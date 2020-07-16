Apartment List
Last updated July 16 2020 at 1:02 AM

180 Apartments for rent in Los Altos Hills, CA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Los Altos Hills renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean a... Read Guide >

1 of 25

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
27400 Elena RD
27400 Elena Road, Los Altos Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$8,999
3825 sqft
READY 2 MOVE-IN to prestigious PALO ALTO SCHOOLS ( Nixon ES, Terman MS & Gunn HS ) Los Altos hills privileges with PALO ALTO SCHOOLS *CHECK out iGUIDE TOUR for 360-degree view of this Magnificent one of a kind Magnificent HOME with 5 BED & 4.
1 of 10

Last updated July 16 at 12:06 AM
3 Units Available
North Los Altos
El Prado
666 South El Monte Avenue, Los Altos, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,935
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,345
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in prestigious downtown Los Altos, El Prado Apartment Homes provides comfort, convenience and classic style to all who choose to call it home.

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Green Acres
4250 Pomona Ave.
4250 Pomona Avenue, Palo Alto, CA
5 Bedrooms
$8,750
3140 sqft
Fantastic from the minute you come to the curb: this is a clean, stylish, modern design with a sweeping open floor plan and space for everything! - From the front door you can enter the lovely living room, with a large fireplace or move through the

1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
Country Club
922 Lundy Ln
922 Lundy Lane, Loyola, CA
5 Bedrooms
$10,000
4625 sqft
This gorgeous Los Altos estate offers more than 4,600 square feet of luxury living on over half of an acre of land in an exceptional neighborhood. The estate lives as a 5-bedroom, 3.

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Green Acres
680 Arastradero Rd.
680 Arastradero Road, Palo Alto, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,495
2398 sqft
Spacious, updated. Walk to the best Palo Alto schools, easy commute, close to Facebook, Google, shopping - Beautiful 3 bedroom home plus an office, with all hardwood floors, open floor plan.
1 of 20

Last updated July 16 at 12:13 AM
24 Units Available
San Antonio
Domus on the Boulevard
2650 W El Camino Real, Mountain View, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,455
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,062
1057 sqft
Located along Highway 82 and close to N San Antonio Road. Luxury apartments with hardwood flooring, designer kitchen appliances and patio or balcony. Pool, pool table, gym and garage available to residents.
1 of 26

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
26 Units Available
Old Mountain View
Madera
455 W Evelyn Ave, Mountain View, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,227
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,177
1198 sqft
Madera sits in the heart of the beautiful Mountain View neighborhood, close to VTA stops and transit. Each unit offers stainless steel appliances, ranges and hardwood floors. This is a pet-friendly community.
1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
$
47 Units Available
Midtown Palo Alto
Parker Palo Alto
1094 Tanland Dr, Palo Alto, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,462
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,799
913 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,326
1347 sqft
Recently refurbished apartments with granite counters, hardwood floors and private balconies. Next to Greer Park, with access to the 402 and 101 freeways. Downtown Palo Alto and Stanford Shopping Center offer plenty of shopping options.
1 of 26

Last updated July 15 at 01:01 PM
33 Units Available
San Antonio
Birch Creek
575 S Rengstorff Ave, Mountain View, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,499
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,382
1060 sqft
Birch Creek apartments offer numerous amenities and stylish apartments in Mountain View.
1 of 23

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
13 Units Available
De Anza
Citra
745 S Bernardo Ave, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,450
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,210
944 sqft
Just a short drive to Caruth Plaza and even closer to Meadow Central Market, this luxury property offers a clubhouse, fitness center and climate-controlled wine cellar. Apartments feature hardwood flooring, quartz countertops and floor-to-ceiling windows.
1 of 12

Last updated July 16 at 12:51 AM
$
3 Units Available
Midtown Palo Alto
Southwood
2850 Middlefield Rd, Palo Alto, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,911
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,612
980 sqft
Near Stanford University, within walking distance of parks, shopping and public transportation. Newly-renovated one- and two-bedroom apartments with hardwood floors, patio/balconies and walk-in-closets. Pool, tennis court and clubhouse. Small pets welcome with fee.
1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 10:30 PM
$
73 Units Available
Monta Loma-Farley-Rock
The Village Residences
555 San Antonio Rd, Mountain View, CA
Studio
$2,790
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,920
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,047
1174 sqft
Central location and spacious layouts with patios, hardwood flooring and movable kitchen islands. Community amenities include pool, fireside spa, library, gym, yoga studio and park-side open-air terrace.
1 of 39

