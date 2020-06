Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

518 South Y Place Available 07/01/20 SouthSide newer home - Crown Ponte- South Side gorgeous home located on a dead-end street. This two-story home features 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathrooms and 3 car attached garage. Enter to a nice size living room. Next is the great room with a family size dining area; kitchen has beautiful counter tops, all appliances included with a walk-in pantry and adjacent is the cozy family room with fireplace. The Kitchen and dining areas are porcelain flooring. One powder room is located downstairs. The upstairs houses a huge family room, laundry room and bedrooms. The master suite has walk-in closet and a modern bathroom with soaking tub and separate shower. No pets please. Yard care is included.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3321558)