Trellis Street, Manteca, CA
5 Bedrooms
$2,400
2482 sqft
Manteca: 5 bedroom 4 bath Pet Friendly Home! - Clean 5 bedroom, 4 bath house features 2,482 square feet of living space with a great floor plan flow.
Results within 5 miles of Manteca
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
4 Units Available
Luxe Ripon
1641 S North Ripon Rd, Ripon, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,730
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1016 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Visit Luxe Ripon Apartments, and we'll show you what luxury living is all about. As the new apartment community in Ripon, we take pride in our beautiful apartments and all they have to offer.

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4182 Grant Line Rd
4182 West Grant Line Road, San Joaquin County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1391 sqft
4182 W.

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
265 E. Wind Dr
265 East Wind Drive, Ripon, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
3257 sqft
Stunning Home Located in Chesapeake Subdivision - A must see home perfect for any family. This home features tons of upgrades which include tile floors, upgraded carpet, custom paint, tons of storage, upgraded lighting and much more.

1 of 12

Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
398 Osage Place
398 Osage Place, Lathrop, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1323 sqft
Great House on Corner Lot in Established Neighborhood! - Description: This is a nicely updated, 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house with dual-pane windows and fresh carpet and tile throughout.
Results within 10 miles of Manteca
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
7 Units Available
Tracy Park Apartments
2800 N Tracy Blvd, Tracy, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,670
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
885 sqft
A charming community close to area parks and the freeways. On-site pool, fitness center and business center. Homes include a fireplace, washer and dryer, and wood-burning fireplaces. Spa on-site, too.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 12:39am
2 Units Available
Pacific
Riverbank
4433 Continental Way, Stockton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,018
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
From the very first day...you're at home. RIVERBANK CONDOMINIUMS IS LOCATED IN A CONVENIENT LOCATION...close to shopping. Riverbank is a quiet, secluded, gated community. We offer same day maintenance service.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Wittfield Park
4400 Dandelion Ct
4400 Dandelion Court, Salida, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
1477 sqft
4400 Dandelion Ct Available 08/14/20 Salida: 4 bedroom home on a corner lot with extra parking COMING SOON! - Enjoy this wonderful 4 bedroom home that sits on a large corner Lot. Ceiling fans and dual pane windows along with Tile floors.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
431 E. Carlton Way
431 Carlton Avenue, Tracy, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1040 sqft
Whole house remodel from studs up Completed 2020! It’s beautiful, fresh, new and ready for you to enjoy! The new Insulation keeps house super cool with minimal work from the brand new HVAC system.

1 of 36

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Weston Ranch
4035 Knollwood Court
4035 Knollwood Court, Stockton, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
3000 sqft
A Wonderful Home for a Wonderful Family - Property Id: 59829 Here we have a beautiful 3,000 square foot house available for rent. The property is still like new, inside and out. From the start, it as not been lived in for more than 6 plus years.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
405 Pacheco Dr
405 Pacheco Drive, Tracy, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2009 sqft
This beautiful home features 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and a 2 car garage. inside laundry w/hookups, living, dining, and family room. Tile floors throughout first floor, hardwood laminate flooring in kitchen. Master bedroom has huge walk-in closet.

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2812 Konynenburg Lane
2812 Konynenburg Lane, Modesto, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
2301 sqft
2812 Konynenburg Lane Available 08/15/20 - This two story home on a corner lot is located in the desirable Dutch Hollow area and is approximately 2301 square feet with a living room, family room, dining area, carpet and brick flooring, electric

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
225 Hawthorne Dr
225 Hawthorne Road, Tracy, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1166 sqft
Available Soon! $1995 per month rent. $2500 deposit. 3 bedrooms / 2 full baths. 1166 sq. ft. One story. 2 car attached garage. Inside laundry room with washer & dryer hook ups. Refrigerator hook up in kitchen. Fireplace in family room.

1 of 55

Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
1 Unit Available
3517 Melgren Lane
3517 Melgren Avenue, Modesto, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,095
2117 sqft
3517 Melgren Lane Available 04/03/20 Pool Service Provided - This two-story single-family home has approximately 2117 square feet with a separate family room & living room, dining area, carpets, tile floors, granite counters, cook-top gas range,

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
1 Unit Available
4081 Dale Road
4081 Dale Road, Modesto, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1236 sqft
This 1,236 sq ft condo built in 1983 has 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bath, central HT/AC and 1 car carport. Located in a gated community close to shopping and freeway access. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Pacific
1308 Occidental Ave Unit 3
1308 Occidental Avenue, Stockton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$950
AMENITIES: Air Conditioning, Patio/Party Deck, Cable TV, Ceiling Fans, 24 hours  Internet service, Dishwasher, Fireplace, Garbage Disposal, Microwave, security alarm, Pets Friendly, Refrigerator, Washer / Dryer.

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Eastlake
1600 Eastlake Cir
1600 Eastlake Circle, Tracy, CA
5 Bedrooms
$3,600
3747 sqft
Rick Geha - 510-760-9902 - GORGEOUS HOME! REASONABLE TERMS. HUGE YARDS, POOL, A/C, GIANT LIVING ROOM, DINING ROOM, FAMILY ROOM. SHOWS SO NICELY. YOU'LL WANT TO CALL IT YOUR OWN.

1 of 35

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
2375 Neary
2375 Neary Ln, Tracy, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,460
2003 sqft
Tracy Rental 3 Bed 2.5 bath - Tracy HIGH District! - HBR Rentals Presents: Our new listing in Tracy now move in ready! This TriPointe Home located in the Ventana Community. Beautiful single story three bedroom 2.5 bath home.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Manteca, CA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Manteca apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Manteca 2 BedroomsManteca Apartments with Garage
Manteca Apartments with ParkingManteca Dog Friendly Apartments
Manteca Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Jose, CASacramento, CAFremont, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAWalnut Creek, CAFairfield, CAElk Grove, CAPleasanton, CALivermore, CAArden-Arcade, CA
Milpitas, CAStockton, CAUnion City, CADublin, CASan Ramon, CATracy, CABrentwood, CARosemont, CAMorgan Hill, CADixon, CARipon, CALa Riviera, CA
East Foothills, CALathrop, CAAlamo, CACeres, CAMountain House, CAOakley, CAPatterson, CAModesto, CAFlorin, CAParkway, CAJackson, CALodi, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-East BayCalifornia State University-Sacramento
Mission CollegeUniversity of the Pacific
Santa Clara University