Last updated July 15 at 12:32 PM
55 Units Available
Old Mountain View
eaves Creekside
151 Calderon Ave, Mountain View, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,191
567 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,802
967 sqft
Minutes from Central Expressway and Route 85. Recently renovated with hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. On-site volleyball court, clubhouse, courtyard and 24-hour gym. Game room available. Pet-friendly.
1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 12:32 PM
46 Units Available
Moffett-Whisman
eaves Mountain View at Middlefield
555 W Middlefield Rd, Mountain View, CA
Studio
$2,125
432 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,410
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,419
993 sqft
Modern community minutes from Whisman School Park. Near highways 101 and 280. On-site amenities include a courtyard, pool, tennis court and grill area. Pet-friendly apartments with hardwood floors and walk-in closets.
1 of 28

Last updated July 15 at 12:32 PM
23 Units Available
Shoreline West
Avalon Mountain View
1600 Villa St, Mountain View, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,455
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,185
916 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,980
1056 sqft
Stylish updates with incredible views. Recently renovated with hardwood floors, extra storage, and patio or balconies. Outdoor pool, car wash area and a dog park on-site. Trash valet and carports available.
1 of 40

Last updated July 15 at 12:32 PM
20 Units Available
San Antonio
Avalon Towers on the Peninsula
2400 W El Camino Real, Los Altos, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,350
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,140
1142 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Bright apartments with easy access to Route 101. Granite countertops and maple kitchen cabinetry. Hardwood floors. Walk-in closets and extra storage. Community garden, coffee bar, fire pit. Doorman and elevator.
1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
$
34 Units Available
Washington
Shadowbrook Apartments
235 Bernardo Ave, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,641
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,124
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,828
1300 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Nestled in the heart of Silicon Valley and a short bike ride to the Caltrain line and the Valley Transportation Authority.
1 of 6

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
9 Units Available
Midtown Palo Alto
Wellsbury
3085 Middlefield Rd, Palo Alto, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,895
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,195
910 sqft
This recently remodeled series of units boasts a comfortable air for relaxing. Apartments feature spacious, open floor plans, large closets, extra storage and new carpet.
1 of 31

Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
$
24 Units Available
Moffett-Whisman
Revela
200 Infinity Way, Mountain View, CA
Studio
$2,736
514 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,705
593 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,768
1017 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for self-guided tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
1 of 69

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
$
53 Units Available
Monta Loma-Farley-Rock
Madrone
111 N Rengstorff Ave, Mountain View, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,857
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,305
1073 sqft
All new apartments in the heart of Silicon Valley. Apartments have hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Short trip to the Stevens Creek Trail, which is great for walking, hiking and outdoor workouts.
1 of 10

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
4 Units Available
Ortega Park
Aviare
20415 Via Paviso, Cupertino, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,925
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,942
978 sqft
In the heart of Silicon Valley near popular restaurants and entertainment venues. On-site fitness center, spa and rooftop terrace. Apartments feature large spaces, and modern decor and appliances.
1 of 38

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
$
11 Units Available
Washington
Naya
1095 W El Camino Real, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,750
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,630
1119 sqft
Offers easy access to the San Francisco Bay Area. One- and two-bedroom residences with designer accents and finishes. Two-story fitness center and resort-inspired swimming pool for convenient workouts. Secure underground parking and bike racks.
1 of 16

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
$
11 Units Available
West Murphy
GROVE Apartments
243 Buena Vista Ave, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,595
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,461
912 sqft
Sophisticated apartments located just off Central Expressway and Mary Avenue. 24-hour laundry and maintenance. Community features a swimming pool, gym and clubhouse. Units have granite counters and hardwood floors.
1 of 27

Last updated July 15 at 10:30 PM
$
12 Units Available
Downtown Menlo Park
Six50 Live
650 Live Oak Avenue, Menlo Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,630
591 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$7,730
1582 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$9,115
1743 sqft
Welcome Home to Six50Live! DOWNTOWN LUXURY LIVING With premium finishes and well-designed living spaces, every residence at Six50Live delivers unparalleled luxury and comfort to compliment your active life.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Los Altos Hills, CA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Los Altos Hills renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

