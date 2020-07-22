Apartment List
130 Apartments for rent in Los Altos Hills, CA with washer-dryers

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Los Altos Hills offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday aftern... Read Guide >

1 of 28

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
26461 Taaffe RD
26461 Taaffe Road, Los Altos Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,599
512 sqft
Checkout, If YOU are looking for PEACEFUL Living, this unique country setting could be of your choice! * UPDATED Master Bedroom w/Fully REMODELED Bath * PRIVATE ENTRANCE * Spectacular VIEWS * NEW Kitchen w/Granite countertops and Cherry wood
Results within 1 mile of Los Altos Hills

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
Central Los Altos
343 Bellevue Court
343 Bellevue Court, Los Altos, CA
1 Bedroom
$4,150
912 sqft
343 Bellevue Court Available 08/01/20 Charming 1 Bed 1 Bath Los Altos Cottage on 9,600 Square Foot Lot - This darling Los Altos cottage features 912 square feet of living space on a 9,500+ square foot lot.

1 of 47

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
Loyola Corners
774 Manor Way
774 Manor Way, Los Altos, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,800
1797 sqft
774 Manor Way Available 08/03/20 3Bed/1.5Bath Home for rent in Los Altos - $5,800/mo - Welcome Home! Modern craftsman home in South Los Altos recently renovated, including hardwood floors throughout.

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
Green Acres
4250 Pomona Ave.
4250 Pomona Avenue, Palo Alto, CA
5 Bedrooms
$8,750
3140 sqft
Fantastic from the minute you come to the curb: this is a clean, stylish, modern design with a sweeping open floor plan and space for everything! - From the front door you can enter the lovely living room, with a large fireplace or move through the

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
Esther Clark Park
4198 Oak Hill Ave
4198 Oak Hill Avenue, Palo Alto, CA
6 Bedrooms
$7,900
3064 sqft
Country Living has never been closer. Huge home located on just under an Acre.Just off Foot Hill Expressway. Just minutes to Restaurants, Parks and Shopping. As well as some of the Best Schools in the area.

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
Country Club
630 Nandell Ln
630 Nandell Lane, Loyola, CA
4 Bedrooms
$6,500
3108 sqft
Fabulous vintage ranch house. 4 nice size bedrooms. One at the far right end of the house, would be perfect as a guest room or a nanny room. Kitchen features a beautiful gas range, plenty of cabinets and an open eating area.

