Lompoc, CA
24 Village Circle
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

24 Village Circle

24 Village Circle Drive · (805) 928-4320
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

24 Village Circle Drive, Lompoc, CA 93436

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 24 Village Circle · Avail. Jul 6

$1,750

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
24 Village Circle Available 07/06/20 LOMPOC VILLAGE TOWNHOUSE - Immaculate gorgeous one story townhouse featuring two bedrooms, two baths with one car attached garage in gated community. This home has many newer features such as newer carpets, high quality wood grain laminate flooring in the kitchen and bathrooms. The living room has a fireplace and a slider leading to a small sitting patio. The modern kitchen has all newer Stainless steel appliances & microwave included an oversize sink with newer faucet. Adjacent to the kitchen is a laundry room with front-loader newer washer/dryer. First bedroom has second slider to another sitting patio. The master bedroom has two large closets, shower, tub and vanity with double sinks. There is one assigned parking area in addition to the one car garage with garage opener. Community pool is included. NO pets.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4939454)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24 Village Circle have any available units?
24 Village Circle has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 24 Village Circle have?
Some of 24 Village Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24 Village Circle currently offering any rent specials?
24 Village Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24 Village Circle pet-friendly?
No, 24 Village Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lompoc.
Does 24 Village Circle offer parking?
Yes, 24 Village Circle does offer parking.
Does 24 Village Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 24 Village Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 24 Village Circle have a pool?
Yes, 24 Village Circle has a pool.
Does 24 Village Circle have accessible units?
No, 24 Village Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 24 Village Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 24 Village Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 24 Village Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 24 Village Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
