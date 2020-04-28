664 Oakridge DR

Amenities

This beautiful multi-million dollar Los Altos home, remodeled in 2012, is on a 21,500sf lot in a cul de sac street near Los Altos Golf & Country Club. This house has 4 bedrooms and 3 baths which have been upgraded and boasts a kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, including Bosch dishwasher, and custom-built Thomasville cabinets. The two living rooms, dining room and kitchen have lime stone flooring. The three bathrooms also boast granite counter tops and additional upgrades. Enjoy the beautiful outdoors in the swimming pool, hot tub and large patio. Bosch washer and dryer included. The house is bright and beautiful with a nice floor plan. Located in the heart of Silicon Valley - 15 minutes from the most desirable companies like Google, Apple, Hewlett-Packard, LinkedIn, Yahoo, SAP, and Stanford University. Easy access to all major highways (85, 280, 237)