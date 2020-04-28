All apartments in Loyola
Last updated April 28 2020 at 10:04 PM

664 Oakridge DR

664 Oakridge Drive · (408) 644-5490
Location

664 Oakridge Drive, Loyola, CA 94024
Country Club

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$6,700

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2099 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
This beautiful multi-million dollar Los Altos home, remodeled in 2012, is on a 21,500sf lot in a cul de sac street near Los Altos Golf & Country Club. This house has 4 bedrooms and 3 baths which have been upgraded and boasts a kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, including Bosch dishwasher, and custom-built Thomasville cabinets. The two living rooms, dining room and kitchen have lime stone flooring. The three bathrooms also boast granite counter tops and additional upgrades. Enjoy the beautiful outdoors in the swimming pool, hot tub and large patio. Bosch washer and dryer included. The house is bright and beautiful with a nice floor plan. Located in the heart of Silicon Valley - 15 minutes from the most desirable companies like Google, Apple, Hewlett-Packard, LinkedIn, Yahoo, SAP, and Stanford University. Easy access to all major highways (85, 280, 237)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 664 Oakridge DR have any available units?
664 Oakridge DR has a unit available for $6,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 664 Oakridge DR have?
Some of 664 Oakridge DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 664 Oakridge DR currently offering any rent specials?
664 Oakridge DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 664 Oakridge DR pet-friendly?
No, 664 Oakridge DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Loyola.
Does 664 Oakridge DR offer parking?
Yes, 664 Oakridge DR does offer parking.
Does 664 Oakridge DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 664 Oakridge DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 664 Oakridge DR have a pool?
Yes, 664 Oakridge DR has a pool.
Does 664 Oakridge DR have accessible units?
No, 664 Oakridge DR does not have accessible units.
Does 664 Oakridge DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 664 Oakridge DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 664 Oakridge DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 664 Oakridge DR does not have units with air conditioning.
