54141 Pine Tree Lane

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher dogs allowed

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly pool

Available 04/15/20 Beautiful Country Home with Pool (+ optional shop) - Property Id: 179570



*Home and shop can be rented individually. $1900/mo for home only. $600/mo for shop only*



Country living in the foothills. Custom 3 bed, 2 bath. Master bedroom upstairs with living area, bathroom, gas fireplace and outdoor deck with breathtaking views. Additional 2 bedrooms and bathroom with laundry downstairs with newly refinished tub and washer/dryer hookups (electric or gas). Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, new granite counter tops, and butcher block island. Wood burning fireplace downstairs for heat and evaporative cooling for the summer. Above ground pool with deck, garden area and orchard with mature fruit trees.



Pets okay with $300 deposit per animal. Trash service included. Tenant responsible for PG&E, propane, and community water. Propane will be full upon move in.



Chawanakee Unified School District. North Fork Elementary. Minarets High School. 10 minutes from Bass Lake, 25 minutes from Oakhurst. 45 minutes to North Fresno or Yosemite National Park South entrance.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/179570

Property Id 179570



(RLNE5673600)