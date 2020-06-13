Apartment List
/
CA
/
los altos
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:52 PM

112 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Los Altos, CA

Finding an apartment in Los Altos that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
San Antonio
14 Units Available
Avalon Towers on the Peninsula
2400 W El Camino Real, Los Altos, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,649
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,510
1142 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Bright apartments with easy access to Route 101. Granite countertops and maple kitchen cabinetry. Hardwood floors. Walk-in closets and extra storage. Community garden, coffee bar, fire pit. Doorman and elevator.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:26pm
North Los Altos
2 Units Available
El Prado
666 South El Monte Avenue, Los Altos, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,935
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in prestigious downtown Los Altos, El Prado Apartment Homes provides comfort, convenience and classic style to all who choose to call it home.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North Los Altos
1 Unit Available
77 Loucks Avenue
77 Loucks Avenue, Los Altos, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,750
1942 sqft
$5750 - Fabulous 3/2.5 Los Altos Home near San Antonio and El Camino Real. - Cal West is proud to present this beautifully updated 3 bedroom 2 bath home in the heart of Los Altos! Easy access to Hwy 85, El Camino commute routs.
Results within 1 mile of Los Altos
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
Monta Loma-Farley-Rock
67 Units Available
The Village Residences
555 San Antonio Rd, Mountain View, CA
Studio
$2,880
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,030
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,177
1169 sqft
Central location and spacious layouts with patios, hardwood flooring and movable kitchen islands. Community amenities include pool, fireside spa, library, gym, yoga studio and park-side open-air terrace.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
Old Mountain View
87 Units Available
Park Place
851 Church St, Mountain View, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,147
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,053
990 sqft
Blocks from Mountain View Center for the Performing Arts and Eagle Park. Short drive to Rt. 85. Lush grounds, air-conditioning, granite counters. Pet friendly with 24-hour gym. One-, two-, and three-bedroom units available.
Verified

1 of 69

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
Monta Loma-Farley-Rock
44 Units Available
Madrone
111 N Rengstorff Ave, Mountain View, CA
Studio
$2,840
418 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,138
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,552
1073 sqft
All new apartments in the heart of Silicon Valley. Apartments have hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Short trip to the Stevens Creek Trail, which is great for walking, hiking and outdoor workouts.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Green Acres
8 Units Available
Tan Plaza Continental
580 Arastradero Rd, Palo Alto, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,831
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern apartment homes with stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Cats and dogs allowed. Community highlights include bike storage, a barbecue area, and a gym. Close to US 101 and Stanford University.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
$
San Antonio
22 Units Available
Verve
1984 W El Camino Real, Mountain View, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,358
898 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,975
1254 sqft
One- and two-bedroom units available, all with spacious floor plans. Modern design with community game room, clubhouse, fitness center, conference center and resort-style swimming pool. Short-term leases also available.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:51pm
$
Miramonte-Springer
9 Units Available
Reserve at Mountain View
870 E El Camino Real, Mountain View, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,653
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,725
874 sqft
Easy access to 1010 and Stanford. Updated appliances, patio or balcony, and carport available. On-site amenities include a 24-hour gym, pool, playground and clubhouse. Dogs and cats welcomed. On-site laundry.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
Miramonte-Springer
21 Units Available
Elan Mountain View
1030 Castro Street #2110, Mountain View, CA
Studio
$3,389
588 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,265
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,346
1115 sqft
Located near Grant Park Plaza and Clarkwood Center, this community features on-site parking, concierge service, a courtyard and business center. Apartment amenities include hardwood flooring, walk-in closets, patios/balconies and a pet-friendly atmosphere.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Shoreline West
24 Units Available
Avalon Mountain View
1600 Villa St, Mountain View, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,913
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,283
916 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,263
1056 sqft
Stylish updates with incredible views. Recently renovated with hardwood floors, extra storage, and patio or balconies. Outdoor pool, car wash area and a dog park on-site. Trash valet and carports available.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
Shoreline West
36 Units Available
Montrose
1720 W El Camino Real, Mountain View, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,083
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,062
1164 sqft
Brand-new apartment community in Mountain View's Shoreline West neighborhood. State-of-the-art fitness center, landscaped pool and spa area, and welcoming clubhouse are wired with latest technology. Interiors feature stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
De Anza
13 Units Available
Citra
745 S Bernardo Ave, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,610
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,599
944 sqft
Just a short drive to Caruth Plaza and even closer to Meadow Central Market, this luxury property offers a clubhouse, fitness center and climate-controlled wine cellar. Apartments feature hardwood flooring, quartz countertops and floor-to-ceiling windows.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
Grant-Sylvan Park
9 Units Available
Heatherstone
877 Heatherstone Way, Mountain View, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,650
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,272
950 sqft
Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and pet-friendly. Amenities include internet access, hot tub, clubhouse and fully-equipped fitness center. Easy access to Caltrain. Short trip to downtown Mountain View, Silicon Valley and San Francisco Bay.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
San Antonio
185 Units Available
The Dean
458 San Antonio Rd, Mountain View, CA
Studio
$3,551
519 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,751
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,768
1043 sqft
Join us for a self-guided or virtual tour! Explore your new home from the comfort of your couch, or on a self-guided journey through our Neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
Shoreline West
12 Units Available
Maplewood
1885 California St, Mountain View, CA
Studio
$2,250
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,275
947 sqft
Situated on landscaped grounds in Downtown Mountain View. Convenient to Silicon Valley employment centers. Spacious studio and two-bedroom apartments featuring kitchens with maple cabinets, microwaves and dishwashers. Community offers two dog runs.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
De Anza
22 Units Available
Cherryhill
902 W Remington Dr, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,139
658 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,313
816 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,788
1088 sqft
Providing a large selection of floor plans, residents get to enjoy amenities like large closets, an onsite pool complete with cabanas, lighted tennis courts and updated kitchens.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Green Acres
1 Unit Available
Palo Alto Place
565 Arastradero Rd, Palo Alto, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,450
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated conveniently close to Stanford University, this Bay Area apartment complex features gourmet kitchens, private terraces, spacious ceilings and stainless steel appliances. Community benefits include 24-hour maintenance, online portal, clubhouse and pool.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 5 at 02:39pm
Old Mountain View
2 Units Available
599 Castro
599 Castro Street, Mountain View, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,489
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,100
1248 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 599 Castro in Mountain View. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
San Antonio
1 Unit Available
255 S. Rengstorff - 173
255 South Rengstorff Avenue, Mountain View, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
933 sqft
Condo Next To Rengstorff Park - This condominium has a spacious patio area with two sliding glass doors. There is ample closet space in this unit. The bathroom has a separate shower and bathtub rather than a "combo".

