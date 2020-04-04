All apartments in Madera County
Last updated April 4 2020 at 11:41 AM

54141 Pine Tree Lane

54141 Pine Tree Lane · (559) 760-0517
Location

54141 Pine Tree Lane, Madera County, CA 93643

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $2400 · Avail. now

$2,400

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2471 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
Available 04/15/20 Beautiful Country Home with Pool (+ optional shop) - Property Id: 179570

*Home and shop can be rented individually. $1900/mo for home only. $600/mo for shop only*

Country living in the foothills. Custom 3 bed, 2 bath. Master bedroom upstairs with living area, bathroom, gas fireplace and outdoor deck with breathtaking views. Additional 2 bedrooms and bathroom with laundry downstairs with newly refinished tub and washer/dryer hookups (electric or gas). Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, new granite counter tops, and butcher block island. Wood burning fireplace downstairs for heat and evaporative cooling for the summer. Above ground pool with deck, garden area and orchard with mature fruit trees.

Pets okay with $300 deposit per animal. Trash service included. Tenant responsible for PG&E, propane, and community water. Propane will be full upon move in.

Chawanakee Unified School District. North Fork Elementary. Minarets High School. 10 minutes from Bass Lake, 25 minutes from Oakhurst. 45 minutes to North Fresno or Yosemite National Park South entrance.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/179570
Property Id 179570

(RLNE5673600)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 54141 Pine Tree Lane have any available units?
54141 Pine Tree Lane has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 54141 Pine Tree Lane have?
Some of 54141 Pine Tree Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 54141 Pine Tree Lane currently offering any rent specials?
54141 Pine Tree Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 54141 Pine Tree Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 54141 Pine Tree Lane is pet friendly.
Does 54141 Pine Tree Lane offer parking?
No, 54141 Pine Tree Lane does not offer parking.
Does 54141 Pine Tree Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 54141 Pine Tree Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 54141 Pine Tree Lane have a pool?
Yes, 54141 Pine Tree Lane has a pool.
Does 54141 Pine Tree Lane have accessible units?
No, 54141 Pine Tree Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 54141 Pine Tree Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 54141 Pine Tree Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 54141 Pine Tree Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 54141 Pine Tree Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
