24 Village Circle Available 07/06/20 LOMPOC VILLAGE TOWNHOUSE - Immaculate gorgeous one story townhouse featuring two bedrooms, two baths with one car attached garage in gated community. This home has many newer features such as newer carpets, high quality wood grain laminate flooring in the kitchen and bathrooms. The living room has a fireplace and a slider leading to a small sitting patio. The modern kitchen has all newer Stainless steel appliances & microwave included an oversize sink with newer faucet. Adjacent to the kitchen is a laundry room with front-loader newer washer/dryer. First bedroom has second slider to another sitting patio. The master bedroom has two large closets, shower, tub and vanity with double sinks. There is one assigned parking area in addition to the one car garage with garage opener. Community pool is included. NO pets.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4939454)