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Monta Loma-Farley-Rock
1 Unit Available
2467 Betlo Ave
2467 Betlo Avenue, Mountain View, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,300
1140 sqft
Being renovated, beautiful single accessible-home for long term lease (1 year minimum) , with ramp & grab bars in hall way & in bathrooms, new kitchen appliance, new hard wood flooring, 3 bed rooms, 2 bathrooms (1 with tub, 1 with shower), fruit

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
De Anza
1 Unit Available
1230 Lynn Way
1230 Lynn Way, Sunnyvale, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1151 sqft
Beautifully Updated 3 Bed 1 Bath Sunnyvale Home - Cherry Chase! - This beautifully updated 3 bed 1 bath home features 1,151 square feet on a 5,000 square foot lot.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
13150 Sunset Dr.
13150 East Sunset Drive, Los Altos Hills, CA
4 Bedrooms
$11,000
3500 sqft
Spectcular LAH home, incomparable views, walk to town location, BEST Los Altos Schools! - The views of the Bay Area and the Silicon Valley are amazing from this house, and it is even within WALKING distance of downtown Los Altos!! Enjoy an evening

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Shoreline West
1 Unit Available
338 Mariposa Avenue Unit 4
338 Mariposa Ave, Mountain View, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,250
550 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.
City Guide for Los Altos, CA

Los Altos is to California what the Eiffel Tower is to Paris; a showpiece of a place with breathtaking scenery, spectacular weather and an icon in its own right.

Located in the county of Santa Clara, Loa Altos boasts a population of 28,976, based on information from the 2010 census. Prepared for the potential cost? Good, let’s move on to the little details.

Preparing for Your Move

Practically all landlords will require a security deposit and a minimum of the first month’s rent from prospective renters. This shouldn’t be a problem for you if you’ve heeded the advice to have some money ready for this eventuality. Competition for vacant rental properties in Los Altos is fierce because the available vacant apartments are only a paltry 2%. This means you must have your security deposit and rent ready so that you can hand them over to the rental manager as soon as you conclude your negotiations to move into the apartment of your choice. Seriously, you won’t have too much time to go and think things over, since the probability that other people are interested in the same apartment is quite high. In other words, if you snooze, you will lose.

Prioritize

Which brings us to the next point – prioritize. Prepare a list of all of the essentials you want in your rental property to help you narrow down the apartments that will either work for you, or not. For instance, your list might contain 10 things you want in your apartment, such as adequate parking space, close proximity to nearest public transit and so on. Realistically, the apartment you find might not meet all of these requirements, but if the majority of the items on your list check off, then you might have a keeper. Also, if you are using the services of an estate agent, this list will certainly help in narrowing down suitable apartments.

Credit Checks

Most landlords will run a background and credit check as part of your rental application process. If your credit is below par, you might need a co-signee or guarantor to help secure that apartment.

Always walk through the apartments and the neighborhood, as a sort of inspection to see if the place is all it’s cracked up to be.

Having trouble with Craigslist Los Altos? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Los Altos, CA

Finding an apartment in Los Altos that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