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
Country Club
922 Lundy Ln
922 Lundy Lane, Loyola, CA
5 Bedrooms
$10,000
4625 sqft
This gorgeous Los Altos estate offers more than 4,600 square feet of luxury living on over half of an acre of land in an exceptional neighborhood. The estate lives as a 5-bedroom, 3.
Results within 5 miles of Los Altos Hills
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
23 Units Available
Moffett-Whisman
Revela
200 Infinity Way, Mountain View, CA
Studio
$2,695
514 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,005
593 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,755
1017 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for self-guided tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
5 Units Available
Washington
481 on Mathilda
481 S Mathilda Ave, Sunnyvale, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,073
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,425
1182 sqft
Great location close to Caltrain and Highways 101, 237, 280, and 85. Units include quartz countertops, wood finish flooring, and washer / dryer. Community features parking, fitness center, and resident lounge.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
16 Units Available
De Anza
Citra
745 S Bernardo Ave, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,143
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,110
944 sqft
Just a short drive to Caruth Plaza and even closer to Meadow Central Market, this luxury property offers a clubhouse, fitness center and climate-controlled wine cellar. Apartments feature hardwood flooring, quartz countertops and floor-to-ceiling windows.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 04:43 PM
$
8 Units Available
Miramonte-Springer
Reserve at Mountain View
870 E El Camino Real, Mountain View, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,288
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,375
874 sqft
Easy access to 1010 and Stanford. Updated appliances, patio or balcony, and carport available. On-site amenities include a 24-hour gym, pool, playground and clubhouse. Dogs and cats welcomed. On-site laundry.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 04:43 PM
$
6 Units Available
Midtown Palo Alto
Southwood
2850 Middlefield Rd, Palo Alto, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,799
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,737
980 sqft
Near Stanford University, within walking distance of parks, shopping and public transportation. Newly-renovated one- and two-bedroom apartments with hardwood floors, patio/balconies and walk-in-closets. Pool, tennis court and clubhouse. Small pets welcome with fee.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 12:42 PM
24 Units Available
San Antonio
Domus on the Boulevard
2650 W El Camino Real, Mountain View, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,446
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,073
1114 sqft
Located along Highway 82 and close to N San Antonio Road. Luxury apartments with hardwood flooring, designer kitchen appliances and patio or balcony. Pool, pool table, gym and garage available to residents.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 22 at 01:00 PM
32 Units Available
San Antonio
Birch Creek
575 S Rengstorff Ave, Mountain View, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,424
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,317
1060 sqft
Birch Creek apartments offer numerous amenities and stylish apartments in Mountain View.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 22 at 04:29 PM
$
20 Units Available
Miramonte-Springer
Elan Mountain View
1030 Castro Street #2110, Mountain View, CA
Studio
$2,820
588 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,076
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,851
1115 sqft
Located near Grant Park Plaza and Clarkwood Center, this community features on-site parking, concierge service, a courtyard and business center. Apartment amenities include hardwood flooring, walk-in closets, patios/balconies and a pet-friendly atmosphere.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 22 at 04:29 PM
$
94 Units Available
Old Mountain View
Park Place
851 Church St, Mountain View, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,961
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,664
990 sqft
Blocks from Mountain View Center for the Performing Arts and Eagle Park. Short drive to Rt. 85. Lush grounds, air-conditioning, granite counters. Pet friendly with 24-hour gym. One-, two-, and three-bedroom units available.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
52 Units Available
Old Mountain View
eaves Creekside
151 Calderon Ave, Mountain View, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,128
567 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,801
967 sqft
Minutes from Central Expressway and Route 85. Recently renovated with hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. On-site volleyball court, clubhouse, courtyard and 24-hour gym. Game room available. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
23 Units Available
San Antonio
Avalon Towers on the Peninsula
2400 W El Camino Real, Los Altos, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,285
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,980
1142 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Bright apartments with easy access to Route 101. Granite countertops and maple kitchen cabinetry. Hardwood floors. Walk-in closets and extra storage. Community garden, coffee bar, fire pit. Doorman and elevator.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
25 Units Available
Shoreline West
Avalon Mountain View
1600 Villa St, Mountain View, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,455
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,080
916 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,768
1056 sqft
Stylish updates with incredible views. Recently renovated with hardwood floors, extra storage, and patio or balconies. Outdoor pool, car wash area and a dog park on-site. Trash valet and carports available.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 04:30 PM
72 Units Available
Monta Loma-Farley-Rock
The Village Residences
555 San Antonio Rd, Mountain View, CA
Studio
$2,555
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,900
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,917
1174 sqft
Central location and spacious layouts with patios, hardwood flooring and movable kitchen islands. Community amenities include pool, fireside spa, library, gym, yoga studio and park-side open-air terrace.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 22 at 04:29 PM
$
38 Units Available
Shoreline West
Montrose
1720 W El Camino Real, Mountain View, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,929
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,338
1164 sqft
Brand-new apartment community in Mountain View's Shoreline West neighborhood. State-of-the-art fitness center, landscaped pool and spa area, and welcoming clubhouse are wired with latest technology. Interiors feature stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 22 at 04:29 PM
$
25 Units Available
Moffett-Whisman
100 Moffett
100 Moffett Blvd, Mountain View, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,153
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,638
1242 sqft
Spacious units within walking distance of public transit and several restaurants. Intuitive apartments feature refined materials and walk-in closets. Dogs and cats allowed. Hot tub on site.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 22 at 04:29 PM
28 Units Available
Old Mountain View
Madera
455 W Evelyn Ave, Mountain View, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,159
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,177
1198 sqft
Madera sits in the heart of the beautiful Mountain View neighborhood, close to VTA stops and transit. Each unit offers stainless steel appliances, ranges and hardwood floors. This is a pet-friendly community.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 04:29 PM
$
19 Units Available
City Center
Cupertino City Center
20350 Stevens Creek Blvd, Cupertino, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,472
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,005
954 sqft
Elegant, upscale high rise in downtown Cupertino. Excellent views of nearby parks with mountains in the background. Close to I-280 and Rt. 85. Walk-in closets, granite counters, in-unit laundry and community hot tub.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with washer-dryers in Los Altos Hills, CA

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Los Altos Hills offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride and finishing it up later is inconvenient, if not impossible, without your own set-up.

There are a few things to keep in mind while looking for apartments with a washer and dryer in Los Altos Hills. Ask how old the appliances are before you sign. A washer and dryer over 10-years-old may need to be serviced regularly or have an expired warranty. You should also ask the property management who services the washer and dryer. Some leases stipulate that the landlord will pay for repairs to an essential appliance like oven or refrigerator, but require the tenant to service the washer and dryer.

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Los Altos Hills can go quickly, so come prepared with your bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation to sign your new lease.

