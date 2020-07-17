All apartments in Madera County
29496 Avenue 5 1/2.
Location

29496 Avenue 5 1/2, Madera County, CA 93637

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 29496 Avenue 5 1/2 · Avail. now

$1,850

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2002 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
alarm system
parking
garage
Madera Country Home on SJ River, 3BR/2BA, Built 1976 - Lots of Amenities! - 29496 Avenue 5 ½ Madera, CA 93637

RENT: $1,850
DEPOSIT: $2,000
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 2
Home Sq Ft: 2002
Year Built: 1976
Garage: 2 w/opener
Pets Allowed? Small dogs –outdoors only!
AVAILABLE? NOW!
Services Incl? Gardener + Pest

Madera Country Home, 3BR/2BA, Built 1976 - Lots of Amenities!
Cross Streets: West of Ave 29 ½ + South of Ave 5 ½

COVID-19 UPDATE:

Considering current events regarding Covid-19, Property Showings will only be offered in limited availability until further notice.

Available properties will only be shown once the home is vacated by current tenants, to promote distancing.

To limit the amount of physical contact between Applicants and our Team, showings will only be offered to those who have:

1. Been Pre-Approved through TEXT by our Leasing Manager, Ed at (559) 287-9643; *See Instructions Below
2. After Eds direction, then Applied and Formally been Approved through our website;
3. If/When vacant, a showing will be scheduled, before we would require a Holding Deposit.

*If you would like to inquire with the leasing agent again prior to formal application and background check please don't hesitate to text him any questions you may have.

Pre-Approval Text -

This home is ready for immediate occupancy and ready for Your Move In – please text 559-287-9643 {text only! calls are difficult to manage} to schedule a Preview!

TO BE ALERTED TO ANY UPDATES ON THIS PROPERTY - go to www.ipsfresno.com, click on VACANCIES, then scroll down to desired Property Address & Click on it and then Click on CONTACT US!

Deposit: $2,000 (ONCE APPROVED, Deposit required to take Rental off the Market) + Last Month Rent or add’l Deposit, if credit warrants it
Pets: Pet maybe Allowed: must be small, Outdoors ONLY + non-aggressive breed, with additional Pet Deposit!
SMOKING: No Smoking of any substance is allowed on the premises.
Lease Term: 1 year (12+ months initially), then renewed annually thereafter!
Move-In Requirements: Deposit & 1st Month's Rent + add'l Security (if necessary)

AMENITIES:

* Family Room / GREAT Room
* Formal Living Room
* Bath = 2 Full (includes Master Bath Suite)
* Flooring = Tile / Carpet
* Fireplace = wood burning
* Central Air Conditioning
* Central Heat
* High/Vaulted ceilings in BR + LR
* Formal Dining Room
* Dinette Area / Breakfast Bar
* Dishwasher
* Microwave
* Cooking = Electric
* Huge Pantry
* Garbage Disposal
* Refrigerator included
* 2 Washer/Dryer sets included
* Laundry = 1 set inside / 1 set Garage
* Office / Den
* Walk-In Closets
* Covered Patio
* Yard = Fenced + Lawn
* San Joaquin River access when permitted!
* Alarm System (not monitored)

Utilities Paid By Tenant: PG&E + Water/Garbage/Sewer!
Ceiling Fans: BR + LR
Backyard: Fenced with covered patio
Lot size = 8000sf!
Schools: Madera Unified

Additional Features:
* Professionally managed and maintained home – available for viewing;
* Quiet Country surrounded by vineyards;
* Single-Story;
* San Joaquin River access when permitted!
* Backyard features: Beautiful Views;
* and so much more!

Credit Check required = $35 processing fee for each Applicant.
SORRY, THIS HOME IS NOT APPROVED FOR SECTION 8 APPLICANTS!
NOTE: No Smoking Allowed inside any premises!

To obtain a credit application, click on APPLY NOW

Lease Term: 1 year (12 months initially), then renewed annually thereafter! Deposit $2,000 required to take Rental off the Market - If credit warrants, last month's rent or additional Security Deposit or co-signor may be required for applicant's approval.

If Pet allowed: must be small, Outdoors ONLY + non-aggressive breed, with additional Pet Deposit!

TO BE ALERTED TO ANY UPDATES ON THIS PROPERTY / VIEW MORE PHOTO’S / APPLY ON-LINE / - go to www.ipsfresno.com, click on VACANCIES, then scroll down to desired Property Address & Click on it and then Click on CONTACT US or To APPLY (click on Apply Now).

SMOKING: No Smoking of any substance is allowed on the premises.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

